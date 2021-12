Cricket does not have much in common with pizza. But it does share the fundamental that even when it’s low quality, it’s still pretty damn good.That may well be the crux of this 72nd Ashes series. Beginning on Wednesday in Brisbane. An Australia side in mild disarray host an England team who did not know disarray comes in half-measures. Both have ideas of their best XIs but have been unable to test these theories in competitive warm-up action or high-intensity training as the La Nina weather front brought storm after storm onto Queensland. On paper at least, the feeling...

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO