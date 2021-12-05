27 +29 E Seminary Street

What a gem of a find in Marumsco Hills! This gorgeous 3 level cape cod sited on almost a quarter acre features 5 bedrooms with a well-appointed full bathroom on every level. Freshly painted inside and out with new carpet and additional updates throughout, newer roof (2020) and mechanical systems, this beautiful home is a perfect for all. The spacious living room is flooded with natural light from a large beautiful grid window that flows into the eat-in kitchen - a chef+GGs delight with stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Also completing the main level, there are two bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs, you+GGll find two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. Providing additional living space, the lower level is on walkout grade - ideal for entertaining with a wood burning fireplace, multi-purpose recreation room with sliding glass doors to the rear yard, another bedroom and full bathroom. The huge laundry room has extra cabinetry and plenty of storage space. More entertaining and play space can be found on the outdoor rear patio and yard. Close to I-95, Prince William Parkway and plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby, it+GGs the perfect home in a spectacular location!

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO