I wouldn’t have believed for even a minute that I would close my time at Hofstra running The Chronicle. At the beginning of quarantine, my mom asked me if I was going to get more involved in the paper. It was the second semester of my sophomore year, and I was pretty convinced I’d missed the opportunity to snag an assistant position or climb any sort of rank beyond being a staff writer. Come May of that semester, I had joined the editorial board as an assistant in the Features section. The last year and a half has been a whirlwind, but my time at Hofstra has truly been better thanks to The Chronicle.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO