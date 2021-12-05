Opening odds released for College Football Playoff semifinals

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford isn’t done playing for the Nittany Lions. Clifford announced on Friday that he will be returning to Penn State for one more season. Clifford just completed his fourth season with Penn State, and he has one extra season of eligibility that allows him return for one final season. This year, Clifford completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,912 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 117 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO