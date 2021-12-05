ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Sen. Bob Dole, former presidential candidate, dead at 98

New Hampshire Bulletin

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON – Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon.  President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole – who died Sunday […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Passing of Former Senator Bob Dole

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the passing of Bob Dole:. “Today, Heidi and I join all Americans in mourning a true American hero. A member of the Greatest Generation, Bob Dole served our country as an extraordinary soldier, a relentless legislator, and a faithful statesman. A decorated veteran of the Second World War, Dole embodied the heart and fighting spirit of his generation. Although he leaves us today, his name is etched into the history of this great nation.”
The US Sun

Who did Bob Dole run against for presidency?

FLAGS are flying at half-mast after former Senator Bob Dole passed away on Sunday from his battle with lung cancer. He left behind a lasting legacy, humor, and wit – even in the face of defeat and unachieved ambitions. Who did Bob Dole run against for the presidency?. Bob Dole...
KMBC.com

Bob Dole's funeral to be held Friday at Washington National Cathedral

Former U.S. senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole will be honored with a funeral at the Washington National Cathedral later this week. The service for Dole is planned for Friday morning at 10 a.m. CST. President Joe Biden and many other political leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend.
