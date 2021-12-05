Box Office: 'Encanto' Sings $12.3 Million in Second Weekend

Pixar’s debut film Toy Story debuted 26 years ago and introduced global audiences not only to the medium of CGI feature animation, but to some of the most beloved characters ever associated with the Disney name. Alongside Tom Hanks' Americana rag doll Sheriff Woody, easily the most popular and iconic toy to come out of Andy's room was the high-tech action figure, Buzz Lightyear, played by Tim Allen. In the 1995 original, Buzz was designed to be the most state-of-the-art, must-have coolest toy based on a popular superhero astronaut Andy enjoyed, contrasting with the hand-stitched antique western doll who saw Buzz’s presence as a threat to his “favorite toy” status. Fresh out of the box, Buzz doesn’t know he’s a toy and believes himself to be the genuine Space Ranger that he was modeled after, constantly trying to reach Star Command and navigating the world of Andy’s neighborhood as if it were an alien planet.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO