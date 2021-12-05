ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

First Georgia case of omicron variant reported in metro Atlanta resident

By Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant in Georgia. The person who contracted the variant is a metro Atlanta resident, DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam said. The individual was fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot. The individual...

CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County COVID-19 Cases Peaking As Leaders Watch For Omicron Variant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While Delta remains the dominant strain in Allegheny County, public health leaders discussed the status of the Omicron variant on Wednesday. Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Bogen said the new variant hasn’t reached the county yet, but she does believe it’s only a matter of time before it does. The county reported 767 new cases and 25 more deaths on Wednesday. The county is averaging about 650 new cases every day, Bogen said, and about 1% are reinfections, which suggests the vaccine is doing its job. The infection rate has reached 13.4%, which is very close to the high seen during last winter’s peak. About 4% of infections are undergoing sequencing by commercial labs to determine which variants are present. Dr. Bogen said she and other public health leaders are working to learn exactly how much of an impact Omicron will have locally and whether vaccines will put up a fight.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb County's COVID-19 data for Friday

Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday. Category 12/03/21 Change. Cases 87,090. Hospitalizations 4,284. Deaths 1,318. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb schools COVID-19 data shows hotspot at Brumby Elementary

The Cobb County School District has had 6,421 cumulative COVID-19 cases this school year. As of Friday, the district had seen 197 new active cases since Nov. 19, the last time data was released (no data was released the week of Thanksgiving). The largest number of cases reported Friday was...
COBB COUNTY, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
US News and World Report

Georgia Sees Sign Omicron Is Spreading Locally as Cases Rise

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's COVID-19 caseload is trending upward as state health officials detected a sign that the omicron variant of the virus is spreading locally. Department of Public Health officials said Thursday that they confirmed an omicron case in an unvaccinated Atlanta-area resident who had not traveled abroad recently. Georgia's two prior cases involved recent international travel. As with cases detected in some other states, that likely means the variant is spreading locally.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Considering Requiring Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination For Indoor Dining

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are considering requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining in the city, according to a spokesperson for the mayor’s office. The possible mandate would be similar to one in New York City, which requires patrons and employees to show proof of vaccination. “The city continues to consider strategies to address rising cases and hospitalizations. We ask the public to continue following the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 guidance: getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask (and double-masking in crowded and indoor settings), getting tested, and staying home if you’re sick,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Demand For COVID Vaccine Boosters Grows As 16, 17-Year-Olds Become Eligible

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Public health officials are worried that vaccine effectiveness wanes over time and they believe a third dose will provide continued protection against COVID-19. Just hours after the FDA approved Pfizer’s booster shot for 16 and 17-year-olds, the CDC signed off too. “This is the first time the FDA and CDC have made the decision on the same day so it’s accelerating the process,” said New Health Center Dr. John Foster. “I think all evidence is pointing to the likelihood that a booster with the original formulation, the one available now is going to provide good protection against omicron,” explained...
BOSTON, MA
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Community Policy