Georgia to face ‘dangerous’ Big Ten champ Michigan in College Football Playoff semifinal

Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10), Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99), Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall (41) before the Bulldogs game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

ATLANTA — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said the 41-24 loss to Alabama Saturday “reinvigorated energy” for the Bulldogs, and that’s a good thing for them.

“You have the most important prize in front of you, now we’re going to see the coaching and the leadership,” SEC analyst Tim Tebow said. “It’s easy to lead when you are undefeated, it’s hard when you’re devastated.”

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) will be facing a No. 2-ranked Michigan team (12-1) that’s playing its best football of the Jim Harbaugh Era in a College Football Playoff Semifinal.

“Michigan is trending in a direction where they are playing their best football,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. “Michigan is a dangerous team in this group.”

The teams will meet in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 (TV: ESPN). It’s the third all-time meeting between Georgia and Michigan, and the first since a 15-7 UGA win in Ann Arbor in 1965.

Top-ranked Alabama (12-1) will play No. 4-ranked Cincinnati (13-0) in the other CFP semifinal which kicks off at 3:30pm at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The Bearcats capped their second straight undefeated regular season with a 35-20 win over Houston in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Saturday night.

