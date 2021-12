The Atlantic Coast Conference Champion will be someone other than Clemson or Florida State for the first time in 10 years when Wake Forest and Pittsburgh square off. The Panthers are led by Heisman Trophy hopeful Kenny Pickett, while Demon Deacons QB Sam Hartman once had the same aspirations. Stylistically, get ready for a bevy of points to be scored as both offenses are fine-tuned college football machines in the ACC Championship Game.

6 DAYS AGO