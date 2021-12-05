Halo Infinite hidden multiplayer modes have been found

I am old and grizzled enough to remember when Halo 2 was the ultimate vanguard of FPS multiplayer. When Call of Duty was a more niche PC pursuit than the industry-turning behemoth it became, before Overwatch’s esports drive and certainly before Fortnite’s cultural landgrab. It was hardly the first shooter to be played online but as the flagship of Xbox Live in 2004 it played a huge part in popularising battling other folks over an internet connection on console. It was tremendous fun, with perfectly judged murder-bowls that echoed Quake Arena’s multi-tiered maps with plenty of Halo-themed quirks. Exotic weapons, inventive match-types and even vehicles were expanded further with the exceptional Halo 3. I have played and enjoyed countless excellent competitive multiplayer games since, as video games have ballooned into a gargantuan social phenomenon. But I’m not sure I have ever loved one quite as much as I have since Halo’s halcyon period.

