6008 Goshawk Street , B

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article--QUICK MOVE IN-- March delivery--Strauss A at Lake Linganore Oakdale by Ryan Homes. The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. We include tons of luxury features: upgraded cabinetry , quartz in the kitchen, stainless steel...

1928 Wilhelm Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/04 @10:00 am. Ends 01/06 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Shell located in the Carrollton Ridge area. Property is in need of major renovations. MINUTES to Westside Shopping Center, Mt. Clare Junction, Carroll Park, Carroll Park Golf Course, & Grace Medical Center. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Wilkens Ave. Property is Vacant - $3,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
2104 W Saratoga Street

The impressive living space is created by a warm, welcoming interior that is wonderfully bright and includes a separate dining room, well-proportioned rooms, and generous living spaces. Enjoy a prime location minutes from B&O Railroad Museum and The Walters Art Museum. Within walking distance to local shops and supermarkets. You have all the amenities you would like just a few miles from home. Avoid traffic snarls with public transportation within walking distance. A rare opportunity. Home can be delivered vacant for you and your family to enjoy or as an income producing property where rooms are being rented. Call us today to arrange a showing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Old Morgantown Road

Ever dreamed of your own farm in the hills of Western Maryland? Than this beautiful 6.42 acre patch of rolling pasture is a dream come true! Easy access from I-68 so you can escape the city stress and retreat to you own little piece of mountain heaven. Call today for more details!
14316 Franklin Street

What a gem of a find in Marumsco Hills! This gorgeous 3 level cape cod sited on almost a quarter acre features 5 bedrooms with a well-appointed full bathroom on every level. Freshly painted inside and out with new carpet and additional updates throughout, newer roof (2020) and mechanical systems, this beautiful home is a perfect for all. The spacious living room is flooded with natural light from a large beautiful grid window that flows into the eat-in kitchen - a chef+GGs delight with stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Also completing the main level, there are two bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs, you+GGll find two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. Providing additional living space, the lower level is on walkout grade - ideal for entertaining with a wood burning fireplace, multi-purpose recreation room with sliding glass doors to the rear yard, another bedroom and full bathroom. The huge laundry room has extra cabinetry and plenty of storage space. More entertaining and play space can be found on the outdoor rear patio and yard. Close to I-95, Prince William Parkway and plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby, it+GGs the perfect home in a spectacular location!
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl Plank#Oakdale Schools#Wegmans
3703 Manchester Avenue

Fully renovated beautiful town house Nicely finished2 beds and 2 full baths Wood flooring Open floor plan in the main level The Kitchen stainless steel new appliancesnew granite counter topgourmet kitchen sink The living room Built-in fireplace mantle and a faux fireplace that will make you the envy of your guests. The main bathroom beautifully design with new tiles and a functional vanity sink.This bathroom has a built-in Bluetooth speaker The stairs and upper level are nice and cozy with plush high-end carpeting. The entire home can be lit up with dimmable recessed lighting. The lower level includes a full bathroom and extra living space with an additional area that is unfinished. All new electrical, wiring and plumbing. This is a turnkey home. Must see. Price has been adjusted for quick sale.
REAL ESTATE
3537 Moncure Avenue

This is a Great House in a great location beside Columbia pike and route 7(Lessburg pike)(baileys cross roads)Amazing new FULL remodeled Single family Colonial home(can be used as personal multi-family)w/3 Levels new modern Hardwood floors w/high gloss coating easy clean up after Airbnb guests/water spills/pets NEW Luxury high end stainless steel appliances Home has an astounding 15 rooms Brand New finished full walk out basement w/marble kitchenette, Colonial currently used as Airbnb/Corporate Rental Biz until sold or new owner can continue w/current 1 staff to run the biz for them stress free Summer rates bring in $15k-$20k per month. 3rd level boasts 5 Hugh walk in closets each closest comes with large windows to allow alot of natural light and have outlets and USB chargers, custom closets and shelfs Alot of storage Front of the home has big wide front covered porch Back yard has huge deck w/2 exits stairs Main Level has a 1st private kitchenette. 1st level has 2 bedrooms/office/library plus 2nd Kitchenette. New Finished basement was designed by architectural engineer has 3rd Marble Kitchenette 2nd office/2nd library/gym/media room huge laundry room 2 of the basement rooms have double wide french doors that can combine 4 of the rooms into 2 big wide rooms for extra office or gym space New finished Basement currently rented rent for $2350+ per month. Right beside this colonial & same street,u will acres of raw fenced up land The developer & Fairfax county have teamed up to build high end mixed use development/restaurant/retail and apartments/condos on top and 1 million dollar plus townhomes nice park w/outdoor seating. This whole street all the way to Columbia pike will be transformed & redesign for the future of urban design planning of copying Arlington type retail/design. This street will turn into a mosaic district or Clarendon type area with amazing architectural design/roads lighting landscaping/public parks/seating. This Great home is not only in the best location but also will be worth alot of money once all this mix use development is built on this street. The Airbnb/corporate biz will also become way more profitable with all the new modern development. This airbnb/corporate rental home can come fully furnished with high end 4 black out/insulated curtains per window to keep the light/heat and cold out of the home to make your airbnb guests more comfortable. Home comes fully furnished with beds/mattress, couches, futons, pull out beds,tvs a ton of extra blankets, cooking essentials tons of extra bed sheets, tons of pillows, towels, cleaning supplies,10 vacuums,6 fridges,5 microwaves,3 convection glass stoves for cooking. Home has been professionally staged with picture frames/art, toys for kids. Fish tank. Because this home is for airbnb, nothing in the home is builder grade. Home has high end finishes, extensive crown moldings throughout, excessive lighting packages in hallways & rooms high end facets, bathroom vanities, Italian carrara marble bath double sink majority of rooms have beautiful gold medallions,10 crystal chandeliers rain forest showers heads extra big facets. Home has foam board insulation on the outside for added savings in utilities from heat and cold. Attic upgraded r-60 insulation. Surround 360 wifi routers for all the airbnb guests to be able to get fast internet since the home is so big. Extensive landscaping of leyland cypress trees/Emerald Green/orange tress that will give a lot of privacy to the home. Majority of landscaping has tons of marble chips & river rocks ontop of heavy landscape fabric to save money on maintenance. Back yard has additional seating for airbnb guests with a Hugh Texas bar b q pit. The Home has over sized shed. The side of the home has beautiful wooded area where they have setup yogo mats for the airbnb guests to exercise. Many actives all over the home for the airbnb guests. Home has a smaller 2nd deck for easy private kitchen access New Concrete driveway & pathway.
RETAIL
4008 Cranston Avenue

JUST RENOVATED! BEAUTIFUL 3BR/2FB 3-Level Townhome! LIKE NEW with 1800 + finished square feet of living space, this BEAUTIFUL, BRICK Front/Rear Porch Townhouse is completely renovated with new paint and fixtures throughout. The Main Level features an enormous Living Room/ Dining Room with beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and a coffered ceiling. The gourmet Kitchen features granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and a breakfast bar. The Upper Level features 3 Bedrooms all with beautiful hardwood floors, cedar-lined closets, and contemporary ceiling fans with remote. Plus, a beautiful Full Bath with double vanity and skylight. The Lower Level is completely finished with two huge spaces, new wall-to-wall carpeting, a gorgeous full bath and a laundry closet with washer/dryer. and walk out to the rear. The exterior features a covered front porch, a fenced-in front yard, a rear porch AND off-street parking with fenced-in parking pad in the rear.
REAL ESTATE
713 Jefferson Street

This charming rancher with three bedrooms shows pride of ownership. Owner has lovingly cared for this home over the years by replacing the roof, carpet, windows (with warranty), sump pump, and more. Home has original hardwood floors under the carpet if new owner prefers. This home will qualify for all types of financing. Large fenced in back yard with deck and storage shed. Mature landscaping. Paved drive way has room for ample parking. This home is a must see!
Real Estate
412 Streamside Drive

GORGEOUS BRICK AND STONE RANCHER IN STONEY BROOK ON A NEARLY 1/2 ACRE FLAT LOT! FEATURES: GLEAMING NATURAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, BRAND NEW FLOOR TO CEILING CUSTOM BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM TO EAT IN KITCHEN, OVERSIZED CARPORT WITH EXTRA PARKING PAD FOR ADDITIONAL VEHICLES, FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH 4TH BEDROOM AND BONUS 3RD FULL BATHROOM, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM AND TWO EXTRA STORAGE AREAS, WET BAR HOOKUP IN BASEMENT, LARGE FLAT REAR YARD WITH SHED SURROUNDED BY MATURE TREES FOR EXTRA PRIVACY AND TOO MUCH MORE TO LIST HERE! HURRY BEFORE THIS ONE IS GONE!
7116 Harlan Lane

**One of a kind, BRAND NEW, custom designed kitchen, and way more, in sought after Hawk Ridge?!? The kitchen is a stunner, with counter to ceiling backsplash, enormous 8 ft island, custom built range hood, custom built open shelving, beautiful quartz and butcher block counters, large pantry wall. **ALL NEW paint, ALL NEW/refinished, hardwood throughout the main level. BRAND NEW carpet, vanities, mirrors, hardware, and fixtures throughout the entire home. **Lower level has approximately $25k+ in improvements already completed. All electric, including recessed lighting, and plumbing rough in for the bathroom, and framing for the 5th BEDROOM/OFFICE, and spacious rec room. Ready for your personalized finishes! ** NO HOA. New Roof 2019. **HawkRidge is the ideal commuter location, directly off Routes 32/97, with the ultra convenience of everything Sykesville & Eldersburg have to offer!*More photos to follow this weekend - don+GGt wait to schedule showing!*
REAL ESTATE
601 Rittenhouse Street NW

**Estate Sale** Create your own vision with this 3 Level, end-unit row home. Needs a full renovation. Currently configured as a 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom. The basement is a blank canvas and the backyard may support off street parking. Bring all your investors. The seller prefers Smart Settlements to perform closing.
67 Westside Avenue

Well maintained twin brick home in Hagerstown! Convenient access to I-81! Enjoy city living but with private off-street parking and a backyard all for an amazing price! Newer kitchen and bathroom, remodeled only a few years ago. 3 spacious bedrooms and a fantastic walk-up attic with option to finish for extra living space or simply keep as easy storage. Hardwood floors and beautiful historic charm with original woodwork and trim throughout! Private backyard complete with a newer shed and great landscaping. Washer/dryer are on the main level off of the kitchen but can easily be placed downstairs for extra kitchen space. Entertain outdoors or simply relax on your own time in the warmer months. Walking distance to downtown Hagerstown to enjoy the local restaurants, theater and other amenities. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer convey! Schedule your showing today or swing in to the OPEN HOUSE on Sunday 12/12 from 2-4pm!
HAGERSTOWN, MD
5 N Hilton Street

HOMEOWNER or INVESTOR ALERT!!! Pay less than Rent. Have immediate cash flow coming in as a rental. Move in ready. Spacious. Freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout. Fenced front and rear yards. Covered front porch welcomes you into your new home! Stained glass front windows for nostalgic charm. Separate living room and Dining room areas. Kitchen with countertop seating area. Large Pantry. New microwave. Gas stove. Refrigerator. Ceiling fans. Large full unfinished basement with washer and dryer units. Shower stall and flush in lower level. Bedrooms on 2nd floor all have closets and can be accessed from hallway. Full bath on 2nd floor features wainscoting and a skylight. Roof recently recoated. Buy and Rent the same day. Purchase and move in the day of closing. Priced to sell. Start the New Year in your New Home or add this home to your rental portfolio with an easy closing. Call to schedule a tour.
REAL ESTATE
310 S Madeira Street

Step into this well loved and maintained home in Upper Fells Point! This listing features easily accessible main level living space which includes bedroom/ office on the first floor, rear access to a private back yard with secure shed for storage. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms and two full bedrooms with views of a private city street. Local to shops, dining, culture, museums, educational facilities, 3.5 miles to Penn Station, 15 miles to BWI, and MTA bus stops walking distance. One block from all that Patterson Park has to offer!! Dog park, ice skating, community events. Installed split units (11/2020), Replaced front door (2/2021), Painted every room, except kitchen, Painted rear deck, Added storage shed in back courtyard, Installed ceiling fans in bedrooms and den, Weathered wood wall in bathroom, shiplap wall in den, stenciled wall in living room, Roof resealed in Feb 2019.Motivated Seller, will consider all offers.
REAL ESTATE
25 E Linden Street

Pack your bags and move right in!!! Enjoy all the amenities of Rosemont, Delray and Old Town plus be at the Braddock and King Street metros within minutes. Everything has been done in this three bedroom, four and one half bath home. Stately brick end townhouse situated on oversized lot with fence yard creating wonderful privacy and feeling more like single family home. Features include hardwood floors on three levels, living room with pretty windows, tall ceilings moldings and wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and cook's delight kitchen including top of line appliances, tons of storage, granite countertops, breakfast bar and island. Upper two levels have three bedrooms and three baths plus office/playroom and two newly redone baths. Lower level has wonderful family room with gas fireplace and full bath and spacious storage room. Lower level opens to OFF STREE PARKING.
REAL ESTATE
446 Buchanan Street NW

Nestled on a quiet street just off bustling Kansas ave in the sought-after Georgia Avenue strip, this immaculate classic interior unit row home has been meticulously renovated from the ground up to meet the most stringent demands of modern luxury living without losing touch with its priceless historic charm. Stepping through the intricate main entrance reveals wide plank white oak floors throughout the main level, augmenting the already abundant natural light streaming in through large bay windows. The wonderful house boasts immaculately designed and high-end designer finishes and well-crafted details like an incredible chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, a French door refrigerator, and an oven; high-ceiling open spaces, Pella windows, recessed lighting. The luxury owner's suite features a spacious glass-enclosed shower coupled with double sink vanities, his and her custom closet. Two spacious bedrooms, bathroom hall, and laundry. The lower level has rental potential with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, access to the patio its own private rear entrances with rear private parking.
REAL ESTATE
2128 N Pulaski Street

4BR/1BA townhome located in the Mondawmin Community of Baltimore City. In close proximity to Coppin State University and nearby parks!. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Legacy. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose...
BALTIMORE, MD
43 Thrower Road

K HOVNANIAN'S ASPIRE TOWNHOME SERIES is OPEN at DILLON FARM, HEDGESVIILE, W.V. New, exciting design offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, three story townhome set on site with mountain views! Stunning professionally designed decorator package is included!! Designer kitchen includes White Cabinetry, Huge Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, upgraded Side by Side Refrigerator, multi- cycle Dishwasher, electric Range/ Oven, built in Microwave and Disposal. Luxury vinyl wood look flooring and wall to wall carpeting, luxury baths and powder room with designer white vanities and Moen fixtures. Single garage with opener, Energy Efficient- Propane heating and hot water, Barricade Plus house wrap and 'Air Tite' energy seal package, 14 SEER air conditioning, low E double pane windows, insulated fiberglass front door and programmable thermostat. ALL BRAND NEW with WARRANTY! Furnished Single Family Model Now Open by appointment only!
REAL ESTATE
5017 NW 7TH Place NW

Excellent opportunity to own this classic row home in the highly desirable and sought-after Petworth community. This solid 3 level row has good bones and endless possibilities. Needs updating, so bring your buyers/investors with the vision and motivation to make this their dream home. This home boasts original hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, with formal living and dining rooms, a bonus room which can be used as a den/study/office, galley kitchen and half bath on the main. Three bedrooms -- the second bedroom includes an additional room that can be used as a sitting room -- and a full bath comprise the upper level. The finished basement offers a large recreation room with dry bar and a laundry/utility room. Don't miss the large front porch and the fully fenced (vinyl) rear yard (cement surface) with a covered parking area which is an added bonus for your buyers. Superb location in close proximity to Georgia Ave/Petworth, New Hampshire & Fort Totten Metros, shopping, restaurants, and easy commute to downtown.
REAL ESTATE
9141 Fox Stream Way

Luxury lifestyle in an amazing community with boundless amenities. End-unit townhome only a couple of years old, full of added options and upgrades. Located in the highly sought-after Parkside at Westphalia Gourmet kitchen in a beautifully designed open floor plan concept that includes an oversized island and stainless steel appliances. Large living room and dining room. End unit brings in even more sunlight, brightness, and home warmth. Living room opens to a magnificent deck overlooking the woods. High ceilings throughout. Large master bedroom with dazzling master bathroom. In addition to all the upgrades and options from the builder, owner invested over $20K in outdoor entertainment including an outdoor hot tub with separate electrical panel and controls, as well as fencing to provide even more privacy. Community amenities include multiple pools, clubs, large clubhouse for events of all kinds, fitness room, spa, bar lounge, theater room, and much more. Acres of open space including dog parks, walking-jogging trails etc. Also featured are an outdoor amphitheater, tennis courts, picnic areas, multiple playgrounds, and pavilions. Strategically located with quick access to The National Harbor, JBA, Alexandria, and DC.
REAL ESTATE

