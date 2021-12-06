ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Oregon Ducks coaching candidates to replace Mario Cristobal

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKZ24_0dEjlA2S00

Mario Cristobal is headed to Miami , kicking off another coaching search for the Oregon Ducks. With this program looking for a new head coach for the third time since 2012, let’s examine some potential Oregon coaching candidates.

The Ducks certainly did what they could to keep Cristobal. But with the Hurricanes offering him a multi-year deal worth $8 million per season, the Miami native couldn’t pass it up. Oregon is a late entrant into the coaching carousel with USC, LSU, Oklahoma and Notre Dame all landing hew head coaches. But this is still a very attractive job, especially with the Pac 12 Conference set to take a step forward.

  • Oregon Ducks record (Mario Cristobal era): 35-13, 2-2 in bowl games

Let’s examine five potential Oregon Ducks head coach candidates.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State Cyclones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gayQp_0dEjlA2S00
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell looks on as his defense holds TCU on a drive in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. 20211126 Iowastatevstcu

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell needs to be atop the Oregon Ducks wishlist. If Lincoln Riley turned down the trojans, it’s widely believed Campbell would have been the coach landing in California. With Cristobal departing, this is an excellent opportunity for the Ducks to land one of the top coaches in college football.

Campbell earned his first opportunity to be a head coach at Toledo. With the Rockets, the team went 9-4 in his first season at the helm. While Toledo dropped to a seven-win season the following year, it then finished with consecutive nine-win seasons. He joined the CYclones in 2016 and within two years, turned this team into a Big 12 Conference contender. Notably, Campbell’s teams have four victories against top-10 opponents dating back to the 2017 season

  • Matt Campbell buyout: $4 million

It’s worth noting that Campbell doesn’t have direct ties to the West Coast as an Ohio Native who spent his entire coaching career in the Midwest. But he is clearly interested in taking on a bigger job and his smarts, leadership and coaching ability would all be great additions for Oregon.

Kalani Sitake, BYU Cougars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQqZP_0dEjlA2S00
Nov 27, 2021; Los AnKirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If the Oregon Ducks want an experienced head coach with West Coast ties, Kalani Sitake must be considered a favorite. While he is a BYU graduate and that might be a compelling force to convince him not to leave the Cougars, he is also one of the lowest-paid coaches among top-25 programs and BYU is realistically at its ceiling.

Sitake’s road to becoming the Cougars’ head coach includes familiarity with the Civil War. Before being hired by BYU in 2016, he served as Oregon State’s defensive coordinator. But it’s really his work with the Cougars that stands out. After three seasons in four years with seven-plus wins, BYU has now posted double-digit win seasons and will likely finish 2021 as a consensus top-10 team.

Sitake has also played a huge role in identifying and developing future NFL talent. Jamaal Williams, Ty’Son Williams, Zach Wilson and Brady Christensen are all making an impact for NFL teams this season. We’ve also seen Sitake-coached teams take down Pac-12 foes regularly, , boasting a 4-0 record vs. them in 2021.

Give Oregon’s financial resources, athletic facilities and recruiting advantages to Sitake and we could be talking about him as one of the top college football coaches before long.

Tony Elliott, Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYi3R_0dEjlA2S00
Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has had several opportunities to become a head coach, including in the SEC. But the timing and fit was never right for the 52-year-old coordinator. With Clemson’s athletic director and defensive coordinator out the door, the timing might finally be right.

Elliott played at Clemson, working his way up from walk-on to team captain during his collegiate career. His ability to lead players led him to coaching, with stops at South Carolina State (2006-’07), Furman (2008-’10) and then Clemson. After joining the Tigers as a running backs coach in 2011, he became co-offensive coordinator in 2015 and now serves as assistant head coach, tight ends coach and OC.

As a recruiter, Elliott is consistently named one of the top-20 recruiters in college football. He is also a fantastic coach and teacher, highlighted by the likes of Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers, Travis Etienne, Mike Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Sammy Watkins all making impacts at the highest level. Oregon would allow Elliott, a 2017 Broyles Award winner, to return to the West Coast and he’d be in a position to succeed quickly in his first head coaching gig.

Chip Kelly, UCLA Bruins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCKOK_0dEjlA2S00
2010 Oregon Head Coach Chip Kelly, center, and players Justin Hoffman, left, and Drew Davis, right, celebrate the Ducks’ victory over the Beavers 37-20. 2010 Civilwar

Sometimes, reunions are meant to happen. While Mike Bellotti is the winningest coach in Oregon Ducks history, everyone associates this program with Chip Kelly. During his glory years in Autzen Stadium, he won Pac 12 Coach of the Year twice (2009, 2012) ad the Ducks were crowned Pac 12 champions three times (2009-’11). Then he gave the NFL a shot.

  • Chip Kelly coaching record (Oregon Ducks): 46-7, 2-2 in bowl games

While things clearly didn’t go well at the professional level and success hasn’t been found at UCLA (18-25 in four seasons), there should be no doubt about his coaching and recruiting ability. He crushed it with Oregon’s resources during a four-year tenure, posting one of the best winning percentages (.868) in college football. As for that bowl record, it includes victories in the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl with a loss in the BCS National Championship Game.

This would be a splashy move, the perfect response to USC hiring Riley. With these two minds coaching together, the Pac-12 would be far more entertaining and relevant than it has been in nearly a decade.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEnWa_0dEjlA2S00
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Elko, one of the best defensive coordinators in college football, is ready to be a head coach for a Power 5 program. A coaching career that started at Stony Brook (1999) as a graduate assistant and linebackers coach saw him steadily climb the ranks. Notre Dame hired him as defensive coordinator in 2017 and he was scooped up by Jimbo Fisher a year later.

As Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator in 2017, the Fighting Irish, held opponents under 370 total yards per game and surrendered a 34.62% conversion rate on third downs. He took over an Aggies unit that needed some work and has turned it into one of the best defenses in college football. Texas A&M allowed the eighth-fewest points per game (17.1), ranked top-30 in total yards allowed (343.7 per game) and the Aggies surrendered the 10th-lowest conversion rate on third downs (32.54%).

It might be time for the Oregon Ducks to change their identity as a program, given the two blowout losses against Utah. Elko is more than capable of setting a new tone for this team and he would help make this one of the best defenses on the West Coast.

Related
The Oregonian

Justin Herbert reacts to Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon Ducks for Miami Hurricanes: ‘You can’t fault the guy’

One of the most dominant athletes to run through the Oregon Ducks athletic program has weighed in on Mario Cristobal bolting for Miami. Former Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, who played for Cristobal during his first two seasons as Oregon’s head coach. was asked about his departure during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.”
PORTLAND, OR
247Sports

Oregon football: Mike Bellotti offers to coach Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Former Oregon coach Mike Bellotti has offered to lead the Ducks as interim coach in their upcoming Alamo Bowl showdown vs. Oklahoma, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy. Oregon is currently without a head coach following Mario Cristobal's decision to bolt for Miami, while former Sooners coach Bob Stoops is serving as interim lead at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ACCSports.com

Despite having a head coach, Miami targets Oregon’s Mario Cristobal; Clemson AD Dan Radakovich also a target

In what is quickly shaping up to be an absolute mess, Miami will reportedly target Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal in the coming days, according to Barry Jackson. Of course, Miami technically still has an active head coach on its payroll: Manny Diaz. The Hurricanes are also operating, currently, without an athletic director; Blake James left last month.
OREGON STATE
KREM

Ducks football coach Mario Cristobal takes job at Miami, Bryan McClendon named interim head coach

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal has accepted an offer to be the head coach at his alma mater, the University of Miami. Miami fired head coach Manny Diaz on Monday morning. Cristobal reportedly told his players during a team meeting Monday morning that he was leaving Oregon to take the head coaching position at Miami, according to reports by Oregonian columnist John Canzano, Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman and longtime college football reporter Brett McMurphy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
okcheartandsoul.com

Miami pursuing Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, Clemson AD with Manny Diaz still employed, per reports

The University of Miami is pursuing Oregon coach Mario Cristobal to be its next head coach with offers clearing $8 million annually, according to multiple reports, despite still having a sitting head coach and no athletic director. However, these discussions are happening while sitting Miami coach Manny Diaz still has the job. Diaz has been out on the recruiting trail for most of the weekend, but Jackson reports Diaz did not get on a planned flight to visit a West Coast recruit as he awaits resolution.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Mario Cristobal, Miami football coaching situation reports

Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal and Miami are reportedly in the late stages of negotiations on a deal estimated to be around $8 million annually, an 11:30 a.m. ET report Sunday by the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson said, but an announcement regarding the matter did not follow into 4 p.m. ET. During Sunday afternoon's College Football Playoff Selection Show, Kirk Herbstreit sounded off on a developing situation surrounding the Ducks and Hurricanes, including UM head coach Manny Diaz.
MIAMI, FL
Richmond.com

After being told he wasn't the pick, Clemson assistant Tony Elliott is back in the mix for UVA job; is en route to Charlottesville

It appears Virginia could be positioning itself to pick off one of the nation’s top assistants from the perennial power in the Atlantic Coast Conference. On Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources confirmed that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is aboard a plane bound to Charlottesville, where he’ll interview for the head-coaching job at UVA.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Island Packet Online

Dabo Swinney needs new coordinators. Former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden can relate

The longer Dabo Swinney coaches, the more he has in common with his predecessor, Tommy Bowden. The present and past Clemson head football coaches added another similarity this weekend when defensive coordinator Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott left the program to take head coaching jobs at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Virginia, respectively.
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

Miami's investment in Mario Cristobal is high-stakes bet on 'The U' returning to prominence in modern era

The process of bringing Mario Cristobal home to Miami has put college football on notice. The Hurricanes -- at the athletic department, university and local community levels -- are ready to make investments like never before to chase big-time success. Miami, of course, knows what that success at the highest level looks like, having won national championships across three different decades with four different coaches.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Mario Cristobal has very classy gesture upon leaving Oregon

The college football world has been rocked by acrimonious high-profile coaching departures in recent weeks. That helped make what Mario Cristobal did Monday so refreshing. Hours after announcing his departure from Oregon to take the head coaching job at Miami, Cristobal did a radio interview with Portland’s 750 The Game and reflected on his time with the Ducks. Not only did Cristobal praise the school, but he openly sold the job to potential candidates and urged the school to “win championships.”
OREGON STATE
