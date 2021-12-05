ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Box Office: 'Encanto' Sings $12.3 Million in Second Weekend

By Rahul Malhotra
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith no new competition to disrupt its rhythm, Disney’s Encanto held on to the top spot at the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row, grossing another $12.3 million. The animated musical fantasy has made $57.6 million domestically, and its 54% drop is in line with other Thanksgiving...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

‘Encanto,’ ‘House of Gucci’ fuel Thanksgiving box office

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanksgiving weekend moviegoing was still far from the feast it normally is, but Disney’s “Encanto” and the Lady Gaga-led “House of Gucci” both gave a lift to two genres that have been particularly battered by the pandemic: family movies and adult dramas. According to studio estimates Sunday, “Encanto” led the box office with $27 million over the weekend and $40.3 million across the five-day holiday frame. MGM’s “House of Gucci,” from director Ridley Scott, debuted with $14.2 million over the three-day weekend and $21.8 million across five days.
MOVIES
imdb.com

US Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Leads With Projected $43.2 Million Opening, ‘House of Gucci’ Connecting With $21.8 Million

While the Thanksgiving box office will wind up totaling far less than previous years’ holidays, there were still plenty of viewers to go around between the weekend’s offerings. Disney’s “Encanto” will top the domestic box office for the weekend, while MGM’s “House of Gucci” has become one of the first adult dramas to draw a substantial theatrical audience during the pandemic era.
MOVIES
Collider

'Encanto' Box Office Tops Fashion's Biggest Family With $11 Million on First Friday

Walt Disney Animation has conquered the box office once again, with their latest release, Encanto, projected to top the weekend box office in its debut weekend with a $43.3 million total over a five day period. The family-friendly musical, which premiered on November 24 and features original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, is set to top fashion’s biggest family who premiered the same day, besting House of Gucci’s projected $21.8 million over a five day weekend.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Fincher
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Box Office Holiday: Encanto Leads a Sluggish Thanksgiving Weekend, Ghostbusters Rules, Resident Evil Flops

This weekend proved that the pandemic is far from over and that the effects are still being felt at movie theaters. Whereas the Thanksgiving weekend is typically a huge kickstart for the holiday season, movies seemed to struggle with no massive openings or huge success stories. Still, there was one clear winner and a couple holdovers that seem to be holding the charge against a sluggish recovery at the cinema.
MOVIES
Investopedia

Disney's (DIS) 'Encanto' Tops Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) scored yet again at the box office over the Thanksgiving weekend. Encanto, the studio's latest release, swept to the top of the box office, collecting $40.3 million from 3,980 theaters in North America from Wednesday to Sunday. Key Takeaways. Disney's Encanto topped the box office...
MOVIES
Gephardt Daily

‘Encanto’ tops North American box office with $27M

Nov. 29 (UPI) — The animated family adventure, “Encanto,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $27 million in receipts in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” with $24.5 million, followed by “House of Gucci” at No. 3 with $14.2 million,...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Encanto” Tops Calm Before Box-Office Storm

Disney’s animated musical fable “Encanto” held onto the top spot at the post-Thanksgiving weekend domestic box-office with no new major releases to challenge it. In its second weekend of release, the film collected $12.38 million – a 54% drop from its debut which is in line with Disney’s recent Thanksgiving releases. Its two-week total stands at $57.6 million with the film slated to hit Disney+ around Christmas.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Office#Disney Pixar#House
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Encanto Remains No. 1 w/ $12.7M Over Slow Post-Thanksgiving Frame

Over a post-Thanksgiving frame that saw only one new title hit theaters, Encanto easily retained the No. 1 spot at the North American box office with an estimated $12.7M in its sophomore frame. That’s a drop of 53% from the Disney title’s $27.21M three-day opening, which is more or less in line with second-weekend drops experienced by the studio’s prior Thanksgiving-weekend animated releases, including Moana (50%), Ralph Breaks the Internet (55%) and The Good Dinosaur (61%). Encanto‘s domestic tally is now $58M, though it has no real competition in the animated space until Sing 2 hits theaters on December 22.
MOVIES
Collider

The 'Toy Story' Sequels Have a Problem with Buzz Lightyear

Pixar’s debut film Toy Story debuted 26 years ago and introduced global audiences not only to the medium of CGI feature animation, but to some of the most beloved characters ever associated with the Disney name. Alongside Tom Hanks' Americana rag doll Sheriff Woody, easily the most popular and iconic toy to come out of Andy's room was the high-tech action figure, Buzz Lightyear, played by Tim Allen. In the 1995 original, Buzz was designed to be the most state-of-the-art, must-have coolest toy based on a popular superhero astronaut Andy enjoyed, contrasting with the hand-stitched antique western doll who saw Buzz’s presence as a threat to his “favorite toy” status. Fresh out of the box, Buzz doesn’t know he’s a toy and believes himself to be the genuine Space Ranger that he was modeled after, constantly trying to reach Star Command and navigating the world of Andy’s neighborhood as if it were an alien planet.
MOVIES
/Film

Encanto, Ghostbusters, Eternals Cross Minor Milestones In Quiet Weekend At The Box Office

Well, that was one of the most uneventful weekends at the box office in some time. Unless you were someone who was particularly excited to see "Christmas With the Chosen: The Messengers," which cracked the top five with $4.1 million this weekend, it was pretty quiet, serving as something of a calm before the end-of-the-year storm. Even so, "Encanto," "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," and "Eternals" passed minor milestones over the past few days. Let's dig in.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Collider

'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' Trailer Reveals Big Changes for These Monsters

Long-awaited Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth and final installment in the Hotel Transylvania animated film franchise, is finally inching closer to our screens. After having its premiere date in theaters pushed back several times and finally cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the kids’ movie will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in mid-January.
MOVIES
Collider

Tom Holland Confirms He Will Play Fred Astaire in Biopic for Sony

Tom Holland is about to play Spider-Man for his sixth time in the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, but after this multiverse epic releases it looks like Holland might be entering a new phase in his very young career. The actor revealed that he will play legendary actor Fred Astaire in a new biopic for Sony Pictures. It was briefly mentioned by GQ in their recent profile interview with the Spider-Man actor that producer Amy Pascal was looking at Holland for the role. Now Holland himself has confirmed that he will be playing Astaire.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

New ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer Shows History Repeating

The Matrix Resurrections’ new trailer takes fans through a journey into the rabbit hole, as new footage increases the mystery surrounding the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel. The Matrix Resurrections will bring Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) back into an upgraded version of the Matrix, where they’ll once again have to fight for their freedom.
MOVIES
Variety

Universal Movies Will Land on Peacock After 45 Days in Theaters

Universal’s upcoming films will premiere on Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, as early as 45 days after debuting on the big screen. The arrangement does not impact the studio’s existing premium video-on-demand deals with exhibition. It does, however, shrink the traditional Pay 1 window — which was roughly 120 days prior to the pandemic — allowing the majority of its movies to land on streaming services sooner than normal. Universal’s new model will begin with its 2022 slate, which includes Jennifer Lopez’s musical comedy “Marry Me,” the globe-trotting espionage thriller “The 355,” the George Clooney-Julia Roberts romantic comedy “Ticket to...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: SXSW Sets Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s A24 Pic As Opening Night Film

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the upcoming sci-fi adventure pic from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—who are collectively known as Daniels—will open the 29th SXSW Film Festival on March 11, South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today. The film making its world premiere in Austin centers on an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes, also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Lee Curtis. Kwan and Scheinert produced with The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and A24, with Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick exec producing. “We are...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga to Receive Icon Award During Palm Springs International Film Festival

Lady Gaga’s murderous turn as Patrizia Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci has snagged the superstar another trophy. Days after being named best actress by the New York Film Critics Circle, Gaga has been selected to receive an Icon Award from the Palm Springs International Film Festival. She’ll accept during the fest’s Film Awards gala on Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, where she’ll be joined by fellow honorees including the team from Belfast (director Kenneth Branagh, plus actors Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill), Kristen Stewart, Jane Campion, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Andrew Garfield,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy