College Sports

Opening odds released for College Football Playoff semifinals

By Nikki Chavanelle about 7 hours
 5 days ago
Dec. 31 – Cotton Bowl, College Football Playoff. Arlington, Texas – No. 1 Alabama versus No. 4 Cincinnati. Alabama opens as a 13.5-point favorite over the unbeaten Cincinnati Bearcats. The total for the game is 58 points. Dec. 31 – Orange Bowl, College Football Playoff. Miami Gardens, Fla. –...

