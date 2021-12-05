ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Sunday 7: Getting in the Holiday Spirit

studio-mcgee.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving 2021 is under our belts (quite literally) and we’ve hit the ground running with all the activities and events to close out the year! Ivy had a dance recital this weekend and my heart melts every time I see her on stage. I love being a dance mom!....

studio-mcgee.com

celebritypage.com

Get In The Holiday Spirit With The New Disney Channel Original Movie ‘Christmas...Again?!’

It’s deja vu in Disney Channel’s newest original movie. Christmas...Again?! is a comedy that follows 11-year-old Rowena as she finds herself stuck in a time loop on Christmas. Ro wishes to Santa that she can have another chance at Christmas to keep her divorced parents together, and chaos ensues. Believe it or not, this is the first Christmas Disney Channel Original Movie in a decade. The last time Disney Channel released an Original Movie about Christmas was in 2011 for Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas! This time around, Disney Channel is getting fans back into the holiday spirit, a decade later.
MOVIES
Indy100

21 best Christmas decorations to spruce up your home for the holidays

Christmas is soon, and now’s the time to stock up on decorations so you can get a jump start on a holly, jolly time this holiday season. Below are several of our favorite items on sale this year to help you create the perfect seasonal atmosphere. Tabletop decor, ornaments, wreaths, favors, and more, it’s all here waiting to be delivered to your home and bring joy to your family this Christmas. Read More 8 best pre-lit Christmas trees to...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The 12 Best Subscription Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

Why give a one-time gift when you can give a gift that keeps on giving month after month? If you’re tired of the same old candles and t-shirts, switch things up this holiday season with some of the best subscription gifts for Christmas. These days, there are subscriptions for almost everything from wine, coffee and food to pets, clothes and shaving. You can pay a lump sum or a monthly fee to have new, exciting deliveries with some of your favorite kinds of items that come directly to your door. It gives you something to look forward to and an opportunity...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

‘Tis The Season To Decorate Safely For The Holidays

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Families across the country decorate their homes with Christmas trees, holiday lights, and festive candles during this time of year. But some of those decorations can also lead to a disaster if not cared for properly. Experts say it’s important to buy a new Christmas tree that’s not already dry. When shopping, Chief John Murray with the Nassau County Firefighters Museum in New York suggests you “bounce it on the ground, see if it has any needle drop. If it has a lot of needle drop, don’t buy it.” Once you have the tree at home, it is important to make...
LIFESTYLE
The Herald News

Get in the festive spirit at Swansea's annual Holiday in the Village this weekend

SWANSEA — Santa Claus is coming to town in style on Saturday, Dec. 4, rolling in atop a fire engine to help kick off the holidays in Swansea Village. Swansea's fifth annual Holiday in the Village kicks off at 5 p.m. with a small dedication ceremony of a bench in memory of former Town Administrator John MacAuliffe followed by a performance by the Case High School Band at the Swansea Dam during the lighting of the town tree.
SWANSEA, MA
SPY

Eat And Be Merry This Holiday Season With These Edible Gifts

Gifts are some of the best parts of the holiday season. But a gift that’s also a tasty treat? Now that’s really something to get extra excited about. Whether it’s stocking their pantry with their favorite spices and sauces or loading them up on holiday sweets and treats, edible gifts are a great way of telling a person you are thinking of them this holiday season. This is a great gift idea for anyone who loves to cook, but also just anyone who appreciates good food and the best ingredients. Whether you are looking for gifts under $50 or the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
CatTime

9 Simple, Homemade Cat Toys That Make Great Holiday Gifts

You don't need to waste a lot of money when you can make your own fun toys for your kitty! These homemade cat toys are inexpensive and make great gifts! The post 9 Simple, Homemade Cat Toys That Make Great Holiday Gifts appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
studio-mcgee.com

Our Favorite Holiday Décor Over the Years

And as we get ready to celebrate our favorite traditions for the holidays, we are looking back and reminiscing on how our seasonal decor has evolved over the years. From the very first McGee & Co. catalogue to celebrating the season in our own home, our holiday style has evolved over the years with new layers of festive accents for each space.
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Time Is Running Out! These Digital Gift Cards & Online Classes Are Perfect Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

We’ve all been there. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or Valentine’s Day, we’ve all forgotten to send someone a gift. And this year, it’s easier to forget to get gifts in time since you’re likely not exchanging with everyone in person still. Never fear, e-gift cards are here! From digital gift cards to online classes, you can instantly get everyone you forgot about a gift and act like you had it all planned. It’s a win-win situation for all! Not only are they easier to give, but gift cards also put the freedom in the recipient’s hands. After all, who doesn’t...
HOME & GARDEN
studio-mcgee.com

Last-Minute Gift Guides

And if your head is still spinning from Thanksgiving, and you haven’t had a moment to even breathe, let alone start tackling the Christmas wish lists, we’re here to help. We can hardly believe the holidays are in full-swing and with such an eventful year full of filming, design reviews, product launches, shipping fulfillments, and office moves, we’re very much looking forward to some quality time with loved ones this month. Gift-giving is such a sweet part of the season and one that needs not be extravagant or headache-inducing — so many of us love and appreciate those hand-made gifts from the heart. But, if you love to spoil the people in your life, and you need to do it in a hurry this year, these gift guides have come to your rescue! From a few beauty staples for her, a couple of wish-list topping items for kids, to new tech gear for him, there are plenty of picks that will be to your door in the (St.) nick of time. (See what we did there?)
SHOPPING
YourCentralValley.com

Best high-end gifts for your grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for your grandma are best?  Your grandma is one of the most important people in your life. After years of cooking for you, taking care of you and offering the best advice you’ve ever heard, it’s time for you to repay them […]
TRAVEL
DogTime

6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Dog Parents

This guide has great holiday gifts for new dog parents to help keep their dog happy and healthy, be they necessity or simply too fun to pass up. The post 6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
The Independent

13 best Christmas gifts for teenagers: Presents they’ll actually love to use

Just because they’re teenagers doesn’t mean Christmas need be any less magical. Time spent with family, eating plenty of delicious festive food and, of course, the presents will bring cheer and joy after what has been another tough year.Covid hasn’t been easy on people of any age but imagine having to navigate your teenage years during a global crisis. The pandemic has seen Gen Zers’ education disrupted, precious time with friends stripped away and their physical and mental health negatively affected.Despite the challenges, they have shown resilience and adapted, and they smashed it out of the park with record GCSE...
KIDS
News 12

Unwrapping holiday safety tips

Getting ready for the holidays? While you’re celebrating with family and friends, it’s also important to keep some safety tips in mind.

