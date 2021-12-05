0 Path Valley

Just in time for the Holidays- a rarely available end unit town home in Carolina Oaks! +G+The Brookstone+G- model is a timeless and spacious model with a twist- (You will LOVE the Primary Bedroom+GGs fourth level Loft!) Lovingly maintained and amazingly updated (WOW!) by the original owners, the interior of this home is truly stunning at every turn. It+GGs hard to believe that you are only 5 miles to Rail (VRE) and only 7 miles to Metro yet you feel in a world of your own whether relaxing on any of the fabulous four levels, dining on the private rear deck or gardening in the backyard surrounded by mature landscaping and privacy fence. Lucky new owners will benefit from $$$THOUSANDS $$$ invested in updates and remodels that include Renewal by Anderson windows, exterior and sliding glass doors (2021). New roof with snow guards, gutters and downspouts (2018), Novabell porcelain tile Kitchen flooring, Cambria Quartz Countertop, and Cherry cabinets (2017), Whole House Humidifier (2019) Carrier Gas Furnace ( 2018), Newer appliances and UV air scrubber (2016-2017), New Central Air units inside and out (2014). See documents section for further details on upgrades and minor exceptions. Upon arrival an attractive split brick staircase delivers you to the front door. Inside- wood stairs at the foyer lead to the landing with an expansive view of the Sunken Living Room with stunning Santos Mahogany Wood Floors and the Elevated Dining Room with Brazilian Cherry Floors, crown and chair molding. The thoroughly modern Kitchen runs across the rear of the home featuring impressive Cherry Cabinets, Cambira Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and porcelain flooring. The New Anderson sliding door in the kitchen opens to the spacious rear deck overlooking the private back yard. Back inside, a coat closet and charming powder room complete the first floor. The hardwoods continue as you take a flight of Cherry stairs up to the bedroom level featuring 3 bedrooms, the loft and 2 remodeled full baths. The Primary Owner+GGs Suite has a soaring vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan that reveals a fourth level loft (with additional ceiling fan & skylights) with a dramatic view back down into the Primary Bedroom. The loft is a fantastic place to unwind, do yoga, read or the ideal home office in the quietest corner of the home. The Primary Bedroom & Loft floors are Acacia hardwood. The Primary Bedroom Bath is a luxury retreat with a two- person, dual head Travertine Tile shower and dual vanity with granite top. Bedrooms two and three also feature Acacia Wood Flooring and the full hall bath is stylishly updated with a Travertine tile shower/tub and a modern vanity with granite top. The lower-level features cozy carpet, a wood burning corner fireplace (as-is), a laundry area, a rough- in for a future bath and a door to the rear yard. This fantastic home has an equally fabulous location close to shopping, Dulles International Airport, the Franconia- Springfield Metro Station Blue Line, The Virginia Railway Express and a nearby park and ride bus station at nearby Rolling Valley Mall. This is the one you have been waiting for!

