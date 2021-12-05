ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27 +29 E Seminary Street

Cover picture for the articleTWO UNITS: Bottom space could be used for retail store- 3 rooms, side room attached to the first floor. Second and third floor used for residential space- second floor: 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living... third floor has...

1928 Wilhelm Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/04 @10:00 am. Ends 01/06 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Shell located in the Carrollton Ridge area. Property is in need of major renovations. MINUTES to Westside Shopping Center, Mt. Clare Junction, Carroll Park, Carroll Park Golf Course, & Grace Medical Center. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Wilkens Ave. Property is Vacant - $3,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
2104 W Saratoga Street

The impressive living space is created by a warm, welcoming interior that is wonderfully bright and includes a separate dining room, well-proportioned rooms, and generous living spaces. Enjoy a prime location minutes from B&O Railroad Museum and The Walters Art Museum. Within walking distance to local shops and supermarkets. You have all the amenities you would like just a few miles from home. Avoid traffic snarls with public transportation within walking distance. A rare opportunity. Home can be delivered vacant for you and your family to enjoy or as an income producing property where rooms are being rented. Call us today to arrange a showing.
Old Morgantown Road

Ever dreamed of your own farm in the hills of Western Maryland? Than this beautiful 6.42 acre patch of rolling pasture is a dream come true! Easy access from I-68 so you can escape the city stress and retreat to you own little piece of mountain heaven. Call today for more details!
7208 Leyte Drive

3 Bed 1 Full Bath Rancher with beautiful hardwood throughout. The home boasts a 1-car detached garage, concrete driveway, and spacious fenced rear yard. Solar Panel lease must be assumed by the buyer. Garage roof replaced in 2020. The home's roof was replaced in 2018. Solar Panels were installed in 2010. Windows were replaced in 2010. A new furnace was installed in 2010. Home is centrally located to recreation such as MGM and the National Harbor, ample shopping, and commuter routes to Northern Virginia, Baltimore, and Washington DC, Beltway I-495, and 295. Book your appointment today!
14316 Franklin Street

What a gem of a find in Marumsco Hills! This gorgeous 3 level cape cod sited on almost a quarter acre features 5 bedrooms with a well-appointed full bathroom on every level. Freshly painted inside and out with new carpet and additional updates throughout, newer roof (2020) and mechanical systems, this beautiful home is a perfect for all. The spacious living room is flooded with natural light from a large beautiful grid window that flows into the eat-in kitchen - a chef+GGs delight with stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Also completing the main level, there are two bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs, you+GGll find two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. Providing additional living space, the lower level is on walkout grade - ideal for entertaining with a wood burning fireplace, multi-purpose recreation room with sliding glass doors to the rear yard, another bedroom and full bathroom. The huge laundry room has extra cabinetry and plenty of storage space. More entertaining and play space can be found on the outdoor rear patio and yard. Close to I-95, Prince William Parkway and plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby, it+GGs the perfect home in a spectacular location!
8045 Gabriels Court

This Very Rare 2 Car Garage End Unit Townhome is located in a beautiful residential cul-de-sac community with no through traffic. Top Rated Howard County Schools - Newer, Clean and Energy Efficient! Built by Trinity Homes! Private Usable Flat Backyards with easy access from the ground floor rec room back door - Large back deck off the kitchen - Finished in place Oak Hardwood Floors - Granite Kitchen Countertops - Wide Public Street plowed quickly by the county - trash picked up right at your curbside by the county - Tons of additional parking! Very good commuting routes to DC, Baltimore and Fort Meade.
412 Streamside Drive

GORGEOUS BRICK AND STONE RANCHER IN STONEY BROOK ON A NEARLY 1/2 ACRE FLAT LOT! FEATURES: GLEAMING NATURAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, BRAND NEW FLOOR TO CEILING CUSTOM BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM TO EAT IN KITCHEN, OVERSIZED CARPORT WITH EXTRA PARKING PAD FOR ADDITIONAL VEHICLES, FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH 4TH BEDROOM AND BONUS 3RD FULL BATHROOM, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM AND TWO EXTRA STORAGE AREAS, WET BAR HOOKUP IN BASEMENT, LARGE FLAT REAR YARD WITH SHED SURROUNDED BY MATURE TREES FOR EXTRA PRIVACY AND TOO MUCH MORE TO LIST HERE! HURRY BEFORE THIS ONE IS GONE!
Daffodil Road W

Amazing land property at Twin Lakes! .77 acres located across the street from 1 of 3 lakes in the Twin Lakes subdivision. Fishing, swim or boat! Property has been perked and flags are in place. Must See!!Located on West Daffodil Rd between 207 & 257. Listing courtesy of Pearson Smith...
601 Rittenhouse Street NW

**Estate Sale** Create your own vision with this 3 Level, end-unit row home. Needs a full renovation. Currently configured as a 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom. The basement is a blank canvas and the backyard may support off street parking. Bring all your investors. The seller prefers Smart Settlements to perform closing.
928 Grayson Square

Open house 12/11/2021 from 12pm until 2pm. Move-in ready end of group in sought after Majors Choice. 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a finished basement with a fireplace and full bath and walkouts to a fenced yard backing up to woods. 2 total fireplaces, hardwood floors and more. Bedrooms 2 and 3 in the original floor plan were opened up to create a larger bedroom, but wall can be easily closed to return to original 3 bedroom plan. Nice eat-in kitchen with table space, separate dining room and living room with access to large deck. Vaulted ceilings, skylights and more.
4008 Cranston Avenue

JUST RENOVATED! BEAUTIFUL 3BR/2FB 3-Level Townhome! LIKE NEW with 1800 + finished square feet of living space, this BEAUTIFUL, BRICK Front/Rear Porch Townhouse is completely renovated with new paint and fixtures throughout. The Main Level features an enormous Living Room/ Dining Room with beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and a coffered ceiling. The gourmet Kitchen features granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and a breakfast bar. The Upper Level features 3 Bedrooms all with beautiful hardwood floors, cedar-lined closets, and contemporary ceiling fans with remote. Plus, a beautiful Full Bath with double vanity and skylight. The Lower Level is completely finished with two huge spaces, new wall-to-wall carpeting, a gorgeous full bath and a laundry closet with washer/dryer. and walk out to the rear. The exterior features a covered front porch, a fenced-in front yard, a rear porch AND off-street parking with fenced-in parking pad in the rear.
0 Steed Lane

Beautiful 16+ acre lot with mountain views. No HOA, covenants or restrictions! Wooded and mostly level lot which is not on the side of a mountain! Beautiful mountain views across the street at the front of the property. This is raw land with hardwood, oaks and a small patch of pines towards the back of the property. There is a dry creek that runs through when there is rain (see plat). Approximately 150 feet of road frontage (see plat). Road in front of house is gravel but it's only 200 yards to paved roads. VDOT maintains the gravel road. There is a County school bus stop nearby. Electric is nearby. Note that only Parcel B is for sale. Parcel A (with house) is not for sale. Close to town, shopping, restaurants, hiking, Shenandoah River, and commuting routes.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
7116 Harlan Lane

**One of a kind, BRAND NEW, custom designed kitchen, and way more, in sought after Hawk Ridge?!? The kitchen is a stunner, with counter to ceiling backsplash, enormous 8 ft island, custom built range hood, custom built open shelving, beautiful quartz and butcher block counters, large pantry wall. **ALL NEW paint, ALL NEW/refinished, hardwood throughout the main level. BRAND NEW carpet, vanities, mirrors, hardware, and fixtures throughout the entire home. **Lower level has approximately $25k+ in improvements already completed. All electric, including recessed lighting, and plumbing rough in for the bathroom, and framing for the 5th BEDROOM/OFFICE, and spacious rec room. Ready for your personalized finishes! ** NO HOA. New Roof 2019. **HawkRidge is the ideal commuter location, directly off Routes 32/97, with the ultra convenience of everything Sykesville & Eldersburg have to offer!*More photos to follow this weekend - don+GGt wait to schedule showing!*
REAL ESTATE
67 Westside Avenue

Well maintained twin brick home in Hagerstown! Convenient access to I-81! Enjoy city living but with private off-street parking and a backyard all for an amazing price! Newer kitchen and bathroom, remodeled only a few years ago. 3 spacious bedrooms and a fantastic walk-up attic with option to finish for extra living space or simply keep as easy storage. Hardwood floors and beautiful historic charm with original woodwork and trim throughout! Private backyard complete with a newer shed and great landscaping. Washer/dryer are on the main level off of the kitchen but can easily be placed downstairs for extra kitchen space. Entertain outdoors or simply relax on your own time in the warmer months. Walking distance to downtown Hagerstown to enjoy the local restaurants, theater and other amenities. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer convey! Schedule your showing today or swing in to the OPEN HOUSE on Sunday 12/12 from 2-4pm!
HAGERSTOWN, MD
686 Fort Valley Road

Nestled in the heart of the beautiful Fort Valley, with views that make you want to never leave. This property offers a creek fed pond for all your enjoyments. There is a conventional 3 bedroom septic on the property and a well. The log structure on the property could be restored to it+GGs previous beauty and make the perfect home or getaway. The views offered from this property are serene and unmatched. This property is a must see and one you will fall in love with. Owner/Agent.
FORT VALLEY, VA
2128 N Pulaski Street

4BR/1BA townhome located in the Mondawmin Community of Baltimore City. In close proximity to Coppin State University and nearby parks!. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Legacy. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose...
BALTIMORE, MD
218 E Montgomery Street

Situated on a prime street in Historic Federal Hill just one half block from Federal Hill Park. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features spectacular Inner Harbor views from two brand new Trex decks, brand new Samsung appliances including gas range, finished basement with full bath and walk out to brick patio, and 3rd floor living room with wet bar. Master bedroom with views and walk in closet. Each floor has an exterior deck or patio. Conveniently located within blocks of Cross Street Market, Federal Hill and Riverside parks, 30+ restaurants and overlooking downtown.
43535 Abis

Immaculate home in convenient Hollywood neighborhood. Main level owner's suite includes walk in closets, soaking tub, & large shower. Theatre room and second kitchen in lower level for entertaining. Spacious main kitchen, too! Open ceiling and fireplace in living room. Extra concrete pad next to garage for additional parking space.
446 Buchanan Street NW

Nestled on a quiet street just off bustling Kansas ave in the sought-after Georgia Avenue strip, this immaculate classic interior unit row home has been meticulously renovated from the ground up to meet the most stringent demands of modern luxury living without losing touch with its priceless historic charm. Stepping through the intricate main entrance reveals wide plank white oak floors throughout the main level, augmenting the already abundant natural light streaming in through large bay windows. The wonderful house boasts immaculately designed and high-end designer finishes and well-crafted details like an incredible chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, a French door refrigerator, and an oven; high-ceiling open spaces, Pella windows, recessed lighting. The luxury owner's suite features a spacious glass-enclosed shower coupled with double sink vanities, his and her custom closet. Two spacious bedrooms, bathroom hall, and laundry. The lower level has rental potential with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, access to the patio its own private rear entrances with rear private parking.
5 N Hilton Street

HOMEOWNER or INVESTOR ALERT!!! Pay less than Rent. Have immediate cash flow coming in as a rental. Move in ready. Spacious. Freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout. Fenced front and rear yards. Covered front porch welcomes you into your new home! Stained glass front windows for nostalgic charm. Separate living room and Dining room areas. Kitchen with countertop seating area. Large Pantry. New microwave. Gas stove. Refrigerator. Ceiling fans. Large full unfinished basement with washer and dryer units. Shower stall and flush in lower level. Bedrooms on 2nd floor all have closets and can be accessed from hallway. Full bath on 2nd floor features wainscoting and a skylight. Roof recently recoated. Buy and Rent the same day. Purchase and move in the day of closing. Priced to sell. Start the New Year in your New Home or add this home to your rental portfolio with an easy closing. Call to schedule a tour.
