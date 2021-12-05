ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
0 Path Valley

Cover picture for the articleGreat perc'd lot with amazing mountain views just outside Cowans Gap. Build your dream cabin/home with sites already perched and approved for septic. Flat 1.8 acres with mature woods. Sign on property. Listing courtesy...

1928 Wilhelm Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/04 @10:00 am. Ends 01/06 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Shell located in the Carrollton Ridge area. Property is in need of major renovations. MINUTES to Westside Shopping Center, Mt. Clare Junction, Carroll Park, Carroll Park Golf Course, & Grace Medical Center. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Wilkens Ave. Property is Vacant - $3,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
2104 W Saratoga Street

The impressive living space is created by a warm, welcoming interior that is wonderfully bright and includes a separate dining room, well-proportioned rooms, and generous living spaces. Enjoy a prime location minutes from B&O Railroad Museum and The Walters Art Museum. Within walking distance to local shops and supermarkets. You have all the amenities you would like just a few miles from home. Avoid traffic snarls with public transportation within walking distance. A rare opportunity. Home can be delivered vacant for you and your family to enjoy or as an income producing property where rooms are being rented. Call us today to arrange a showing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Old Morgantown Road

Ever dreamed of your own farm in the hills of Western Maryland? Than this beautiful 6.42 acre patch of rolling pasture is a dream come true! Easy access from I-68 so you can escape the city stress and retreat to you own little piece of mountain heaven. Call today for more details!
2317 Lee Farnum Street

The stunning Dyerton townhome features a large kitchen located in the rear of the home,along with a caf+- & spacious gathering room giving you ample entertaining space. Upstairs,you'll find a large owner's suite & bath, along with a spacious walk-in closet. There's even alaundry room to make chores that much easier. Enjoy a 4th level loft & rooftop terrace. You will love coming home! MetroPark at Arrowbrook is just a half mile from Innovation Metro & Innovation Center South both coming soon! Enjoy a dog park, tennis courts, rec fields & more. Nearby are 75 restaurants & shops. RTC is just a few miles away.
0 Steed Lane

Beautiful 16+ acre lot with mountain views. No HOA, covenants or restrictions! Wooded and mostly level lot which is not on the side of a mountain! Beautiful mountain views across the street at the front of the property. This is raw land with hardwood, oaks and a small patch of pines towards the back of the property. There is a dry creek that runs through when there is rain (see plat). Approximately 150 feet of road frontage (see plat). Road in front of house is gravel but it's only 200 yards to paved roads. VDOT maintains the gravel road. There is a County school bus stop nearby. Electric is nearby. Note that only Parcel B is for sale. Parcel A (with house) is not for sale. Close to town, shopping, restaurants, hiking, Shenandoah River, and commuting routes.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
8045 Gabriels Court

This Very Rare 2 Car Garage End Unit Townhome is located in a beautiful residential cul-de-sac community with no through traffic. Top Rated Howard County Schools - Newer, Clean and Energy Efficient! Built by Trinity Homes! Private Usable Flat Backyards with easy access from the ground floor rec room back door - Large back deck off the kitchen - Finished in place Oak Hardwood Floors - Granite Kitchen Countertops - Wide Public Street plowed quickly by the county - trash picked up right at your curbside by the county - Tons of additional parking! Very good commuting routes to DC, Baltimore and Fort Meade.
928 Grayson Square

Open house 12/11/2021 from 12pm until 2pm. Move-in ready end of group in sought after Majors Choice. 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a finished basement with a fireplace and full bath and walkouts to a fenced yard backing up to woods. 2 total fireplaces, hardwood floors and more. Bedrooms 2 and 3 in the original floor plan were opened up to create a larger bedroom, but wall can be easily closed to return to original 3 bedroom plan. Nice eat-in kitchen with table space, separate dining room and living room with access to large deck. Vaulted ceilings, skylights and more.
3408 E Lombard Street

This property is now under auction terms. This property is subject to a 5% buyer+GGs premium pursuant to the Auction Terms & Conditions (minimums may apply). Buyer representing self will not be paid a broker co-op commission. Charming Highlandtown home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, exposed brick, hardwoods on main level, previously updated kitchen w/ granite counters, updated baths and finished basement w/ bedroom & full bath . Close to commuter routes. Under 2 miles to Hopkins-Bayview and Johns Hopkins Hospital. AUCTION DATE : 1/15/22-1/18/22.
Daffodil Road W

Amazing land property at Twin Lakes! .77 acres located across the street from 1 of 3 lakes in the Twin Lakes subdivision. Fishing, swim or boat! Property has been perked and flags are in place. Must See!!Located on West Daffodil Rd between 207 & 257. Listing courtesy of Pearson Smith...
713 Jefferson Street

This charming rancher with three bedrooms shows pride of ownership. Owner has lovingly cared for this home over the years by replacing the roof, carpet, windows (with warranty), sump pump, and more. Home has original hardwood floors under the carpet if new owner prefers. This home will qualify for all types of financing. Large fenced in back yard with deck and storage shed. Mature landscaping. Paved drive way has room for ample parking. This home is a must see!
601 Rittenhouse Street NW

**Estate Sale** Create your own vision with this 3 Level, end-unit row home. Needs a full renovation. Currently configured as a 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom. The basement is a blank canvas and the backyard may support off street parking. Bring all your investors. The seller prefers Smart Settlements to perform closing.
7116 Harlan Lane

**One of a kind, BRAND NEW, custom designed kitchen, and way more, in sought after Hawk Ridge?!? The kitchen is a stunner, with counter to ceiling backsplash, enormous 8 ft island, custom built range hood, custom built open shelving, beautiful quartz and butcher block counters, large pantry wall. **ALL NEW paint, ALL NEW/refinished, hardwood throughout the main level. BRAND NEW carpet, vanities, mirrors, hardware, and fixtures throughout the entire home. **Lower level has approximately $25k+ in improvements already completed. All electric, including recessed lighting, and plumbing rough in for the bathroom, and framing for the 5th BEDROOM/OFFICE, and spacious rec room. Ready for your personalized finishes! ** NO HOA. New Roof 2019. **HawkRidge is the ideal commuter location, directly off Routes 32/97, with the ultra convenience of everything Sykesville & Eldersburg have to offer!*More photos to follow this weekend - don+GGt wait to schedule showing!*
REAL ESTATE
2128 N Pulaski Street

4BR/1BA townhome located in the Mondawmin Community of Baltimore City. In close proximity to Coppin State University and nearby parks!. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Legacy. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose...
BALTIMORE, MD
9448 William Kirk Lane

Just in time for the Holidays- a rarely available end unit town home in Carolina Oaks! +G+The Brookstone+G- model is a timeless and spacious model with a twist- (You will LOVE the Primary Bedroom+GGs fourth level Loft!) Lovingly maintained and amazingly updated (WOW!) by the original owners, the interior of this home is truly stunning at every turn. It+GGs hard to believe that you are only 5 miles to Rail (VRE) and only 7 miles to Metro yet you feel in a world of your own whether relaxing on any of the fabulous four levels, dining on the private rear deck or gardening in the backyard surrounded by mature landscaping and privacy fence. Lucky new owners will benefit from $$$THOUSANDS $$$ invested in updates and remodels that include Renewal by Anderson windows, exterior and sliding glass doors (2021). New roof with snow guards, gutters and downspouts (2018), Novabell porcelain tile Kitchen flooring, Cambria Quartz Countertop, and Cherry cabinets (2017), Whole House Humidifier (2019) Carrier Gas Furnace ( 2018), Newer appliances and UV air scrubber (2016-2017), New Central Air units inside and out (2014). See documents section for further details on upgrades and minor exceptions. Upon arrival an attractive split brick staircase delivers you to the front door. Inside- wood stairs at the foyer lead to the landing with an expansive view of the Sunken Living Room with stunning Santos Mahogany Wood Floors and the Elevated Dining Room with Brazilian Cherry Floors, crown and chair molding. The thoroughly modern Kitchen runs across the rear of the home featuring impressive Cherry Cabinets, Cambira Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and porcelain flooring. The New Anderson sliding door in the kitchen opens to the spacious rear deck overlooking the private back yard. Back inside, a coat closet and charming powder room complete the first floor. The hardwoods continue as you take a flight of Cherry stairs up to the bedroom level featuring 3 bedrooms, the loft and 2 remodeled full baths. The Primary Owner+GGs Suite has a soaring vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan that reveals a fourth level loft (with additional ceiling fan & skylights) with a dramatic view back down into the Primary Bedroom. The loft is a fantastic place to unwind, do yoga, read or the ideal home office in the quietest corner of the home. The Primary Bedroom & Loft floors are Acacia hardwood. The Primary Bedroom Bath is a luxury retreat with a two- person, dual head Travertine Tile shower and dual vanity with granite top. Bedrooms two and three also feature Acacia Wood Flooring and the full hall bath is stylishly updated with a Travertine tile shower/tub and a modern vanity with granite top. The lower-level features cozy carpet, a wood burning corner fireplace (as-is), a laundry area, a rough- in for a future bath and a door to the rear yard. This fantastic home has an equally fabulous location close to shopping, Dulles International Airport, the Franconia- Springfield Metro Station Blue Line, The Virginia Railway Express and a nearby park and ride bus station at nearby Rolling Valley Mall. This is the one you have been waiting for!
HOME & GARDEN
43535 Abis

Immaculate home in convenient Hollywood neighborhood. Main level owner's suite includes walk in closets, soaking tub, & large shower. Theatre room and second kitchen in lower level for entertaining. Spacious main kitchen, too! Open ceiling and fireplace in living room. Extra concrete pad next to garage for additional parking space.
43 Thrower Road

K HOVNANIAN'S ASPIRE TOWNHOME SERIES is OPEN at DILLON FARM, HEDGESVIILE, W.V. New, exciting design offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, three story townhome set on site with mountain views! Stunning professionally designed decorator package is included!! Designer kitchen includes White Cabinetry, Huge Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, upgraded Side by Side Refrigerator, multi- cycle Dishwasher, electric Range/ Oven, built in Microwave and Disposal. Luxury vinyl wood look flooring and wall to wall carpeting, luxury baths and powder room with designer white vanities and Moen fixtures. Single garage with opener, Energy Efficient- Propane heating and hot water, Barricade Plus house wrap and 'Air Tite' energy seal package, 14 SEER air conditioning, low E double pane windows, insulated fiberglass front door and programmable thermostat. ALL BRAND NEW with WARRANTY! Furnished Single Family Model Now Open by appointment only!
REAL ESTATE
155 Ocean Parkway

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is nestled on a nice wooded lot. You can't help to notice the large inviting front porch as soon as you pull up. When you enter your foyer you can see upgrades every where you look. Wide plank ceramic tile flooring throughout the living room ,dining room, and hallway. Ceramic tile in the kitchens and baths. Freshly painted walls in the living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. Large back deck for grillin' and chillin' . Nice back yard ready for you to make it your own. Come get this gem while it's here, the market is still HOT! Start your coastal living now.
310 S Madeira Street

Step into this well loved and maintained home in Upper Fells Point! This listing features easily accessible main level living space which includes bedroom/ office on the first floor, rear access to a private back yard with secure shed for storage. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms and two full bedrooms with views of a private city street. Local to shops, dining, culture, museums, educational facilities, 3.5 miles to Penn Station, 15 miles to BWI, and MTA bus stops walking distance. One block from all that Patterson Park has to offer!! Dog park, ice skating, community events. Installed split units (11/2020), Replaced front door (2/2021), Painted every room, except kitchen, Painted rear deck, Added storage shed in back courtyard, Installed ceiling fans in bedrooms and den, Weathered wood wall in bathroom, shiplap wall in den, stenciled wall in living room, Roof resealed in Feb 2019.Motivated Seller, will consider all offers.
REAL ESTATE
8612 Side Saddle Court , #8612

Looking for the WOW Factor? You've got to see this rarely available rear building unit that offers enhanced privacy and wooded views. Possessing 3-levels at 2,218 sq. ft. this freshly painted, spacious townhouse in the coveted Andover/Foxridge community has lots of contemporary finishes, new doors, and new windows providing tons of natural light. Gleaming new wood floors greet you as you enter the center foyer. A living room and dining room to your right leads into an eat-in-kitchen with brand new SS appliances. And, there's a pantry, powder room and storage closet. From the foyer to the left is a large family room, and home office. Head up to the second level where new carpet, and a two-story landing with a skylight illuminates your way. This level has two bedrooms, a new bathroom and laundry/utility room. Ascend to the third level where the primary bedroom suite occupies the entire floor and offers new carpet, vaulted ceiling, new bathroom with soaking tub and shower stall, huge walk-in closet and fireplace. The suite also has a ceiling fan. Back on the main level, a private patio off the family room makes this home complete. Truly a turnkey home to relax or entertain in. Andover/Foxridge is a great community with pool, clubhouse, tot lot and low condo fees. Come see and be WOW'ed! Seller related to Agent. Offers will be presented Wednesday, December 15 at 6 pm.
REAL ESTATE
528 N Payson Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 12/23/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/27/2021 @ 11:00 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhome located in the Midtown-Edmondson Area.Minutes to Grace Medical Center (Bon Secours Hospital) & Gwynns Falls Park.Easy Access to Major Traffic Arteries N Monroe St, and Franklin Mulberry ExpresswayProperty is occupied.
