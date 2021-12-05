ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
512 Winston Avenue

Cover picture for the articleAN INVESTORS DREAM! FULLY OCCUPIED INCOME-PRODUCING PROPERTY. $2400/MO. Sold strictly as-is. Listing courtesy of Bennett Realty Solutions. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...

1928 Wilhelm Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/04 @10:00 am. Ends 01/06 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Shell located in the Carrollton Ridge area. Property is in need of major renovations. MINUTES to Westside Shopping Center, Mt. Clare Junction, Carroll Park, Carroll Park Golf Course, & Grace Medical Center. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Wilkens Ave. Property is Vacant - $3,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
2104 W Saratoga Street

The impressive living space is created by a warm, welcoming interior that is wonderfully bright and includes a separate dining room, well-proportioned rooms, and generous living spaces. Enjoy a prime location minutes from B&O Railroad Museum and The Walters Art Museum. Within walking distance to local shops and supermarkets. You have all the amenities you would like just a few miles from home. Avoid traffic snarls with public transportation within walking distance. A rare opportunity. Home can be delivered vacant for you and your family to enjoy or as an income producing property where rooms are being rented. Call us today to arrange a showing.
Old Morgantown Road

Ever dreamed of your own farm in the hills of Western Maryland? Than this beautiful 6.42 acre patch of rolling pasture is a dream come true! Easy access from I-68 so you can escape the city stress and retreat to you own little piece of mountain heaven. Call today for more details!
3537 Moncure Avenue

This is a Great House in a great location beside Columbia pike and route 7(Lessburg pike)(baileys cross roads)Amazing new FULL remodeled Single family Colonial home(can be used as personal multi-family)w/3 Levels new modern Hardwood floors w/high gloss coating easy clean up after Airbnb guests/water spills/pets NEW Luxury high end stainless steel appliances Home has an astounding 15 rooms Brand New finished full walk out basement w/marble kitchenette, Colonial currently used as Airbnb/Corporate Rental Biz until sold or new owner can continue w/current 1 staff to run the biz for them stress free Summer rates bring in $15k-$20k per month. 3rd level boasts 5 Hugh walk in closets each closest comes with large windows to allow alot of natural light and have outlets and USB chargers, custom closets and shelfs Alot of storage Front of the home has big wide front covered porch Back yard has huge deck w/2 exits stairs Main Level has a 1st private kitchenette. 1st level has 2 bedrooms/office/library plus 2nd Kitchenette. New Finished basement was designed by architectural engineer has 3rd Marble Kitchenette 2nd office/2nd library/gym/media room huge laundry room 2 of the basement rooms have double wide french doors that can combine 4 of the rooms into 2 big wide rooms for extra office or gym space New finished Basement currently rented rent for $2350+ per month. Right beside this colonial & same street,u will acres of raw fenced up land The developer & Fairfax county have teamed up to build high end mixed use development/restaurant/retail and apartments/condos on top and 1 million dollar plus townhomes nice park w/outdoor seating. This whole street all the way to Columbia pike will be transformed & redesign for the future of urban design planning of copying Arlington type retail/design. This street will turn into a mosaic district or Clarendon type area with amazing architectural design/roads lighting landscaping/public parks/seating. This Great home is not only in the best location but also will be worth alot of money once all this mix use development is built on this street. The Airbnb/corporate biz will also become way more profitable with all the new modern development. This airbnb/corporate rental home can come fully furnished with high end 4 black out/insulated curtains per window to keep the light/heat and cold out of the home to make your airbnb guests more comfortable. Home comes fully furnished with beds/mattress, couches, futons, pull out beds,tvs a ton of extra blankets, cooking essentials tons of extra bed sheets, tons of pillows, towels, cleaning supplies,10 vacuums,6 fridges,5 microwaves,3 convection glass stoves for cooking. Home has been professionally staged with picture frames/art, toys for kids. Fish tank. Because this home is for airbnb, nothing in the home is builder grade. Home has high end finishes, extensive crown moldings throughout, excessive lighting packages in hallways & rooms high end facets, bathroom vanities, Italian carrara marble bath double sink majority of rooms have beautiful gold medallions,10 crystal chandeliers rain forest showers heads extra big facets. Home has foam board insulation on the outside for added savings in utilities from heat and cold. Attic upgraded r-60 insulation. Surround 360 wifi routers for all the airbnb guests to be able to get fast internet since the home is so big. Extensive landscaping of leyland cypress trees/Emerald Green/orange tress that will give a lot of privacy to the home. Majority of landscaping has tons of marble chips & river rocks ontop of heavy landscape fabric to save money on maintenance. Back yard has additional seating for airbnb guests with a Hugh Texas bar b q pit. The Home has over sized shed. The side of the home has beautiful wooded area where they have setup yogo mats for the airbnb guests to exercise. Many actives all over the home for the airbnb guests. Home has a smaller 2nd deck for easy private kitchen access New Concrete driveway & pathway.
3703 Manchester Avenue

Fully renovated beautiful town house Nicely finished2 beds and 2 full baths Wood flooring Open floor plan in the main level The Kitchen stainless steel new appliancesnew granite counter topgourmet kitchen sink The living room Built-in fireplace mantle and a faux fireplace that will make you the envy of your guests. The main bathroom beautifully design with new tiles and a functional vanity sink.This bathroom has a built-in Bluetooth speaker The stairs and upper level are nice and cozy with plush high-end carpeting. The entire home can be lit up with dimmable recessed lighting. The lower level includes a full bathroom and extra living space with an additional area that is unfinished. All new electrical, wiring and plumbing. This is a turnkey home. Must see. Price has been adjusted for quick sale.
7208 Leyte Drive

3 Bed 1 Full Bath Rancher with beautiful hardwood throughout. The home boasts a 1-car detached garage, concrete driveway, and spacious fenced rear yard. Solar Panel lease must be assumed by the buyer. Garage roof replaced in 2020. The home's roof was replaced in 2018. Solar Panels were installed in 2010. Windows were replaced in 2010. A new furnace was installed in 2010. Home is centrally located to recreation such as MGM and the National Harbor, ample shopping, and commuter routes to Northern Virginia, Baltimore, and Washington DC, Beltway I-495, and 295. Book your appointment today!
Daffodil Road W

Amazing land property at Twin Lakes! .77 acres located across the street from 1 of 3 lakes in the Twin Lakes subdivision. Fishing, swim or boat! Property has been perked and flags are in place. Must See!!Located on West Daffodil Rd between 207 & 257. Listing courtesy of Pearson Smith...
67 Westside Avenue

Well maintained twin brick home in Hagerstown! Convenient access to I-81! Enjoy city living but with private off-street parking and a backyard all for an amazing price! Newer kitchen and bathroom, remodeled only a few years ago. 3 spacious bedrooms and a fantastic walk-up attic with option to finish for extra living space or simply keep as easy storage. Hardwood floors and beautiful historic charm with original woodwork and trim throughout! Private backyard complete with a newer shed and great landscaping. Washer/dryer are on the main level off of the kitchen but can easily be placed downstairs for extra kitchen space. Entertain outdoors or simply relax on your own time in the warmer months. Walking distance to downtown Hagerstown to enjoy the local restaurants, theater and other amenities. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer convey! Schedule your showing today or swing in to the OPEN HOUSE on Sunday 12/12 from 2-4pm!
HAGERSTOWN, MD
928 Grayson Square

Open house 12/11/2021 from 12pm until 2pm. Move-in ready end of group in sought after Majors Choice. 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a finished basement with a fireplace and full bath and walkouts to a fenced yard backing up to woods. 2 total fireplaces, hardwood floors and more. Bedrooms 2 and 3 in the original floor plan were opened up to create a larger bedroom, but wall can be easily closed to return to original 3 bedroom plan. Nice eat-in kitchen with table space, separate dining room and living room with access to large deck. Vaulted ceilings, skylights and more.
713 Jefferson Street

This charming rancher with three bedrooms shows pride of ownership. Owner has lovingly cared for this home over the years by replacing the roof, carpet, windows (with warranty), sump pump, and more. Home has original hardwood floors under the carpet if new owner prefers. This home will qualify for all types of financing. Large fenced in back yard with deck and storage shed. Mature landscaping. Paved drive way has room for ample parking. This home is a must see!
8045 Gabriels Court

This Very Rare 2 Car Garage End Unit Townhome is located in a beautiful residential cul-de-sac community with no through traffic. Top Rated Howard County Schools - Newer, Clean and Energy Efficient! Built by Trinity Homes! Private Usable Flat Backyards with easy access from the ground floor rec room back door - Large back deck off the kitchen - Finished in place Oak Hardwood Floors - Granite Kitchen Countertops - Wide Public Street plowed quickly by the county - trash picked up right at your curbside by the county - Tons of additional parking! Very good commuting routes to DC, Baltimore and Fort Meade.
7116 Harlan Lane

**One of a kind, BRAND NEW, custom designed kitchen, and way more, in sought after Hawk Ridge?!? The kitchen is a stunner, with counter to ceiling backsplash, enormous 8 ft island, custom built range hood, custom built open shelving, beautiful quartz and butcher block counters, large pantry wall. **ALL NEW paint, ALL NEW/refinished, hardwood throughout the main level. BRAND NEW carpet, vanities, mirrors, hardware, and fixtures throughout the entire home. **Lower level has approximately $25k+ in improvements already completed. All electric, including recessed lighting, and plumbing rough in for the bathroom, and framing for the 5th BEDROOM/OFFICE, and spacious rec room. Ready for your personalized finishes! ** NO HOA. New Roof 2019. **HawkRidge is the ideal commuter location, directly off Routes 32/97, with the ultra convenience of everything Sykesville & Eldersburg have to offer!*More photos to follow this weekend - don+GGt wait to schedule showing!*
601 Rittenhouse Street NW

**Estate Sale** Create your own vision with this 3 Level, end-unit row home. Needs a full renovation. Currently configured as a 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom. The basement is a blank canvas and the backyard may support off street parking. Bring all your investors. The seller prefers Smart Settlements to perform closing.
686 Fort Valley Road

Nestled in the heart of the beautiful Fort Valley, with views that make you want to never leave. This property offers a creek fed pond for all your enjoyments. There is a conventional 3 bedroom septic on the property and a well. The log structure on the property could be restored to it+GGs previous beauty and make the perfect home or getaway. The views offered from this property are serene and unmatched. This property is a must see and one you will fall in love with. Owner/Agent.
FORT VALLEY, VA
2128 N Pulaski Street

4BR/1BA townhome located in the Mondawmin Community of Baltimore City. In close proximity to Coppin State University and nearby parks!. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Legacy. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose...
BALTIMORE, MD
433 E Luray Avenue

Fabulously updated and charming rowhome in the heart of Del Ray! Located on a friendly+-street near the Avenue, this 2 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for move-in! Enter into the living+-room with hardwood floors throughout, great natural light, and an easy flow into the dining room and kitchen. A functional and open kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, upgraded countertops, and stainless+-steel appliances with gas cooking. Eat breakfast at the peninsula+-island or just enjoy the open concept while cooking+-with friends! There is easy access from here to the backyard with a stone patio, perfect for grilling or gathering around+-a fire pit. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms (the primary being large enough to add a home office space!), and one fully updated bathroom. The finished lower level features a great recreation room, family room, or guest space with adjacent full and updated bathroom! There is plenty of storage in the laundry area, making this home so functional. 433 E Luray is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and the popular Del Ray+-Farmers Market. Steps to parks, dog parks, grocery stores, coffee shops, the metro and more!
43535 Abis

Immaculate home in convenient Hollywood neighborhood. Main level owner's suite includes walk in closets, soaking tub, & large shower. Theatre room and second kitchen in lower level for entertaining. Spacious main kitchen, too! Open ceiling and fireplace in living room. Extra concrete pad next to garage for additional parking space.
446 Buchanan Street NW

Nestled on a quiet street just off bustling Kansas ave in the sought-after Georgia Avenue strip, this immaculate classic interior unit row home has been meticulously renovated from the ground up to meet the most stringent demands of modern luxury living without losing touch with its priceless historic charm. Stepping through the intricate main entrance reveals wide plank white oak floors throughout the main level, augmenting the already abundant natural light streaming in through large bay windows. The wonderful house boasts immaculately designed and high-end designer finishes and well-crafted details like an incredible chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, a French door refrigerator, and an oven; high-ceiling open spaces, Pella windows, recessed lighting. The luxury owner's suite features a spacious glass-enclosed shower coupled with double sink vanities, his and her custom closet. Two spacious bedrooms, bathroom hall, and laundry. The lower level has rental potential with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, access to the patio its own private rear entrances with rear private parking.
155 Ocean Parkway

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is nestled on a nice wooded lot. You can't help to notice the large inviting front porch as soon as you pull up. When you enter your foyer you can see upgrades every where you look. Wide plank ceramic tile flooring throughout the living room ,dining room, and hallway. Ceramic tile in the kitchens and baths. Freshly painted walls in the living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. Large back deck for grillin' and chillin' . Nice back yard ready for you to make it your own. Come get this gem while it's here, the market is still HOT! Start your coastal living now.
528 N Payson Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 12/23/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/27/2021 @ 11:00 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhome located in the Midtown-Edmondson Area.Minutes to Grace Medical Center (Bon Secours Hospital) & Gwynns Falls Park.Easy Access to Major Traffic Arteries N Monroe St, and Franklin Mulberry ExpresswayProperty is occupied.
