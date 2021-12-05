ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Allen to serve as drum honoree for Chiefs vs. Broncos

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have chosen their drum honoree for the Week 13 game at Arrowhead Stadium on “Sunday Night Football” against the Denver Broncos.

Fresh off of being named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, former Chiefs DE Jared Allen will make his return to Arrowhead Stadium. Allen will be up on the GEHA Drum Deck, serving as the honorary drum leader for the team. He spent four seasons of his career in Kansas City from 2004-2007, serving as a launching point for one of the most dominant defensive linemen in NFL history.

Hopefully, the bye week allowed the team to repair the percussive instrument used to bang the drum because the previous drum honoree went a little too hard. Allen seems like someone who could put a lot of force into the drum too.

Allen is a great player to represent the team during “My Cause My Cleats” week. He started a Homes For Wounded Warriors back in October of 2009 and still works to help wounded military members to this day. A total of 16 Chiefs players will wear custom cleats representing causes that are near and dear to them on Sunday night. You can find all of the causes and cleats listed here.

As for the other pregame entertainment in Week 13, Matthew Johnson, a singer/songwriter from The Voice, will sing the national anthem. The Liberty, Kansas Fire Department will be there to present the colors. During halftime, there will be a prerecorded performance of the 2021 Junior Chiefs Cheerleaders, ages 6 to 17.

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams were missing players to start the practice week. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. CB Rashad Fenton Knee DNP. WR Mecole Hardman...
NFL
