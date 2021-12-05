ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Barta explains why the CFP committee put Michigan football No. 2

 5 days ago
Michigan entered Saturday ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and it did everything it had to do against Iowa. The Wolverines thoroughly decimated the Hawkeyes in every facet.

The maize and blue caught fire offensively in the second half, scoring four second-half touchdowns, and the defense held Iowa to very little on offense. The combination led Michigan to a 42-3 thrashing of Iowa.

The college football committee selected Alabama as the No. 1 seed, which left the Wolverines at No. 2. Michigan will face Georgia in the first round of the playoffs.

The chair of the College Football Playoff committee, Gary Barta, shares what the committee thought about Michigan and why it stayed at No. 2.

Gary Barta says the big reason Alabama jumped Michigan was because of what the Tide did against Georgia. He said it was a complete game against the No. 1 team in the nation — a team that had been the best team for quite some time now.

“Well, let’s begin with the game that was played last night,” said Barta. “Going into the game Georgia was undefeated and was ranked No. 1 by the committee all along. Not only did Alabama beat Georgia, but the way the Tide beat the Bulldogs. They controlled the game from start to finish. So, there’s that, but when you add that to their body of work with wins against Ole Miss, Arkansas, etc.”

“Now Michigan, obviously a big win — two weeks in a row now — looking great against Ohio State and Iowa. But at the end of the day, the complete victory over Georgia — the committee came to a strong consensus that Alabama was No. 1 and Michigan was No. 2.”

Now it’s time for Michigan to turn its attention to Georgia and get ready for the Orange Bowl.

And Alabama loss to a unranked Texas a&m team. Michigan’s only loss was against their in state rivalry msu who at the time ranked 8th and now 12th

