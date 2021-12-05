Sunday 7: Getting in the Holiday Spirit

And if your head is still spinning from Thanksgiving, and you haven’t had a moment to even breathe, let alone start tackling the Christmas wish lists, we’re here to help. We can hardly believe the holidays are in full-swing and with such an eventful year full of filming, design reviews, product launches, shipping fulfillments, and office moves, we’re very much looking forward to some quality time with loved ones this month. Gift-giving is such a sweet part of the season and one that needs not be extravagant or headache-inducing — so many of us love and appreciate those hand-made gifts from the heart. But, if you love to spoil the people in your life, and you need to do it in a hurry this year, these gift guides have come to your rescue! From a few beauty staples for her, a couple of wish-list topping items for kids, to new tech gear for him, there are plenty of picks that will be to your door in the (St.) nick of time. (See what we did there?)

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO