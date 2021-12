Michigan walked away as the biggest winner of the weekend by jumping four spots up to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 after beating rival Ohio State 42-27 for the first time since 2011. The movement upwards, which marks the fourth different team to land at No. 2 in the AP poll in as many weeks, puts the Wolverines in the top two for the first time since 2016.

