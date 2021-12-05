ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Vikings' matchup with the Lions

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Vikings should win in Week 13 against a Lions team that is a few years away from contention.

However, Detroit can be a tough out, just ask Pittsburgh, which tied the Lions earlier this year. Minnesota can get back .500 with a victory and be in the driver’s seat down the stretch of the 2021 season.

We previewed the matchup with Vikings Wire:

To be blunt, why should Lions fans continue to watch the team this year?

Photo: AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

It’s a good question. The season is all about building for next year and seeing who is worth keeping for 2022 and beyond. Some of the young talent has been fun to watch. On a more maudlin point, it’s always interesting to see just how the Lions manage to blow a potential win, too.

Which Detroit player has improved the most since the start of the season?

Photo: Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

There are quite a few good candidates, but the biggest standout is undrafted rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs. He’s proven to be a capable starter with real upside. Jacobs and fellow outside CB Amani Oruwariye have both taken big jumps as the season has progressed. Honorable mention to right tackle Penei Sewell, who has taken it to a very high level since switching to the right side once Taylor Decker returned on the left side.

The Lions will pull off the upset if…

Photo: Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports

It will require some help from the Vikings not bringing their “A” game to Ford Field. Winning the turnover battle by at least two and converting any Minnesota mistakes into points will be critical. Jamaal Williams and the run game will need to control the clock and the field position.

What should be the Lions’ goals the rest of the way?

Photo: Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

They desperately need to win a game, if for no other reason than to help ease the pressure on the coaching staff. It’s all about finding who belongs for the future and what they do well.

Score prediction time! Who wins and why?

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

The injuries hurt Minnesota’s chances to waltz to an easy win, but the Lions offense isn’t talented enough or cohesive enough to outscore Cousins, Jefferson et al. Vikings 24, Lions 17

