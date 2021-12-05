ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
437 Mechanic Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpportunity zone! 3 bed 1 bath, Waiting for your final touch. Property is being sold "AS IS". included with property. Kitchen cabinets worth $4,500. Listing courtesy of Rg Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2104 W Saratoga Street

The impressive living space is created by a warm, welcoming interior that is wonderfully bright and includes a separate dining room, well-proportioned rooms, and generous living spaces. Enjoy a prime location minutes from B&O Railroad Museum and The Walters Art Museum. Within walking distance to local shops and supermarkets. You have all the amenities you would like just a few miles from home. Avoid traffic snarls with public transportation within walking distance. A rare opportunity. Home can be delivered vacant for you and your family to enjoy or as an income producing property where rooms are being rented. Call us today to arrange a showing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Old Morgantown Road

Ever dreamed of your own farm in the hills of Western Maryland? Than this beautiful 6.42 acre patch of rolling pasture is a dream come true! Easy access from I-68 so you can escape the city stress and retreat to you own little piece of mountain heaven. Call today for more details!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

621 Emerson Street NW

Welcome to Petworth's finest craftsmanship presented for the holidays! This lovely 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath townhome is close to everything this section of the city has to offer but tucked off on a quiet street minutes from Rock Creek Park, 16th Street Heights, Columbia Heights, Brookland, restaurants and shops. Completely and freshly renovated from under-the-ground up, you will be impressed and pleased with top of the line craftsmanship & finishes. You will notice an example of the epitome of open spaced living from the minute you walk in from the elegant new front porch to the back of the deep home. The kitchen is completely open and perfect for entertaining guests. The only thing in the open space on the gleaming hardwood floor is a smooth & clean quartz large island surrounded by stainless steel appliances, a sleek looking hood and top of the line anti-slam cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage for all the things your kitchen needs to hold. You'll also love your new powder room, fashionably laid out with elegant porcelain.All the way to the back of the main floor is the back deck, made of trex and beautifully constructed overlooking Petworth's lovely streets and structures. You will have a long backyard with an garage that lays on an alley to get out to either side of the neighborhood. The back yard is deep with endless possibilities left to the new owner. There is a lower floor/walk out entrance to the basement, also marvelously crafted with a full bath and bedroom. You'll feel right in the city as you go back upstairs to the with the all brick accent wall. The basement is also an excellent entertainment area! Come see this Petworth gem and start your New Year off right with ownership of the nicest and most finely constructed home on the block!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14316 Franklin Street

What a gem of a find in Marumsco Hills! This gorgeous 3 level cape cod sited on almost a quarter acre features 5 bedrooms with a well-appointed full bathroom on every level. Freshly painted inside and out with new carpet and additional updates throughout, newer roof (2020) and mechanical systems, this beautiful home is a perfect for all. The spacious living room is flooded with natural light from a large beautiful grid window that flows into the eat-in kitchen - a chef+GGs delight with stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Also completing the main level, there are two bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs, you+GGll find two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. Providing additional living space, the lower level is on walkout grade - ideal for entertaining with a wood burning fireplace, multi-purpose recreation room with sliding glass doors to the rear yard, another bedroom and full bathroom. The huge laundry room has extra cabinetry and plenty of storage space. More entertaining and play space can be found on the outdoor rear patio and yard. Close to I-95, Prince William Parkway and plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby, it+GGs the perfect home in a spectacular location!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7208 Leyte Drive

3 Bed 1 Full Bath Rancher with beautiful hardwood throughout. The home boasts a 1-car detached garage, concrete driveway, and spacious fenced rear yard. Solar Panel lease must be assumed by the buyer. Garage roof replaced in 2020. The home's roof was replaced in 2018. Solar Panels were installed in 2010. Windows were replaced in 2010. A new furnace was installed in 2010. Home is centrally located to recreation such as MGM and the National Harbor, ample shopping, and commuter routes to Northern Virginia, Baltimore, and Washington DC, Beltway I-495, and 295. Book your appointment today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2317 Lee Farnum Street

The stunning Dyerton townhome features a large kitchen located in the rear of the home,along with a caf+- & spacious gathering room giving you ample entertaining space. Upstairs,you'll find a large owner's suite & bath, along with a spacious walk-in closet. There's even alaundry room to make chores that much easier. Enjoy a 4th level loft & rooftop terrace. You will love coming home! MetroPark at Arrowbrook is just a half mile from Innovation Metro & Innovation Center South both coming soon! Enjoy a dog park, tennis courts, rec fields & more. Nearby are 75 restaurants & shops. RTC is just a few miles away.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8045 Gabriels Court

This Very Rare 2 Car Garage End Unit Townhome is located in a beautiful residential cul-de-sac community with no through traffic. Top Rated Howard County Schools - Newer, Clean and Energy Efficient! Built by Trinity Homes! Private Usable Flat Backyards with easy access from the ground floor rec room back door - Large back deck off the kitchen - Finished in place Oak Hardwood Floors - Granite Kitchen Countertops - Wide Public Street plowed quickly by the county - trash picked up right at your curbside by the county - Tons of additional parking! Very good commuting routes to DC, Baltimore and Fort Meade.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3537 Moncure Avenue

This is a Great House in a great location beside Columbia pike and route 7(Lessburg pike)(baileys cross roads)Amazing new FULL remodeled Single family Colonial home(can be used as personal multi-family)w/3 Levels new modern Hardwood floors w/high gloss coating easy clean up after Airbnb guests/water spills/pets NEW Luxury high end stainless steel appliances Home has an astounding 15 rooms Brand New finished full walk out basement w/marble kitchenette, Colonial currently used as Airbnb/Corporate Rental Biz until sold or new owner can continue w/current 1 staff to run the biz for them stress free Summer rates bring in $15k-$20k per month. 3rd level boasts 5 Hugh walk in closets each closest comes with large windows to allow alot of natural light and have outlets and USB chargers, custom closets and shelfs Alot of storage Front of the home has big wide front covered porch Back yard has huge deck w/2 exits stairs Main Level has a 1st private kitchenette. 1st level has 2 bedrooms/office/library plus 2nd Kitchenette. New Finished basement was designed by architectural engineer has 3rd Marble Kitchenette 2nd office/2nd library/gym/media room huge laundry room 2 of the basement rooms have double wide french doors that can combine 4 of the rooms into 2 big wide rooms for extra office or gym space New finished Basement currently rented rent for $2350+ per month. Right beside this colonial & same street,u will acres of raw fenced up land The developer & Fairfax county have teamed up to build high end mixed use development/restaurant/retail and apartments/condos on top and 1 million dollar plus townhomes nice park w/outdoor seating. This whole street all the way to Columbia pike will be transformed & redesign for the future of urban design planning of copying Arlington type retail/design. This street will turn into a mosaic district or Clarendon type area with amazing architectural design/roads lighting landscaping/public parks/seating. This Great home is not only in the best location but also will be worth alot of money once all this mix use development is built on this street. The Airbnb/corporate biz will also become way more profitable with all the new modern development. This airbnb/corporate rental home can come fully furnished with high end 4 black out/insulated curtains per window to keep the light/heat and cold out of the home to make your airbnb guests more comfortable. Home comes fully furnished with beds/mattress, couches, futons, pull out beds,tvs a ton of extra blankets, cooking essentials tons of extra bed sheets, tons of pillows, towels, cleaning supplies,10 vacuums,6 fridges,5 microwaves,3 convection glass stoves for cooking. Home has been professionally staged with picture frames/art, toys for kids. Fish tank. Because this home is for airbnb, nothing in the home is builder grade. Home has high end finishes, extensive crown moldings throughout, excessive lighting packages in hallways & rooms high end facets, bathroom vanities, Italian carrara marble bath double sink majority of rooms have beautiful gold medallions,10 crystal chandeliers rain forest showers heads extra big facets. Home has foam board insulation on the outside for added savings in utilities from heat and cold. Attic upgraded r-60 insulation. Surround 360 wifi routers for all the airbnb guests to be able to get fast internet since the home is so big. Extensive landscaping of leyland cypress trees/Emerald Green/orange tress that will give a lot of privacy to the home. Majority of landscaping has tons of marble chips & river rocks ontop of heavy landscape fabric to save money on maintenance. Back yard has additional seating for airbnb guests with a Hugh Texas bar b q pit. The Home has over sized shed. The side of the home has beautiful wooded area where they have setup yogo mats for the airbnb guests to exercise. Many actives all over the home for the airbnb guests. Home has a smaller 2nd deck for easy private kitchen access New Concrete driveway & pathway.
RETAIL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3703 Manchester Avenue

Fully renovated beautiful town house Nicely finished2 beds and 2 full baths Wood flooring Open floor plan in the main level The Kitchen stainless steel new appliancesnew granite counter topgourmet kitchen sink The living room Built-in fireplace mantle and a faux fireplace that will make you the envy of your guests. The main bathroom beautifully design with new tiles and a functional vanity sink.This bathroom has a built-in Bluetooth speaker The stairs and upper level are nice and cozy with plush high-end carpeting. The entire home can be lit up with dimmable recessed lighting. The lower level includes a full bathroom and extra living space with an additional area that is unfinished. All new electrical, wiring and plumbing. This is a turnkey home. Must see. Price has been adjusted for quick sale.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Daffodil Road W

Amazing land property at Twin Lakes! .77 acres located across the street from 1 of 3 lakes in the Twin Lakes subdivision. Fishing, swim or boat! Property has been perked and flags are in place. Must See!!Located on West Daffodil Rd between 207 & 257. Listing courtesy of Pearson Smith...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

412 Streamside Drive

GORGEOUS BRICK AND STONE RANCHER IN STONEY BROOK ON A NEARLY 1/2 ACRE FLAT LOT! FEATURES: GLEAMING NATURAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, BRAND NEW FLOOR TO CEILING CUSTOM BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM TO EAT IN KITCHEN, OVERSIZED CARPORT WITH EXTRA PARKING PAD FOR ADDITIONAL VEHICLES, FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH 4TH BEDROOM AND BONUS 3RD FULL BATHROOM, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM AND TWO EXTRA STORAGE AREAS, WET BAR HOOKUP IN BASEMENT, LARGE FLAT REAR YARD WITH SHED SURROUNDED BY MATURE TREES FOR EXTRA PRIVACY AND TOO MUCH MORE TO LIST HERE! HURRY BEFORE THIS ONE IS GONE!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

601 Rittenhouse Street NW

**Estate Sale** Create your own vision with this 3 Level, end-unit row home. Needs a full renovation. Currently configured as a 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom. The basement is a blank canvas and the backyard may support off street parking. Bring all your investors. The seller prefers Smart Settlements to perform closing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Steed Lane

Beautiful 16+ acre lot with mountain views. No HOA, covenants or restrictions! Wooded and mostly level lot which is not on the side of a mountain! Beautiful mountain views across the street at the front of the property. This is raw land with hardwood, oaks and a small patch of pines towards the back of the property. There is a dry creek that runs through when there is rain (see plat). Approximately 150 feet of road frontage (see plat). Road in front of house is gravel but it's only 200 yards to paved roads. VDOT maintains the gravel road. There is a County school bus stop nearby. Electric is nearby. Note that only Parcel B is for sale. Parcel A (with house) is not for sale. Close to town, shopping, restaurants, hiking, Shenandoah River, and commuting routes.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7116 Harlan Lane

**One of a kind, BRAND NEW, custom designed kitchen, and way more, in sought after Hawk Ridge?!? The kitchen is a stunner, with counter to ceiling backsplash, enormous 8 ft island, custom built range hood, custom built open shelving, beautiful quartz and butcher block counters, large pantry wall. **ALL NEW paint, ALL NEW/refinished, hardwood throughout the main level. BRAND NEW carpet, vanities, mirrors, hardware, and fixtures throughout the entire home. **Lower level has approximately $25k+ in improvements already completed. All electric, including recessed lighting, and plumbing rough in for the bathroom, and framing for the 5th BEDROOM/OFFICE, and spacious rec room. Ready for your personalized finishes! ** NO HOA. New Roof 2019. **HawkRidge is the ideal commuter location, directly off Routes 32/97, with the ultra convenience of everything Sykesville & Eldersburg have to offer!*More photos to follow this weekend - don+GGt wait to schedule showing!*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4008 Cranston Avenue

JUST RENOVATED! BEAUTIFUL 3BR/2FB 3-Level Townhome! LIKE NEW with 1800 + finished square feet of living space, this BEAUTIFUL, BRICK Front/Rear Porch Townhouse is completely renovated with new paint and fixtures throughout. The Main Level features an enormous Living Room/ Dining Room with beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and a coffered ceiling. The gourmet Kitchen features granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and a breakfast bar. The Upper Level features 3 Bedrooms all with beautiful hardwood floors, cedar-lined closets, and contemporary ceiling fans with remote. Plus, a beautiful Full Bath with double vanity and skylight. The Lower Level is completely finished with two huge spaces, new wall-to-wall carpeting, a gorgeous full bath and a laundry closet with washer/dryer. and walk out to the rear. The exterior features a covered front porch, a fenced-in front yard, a rear porch AND off-street parking with fenced-in parking pad in the rear.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

67 Westside Avenue

Well maintained twin brick home in Hagerstown! Convenient access to I-81! Enjoy city living but with private off-street parking and a backyard all for an amazing price! Newer kitchen and bathroom, remodeled only a few years ago. 3 spacious bedrooms and a fantastic walk-up attic with option to finish for extra living space or simply keep as easy storage. Hardwood floors and beautiful historic charm with original woodwork and trim throughout! Private backyard complete with a newer shed and great landscaping. Washer/dryer are on the main level off of the kitchen but can easily be placed downstairs for extra kitchen space. Entertain outdoors or simply relax on your own time in the warmer months. Walking distance to downtown Hagerstown to enjoy the local restaurants, theater and other amenities. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer convey! Schedule your showing today or swing in to the OPEN HOUSE on Sunday 12/12 from 2-4pm!
HAGERSTOWN, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

686 Fort Valley Road

Nestled in the heart of the beautiful Fort Valley, with views that make you want to never leave. This property offers a creek fed pond for all your enjoyments. There is a conventional 3 bedroom septic on the property and a well. The log structure on the property could be restored to it+GGs previous beauty and make the perfect home or getaway. The views offered from this property are serene and unmatched. This property is a must see and one you will fall in love with. Owner/Agent.
FORT VALLEY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

310 S Madeira Street

Step into this well loved and maintained home in Upper Fells Point! This listing features easily accessible main level living space which includes bedroom/ office on the first floor, rear access to a private back yard with secure shed for storage. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms and two full bedrooms with views of a private city street. Local to shops, dining, culture, museums, educational facilities, 3.5 miles to Penn Station, 15 miles to BWI, and MTA bus stops walking distance. One block from all that Patterson Park has to offer!! Dog park, ice skating, community events. Installed split units (11/2020), Replaced front door (2/2021), Painted every room, except kitchen, Painted rear deck, Added storage shed in back courtyard, Installed ceiling fans in bedrooms and den, Weathered wood wall in bathroom, shiplap wall in den, stenciled wall in living room, Roof resealed in Feb 2019.Motivated Seller, will consider all offers.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2128 N Pulaski Street

4BR/1BA townhome located in the Mondawmin Community of Baltimore City. In close proximity to Coppin State University and nearby parks!. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Legacy. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose...
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9448 William Kirk Lane

Just in time for the Holidays- a rarely available end unit town home in Carolina Oaks! +G+The Brookstone+G- model is a timeless and spacious model with a twist- (You will LOVE the Primary Bedroom+GGs fourth level Loft!) Lovingly maintained and amazingly updated (WOW!) by the original owners, the interior of this home is truly stunning at every turn. It+GGs hard to believe that you are only 5 miles to Rail (VRE) and only 7 miles to Metro yet you feel in a world of your own whether relaxing on any of the fabulous four levels, dining on the private rear deck or gardening in the backyard surrounded by mature landscaping and privacy fence. Lucky new owners will benefit from $$$THOUSANDS $$$ invested in updates and remodels that include Renewal by Anderson windows, exterior and sliding glass doors (2021). New roof with snow guards, gutters and downspouts (2018), Novabell porcelain tile Kitchen flooring, Cambria Quartz Countertop, and Cherry cabinets (2017), Whole House Humidifier (2019) Carrier Gas Furnace ( 2018), Newer appliances and UV air scrubber (2016-2017), New Central Air units inside and out (2014). See documents section for further details on upgrades and minor exceptions. Upon arrival an attractive split brick staircase delivers you to the front door. Inside- wood stairs at the foyer lead to the landing with an expansive view of the Sunken Living Room with stunning Santos Mahogany Wood Floors and the Elevated Dining Room with Brazilian Cherry Floors, crown and chair molding. The thoroughly modern Kitchen runs across the rear of the home featuring impressive Cherry Cabinets, Cambira Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and porcelain flooring. The New Anderson sliding door in the kitchen opens to the spacious rear deck overlooking the private back yard. Back inside, a coat closet and charming powder room complete the first floor. The hardwoods continue as you take a flight of Cherry stairs up to the bedroom level featuring 3 bedrooms, the loft and 2 remodeled full baths. The Primary Owner+GGs Suite has a soaring vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan that reveals a fourth level loft (with additional ceiling fan & skylights) with a dramatic view back down into the Primary Bedroom. The loft is a fantastic place to unwind, do yoga, read or the ideal home office in the quietest corner of the home. The Primary Bedroom & Loft floors are Acacia hardwood. The Primary Bedroom Bath is a luxury retreat with a two- person, dual head Travertine Tile shower and dual vanity with granite top. Bedrooms two and three also feature Acacia Wood Flooring and the full hall bath is stylishly updated with a Travertine tile shower/tub and a modern vanity with granite top. The lower-level features cozy carpet, a wood burning corner fireplace (as-is), a laundry area, a rough- in for a future bath and a door to the rear yard. This fantastic home has an equally fabulous location close to shopping, Dulles International Airport, the Franconia- Springfield Metro Station Blue Line, The Virginia Railway Express and a nearby park and ride bus station at nearby Rolling Valley Mall. This is the one you have been waiting for!
HOME & GARDEN

