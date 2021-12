Alabama football fans may still be recovering from a heart stopping come-from-behind win for the Crimson Tide over Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl rivalry game. John Metchie caught a scoring pass from Bryce Young in the fourth overtime to give number three ranked Alabama a 24-22 comeback victory over rival Auburn. The win rescues the Crimson Tide's national title hopes, with the team’s next stop being the SEC Championship game against Georgia in Atlanta. That match will put the Crimson Tide’s championship hopes on the line. The Auburn Tigers dropped their fourth straight game. QB Bryce Young capped a ninety seven yard drive with a twenty yard touchdown to freshman Ja'Corey Brooks. It was his third catch and first touchdown this season, with 24 seconds left in regulation.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO