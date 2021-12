NEW YORK — Growing up, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson never expected the only defensive player to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021. That’s largely a result of Hutchinson growing up wanting to be a quarterback. On Friday, he addressed the media in New York just one day before the Heisman Trophy ceremony and said he grew up idolizing Tom Brady. But things have changed for Hutchinson, who’s since blossomed into a 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive end. He’s turned into a sure-fire first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, and he’s helped the Michigan Wolverines reach new levels of success.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO