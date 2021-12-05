Carpentersville man killed in early morning crash near Hampshire

Authorities said a 61-year-old worker who became "entrapped" in equipment at a Geneva steel polishing factory has died from injuries suffered in the workplace accident. Geneva Fire Department officials said they were called to Bar Technologies at 500 Power Fluid Drive just after 7 p.m. Thursday for an entrapment. Officials said that by the time emergency workers arrived, the man had been removed from the machinery by co-workers.

GENEVA, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO