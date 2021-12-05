ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash Bandicoot’s Toys For Bob could be hiring for a non-Call of Duty project

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrash Bandicoot studio Toys For Bob could be hiring for a non-Call of Duty project, according to a posting on its career site. The studio, which developed the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and the Skylanders franchise, had recently been transitioned into a support studio for...

