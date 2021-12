Notre Dame won’t take the field this weekend to play for a conference championship, but the discourse around the Fighting Irish has not slowed down this week. On Tuesday night, less than a day after news broke that former head coach Brian Kelly would leave South Bend for LSU, the newest rendition of the College Football Playoff Rankings came out. Notre Dame is sitting at No. 6, the same spot as last week, and Kelly’s departure could have a lasting impact on the final rankings.

