ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite hidden multiplayer modes have been found

videogameschronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA player who launched Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer beta offline has discovered a large number of hidden multiplayer options that have yet to be revealed. Discovered by Reddit user u/WickedSoldier991, modes such as Tactical Slayer, Fiesta CFT and more are accessible simply by launching the game in an offline state....

www.videogameschronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Halo Infinite recaptures that original multiplayer magic... even for oldies like me

I am old and grizzled enough to remember when Halo 2 was the ultimate vanguard of FPS multiplayer. When Call of Duty was a more niche PC pursuit than the industry-turning behemoth it became, before Overwatch’s esports drive and certainly before Fortnite’s cultural landgrab. It was hardly the first shooter to be played online but as the flagship of Xbox Live in 2004 it played a huge part in popularising battling other folks over an internet connection on console. It was tremendous fun, with perfectly judged murder-bowls that echoed Quake Arena’s multi-tiered maps with plenty of Halo-themed quirks. Exotic weapons, inventive match-types and even vehicles were expanded further with the exceptional Halo 3. I have played and enjoyed countless excellent competitive multiplayer games since, as video games have ballooned into a gargantuan social phenomenon. But I’m not sure I have ever loved one quite as much as I have since Halo’s halcyon period.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Halo Infinite Design Lead Says Multiplayer Progression Is Top Priority

If you’re struggling to make meaningful progression in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, which launched early as a separate free-to-play package, you’re not alone – 343 Industries’ head of design feels your pain. 343 head of design Jerry Hook tweeted about a game called Len’s Island and then replied to that tweet...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

The LA Lakers are selling a custom Halo Xbox bundle, and it’s already being scalped

The Los Angeles Lakers are selling a limited edition Halo Infinite themed merchandise bundle. The $139.99 set, which was announced by the Lakers’ Twitter account, is only available at the Team LA store at the Staples Center, the arena where the Lakers play. The bundle includes:. an LA Lakers jersey...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Lakers#Staples Center#Multiplayer#Tactical Slayer#Fiesta Cft#The Los Angeles Lakers#Team La#Ebay
gamingintel.com

When is the Halo Infinite Fiesta Game Mode Returning?

The Fiesta game mode was one of the highlights of the Fracture: Tenrai event, but when will the playlist return in Halo Infinite?. Halo Infinite’s first-ever event, Fracture: Tenrai has been divisive. However, the Fiesta playlist was a welcome addition to the game. As players can’t select game modes in...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer progression: Dynamic Match XP updates incoming

It's hard to argue with the decision to make Halo Infinite's multiplayer a free-to-play experience and it's even harder to argue with the decision to launch the Halo Infinite Multiplayer a little earlier than the Campaign in Beta. Halo Infinite's Multiplayer experience is a polished experience with a great amount of content for a game at launch - and it's fun to play, most importantly. However, there are issues with the Multiplayer progression systems in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
phillyvoice.com

PhillyVoice Recommends: 'Halo Infinite' multiplayer has shown classic potential

The name 'Halo' doesn't mean as much as it used to once upon a time, when fans were so eager to get their hands on Halo 3 that lines wrapped around Best Buys and shopping malls at midnight on a weekday. The pervasiveness of digital downloads has a lot to do with that, but for a generation of people, Master Chief was the king of FPS for a moment in time, combining big set-piece campaigns with no-frills multiplayer that helped usher in the online console era.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Get Challenge Swaps for Halo Infinite Multiplayer at Chipotle

Now through December 31, fans can earn Halo Infinite Challenge Swaps when they use the promo code HALO117 when ordering through the Chipotle App or online. Now, just like customizing a burrito bowl, players can customize their challenges in Halo Infinite. With every order placed, players will receive a code...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
videogameschronicle.com

Review: Halo Infinite is a return to form for the series

On paper, Halo in an open-world setup feels like a perfect marriage. Even though previous Halo entries were very much linear games, their best moments featured sprawling environments, beautiful vistas and the agency to jump in a Warthog and tear off in your own direction. The shift to a large, freeform map potentially offers a world full of Halo’s best bits.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Halo Infinite Campaign Mode and The Story So Far

Many Halo fans have had mixed feelings about Halo Infinite’s presentation thus far. The Free to Play multiplayer mode received a lot of love and allowed them to return to the campaign’s world. You can find the Halo Infinite competitive settings here. The Halo series has had an incredible multiplayer...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Hellblade 2 is likely to feature at The Game Awards, it’s claimed

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is likely to be one of the games that will feature during The Game Awards 2021, it’s been claimed. That’s according to journalist Jeff Grubb, who was asked during a GamesBeat Decides stream whether he was aware of any games that would be shown at the event.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Insomniac defends making its Spider-Man No Way Home DLC suits PS5-only

Spider-Man Remastered will be getting two new DLC suits on Friday, and developer Insomniac Games has been explaining to PS4 owners why the original version of the game won’t be getting them. The two suits are being released to promote the upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which arrives in...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

You Can't Preload Halo Infinite's Campaign, But It'll Be a Shorter Download If You Already Have Multiplayer

343 Industries has revealed that fans won't be able to preload the Halo Infinite's campaign ahead of its release today. While the announcement is likely to disappoint those hoping to delve into the campaign as soon as possible, the studio has stated that players who've already downloaded the game's multiplayer beta will find that their overall download time for the game is significantly reduced.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

New Halo TV series teaser released ahead of Game Awards trailer reveal

A new teaser for the Halo TV series has been released ahead of the arrival of the show’s first trailer, which will debut during The Game Awards on December 9. The first teaser for the series aired during Xbox‘s 20th anniversary celebration stream last month. It showed an unclothed Master...
TV SERIES
altchar.com

Halo Infinite Campaign and Multiplayer download sizes revealed for all platforms

Halo Infinite is slowly inching towards its scheduled release and we now have an approximation of just how much space we'll need to clear out in order to download and play Halo Infinite's Campaign. Halo Support's official Twitter account shared some not-so-scary numbers with the disclaimer that the download sizes may vary by platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Here are the Halo Infinite campaign rewards that transfer to multiplayer

You unlock Halo Infinite campaign rewards on the world map. So Halo Infinite‘s campaign is here today, and one semi-secret bonus is that you can unlock content for multiplayer through the story mode. Halo Infinite campaign rewards are on the menu. Don’t get too excited! The rewards have already...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Destiny 2 adds Halo-inspired weapons in Bungie 30th anniversary event

Several Halo-inspired weapons have been added to Destiny 2 as part of the game’s Bungie 30th anniversary event. While not exact replicas of their Halo counterparts, the event includes a free weapons cache including items based on the Xbox franchise’s Magnum, Battle Rifle and Energy Sword. It also offers a...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy