ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Garrett Randall Exposes Major Jamie Secret in Tonight’s New Episode

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiKXp_0dEjUjCM00

“Yellowstone” fans had better gear up for an explosive episode tonight, featuring betrayal, confrontation, and tensions boiling over.

Earlier today, the official “Yellowstone” Instagram account posted a preview of tonight’s episode. WARNING! We’re going to be breaking down a part of this preview, so prepare for minor spoilers for Season 4 Episode 6 below.

The preview kicks off with Jamie staring pensively at his and his father’s new ranch house. A voiceover of Jamie’s dad, Garrett Randall, says, “If you wanna shoot, shoot. It would be murder, but it wouldn’t be the first one you covered up.” The scene cuts to Jamie pointing a gun at his biological father, hands shaking.

This is a moment we’ve been building u towards all week. At the end of the last “Yellowstone” episode, we assume that Jamie found out that his dad ordered the hit on the Duttons. But when he went to confront Garrett, Jamie’s ex Christina and new baby were there. Now, they’re leverage that Garrett can use against Jamie.

But those two aren’t the only leverage available. Based on this preview, it sounds like Garett wants to blackmail Jamie with the murder he covered up way back in Season 2.

If “Yellowstone” fans will remember, Jamie strangled a journalist who interviewed him about John Dutton. Jamie wanted to take it back, the journalist wouldn’t let him, and he killed her. Rip and Walker actually helped Jamie cover it up and make it look like a kayaking accident.

We don’t know how Garrett found out about the murder. But the main thing is, he knows, and he’s willing to talk about it. Will Jamie give in to his father’s demands? Or will he use that big brain and legal training of his to weasel a way out of it?

Jamie’s Divided Loyalties This Season on ‘Yellowstone’

It seems like no matter what, Jamie can never win. He’s always got bad news just lurking around the corner, and this new development is no different.

Mainly, it seems like Jamie struggles to figure out who he is. And without a clear picture of his identity, he struggles to know who to turn to and rely on. For his whole life, he relied on the Duttons, and they used his legal training to get out of sticky situations.

For a while, in later “Yellowstone” seasons, he wanted to just rely on himself. Jamie outright said he would put his own interests before the Duttons. And earlier this season, Jamie also relied on his biological dad, who gave him a new sense of purpose in life.

But now, Garrett’s turned out to be a traitor, going behind Jamie’s back to try and kill his adopted family. Will Jamie side with the Duttons or Garrett? Or will he throw both of them away to start a new life with his baby and Christina? A million paths seem to lie ahead for Jamie Dutton, and hopefully, by the end of this season, we see which one he steps onto.

Comments / 1

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Does Rip Kill Jamie on Yellowstone?

‘Yellowstone‘ has been building towards a major conflict between Jamie and the rest of the Dutton family members. In the third season finale, the family members except for Jamie are all under attack from a group of masked assailants. Although all of them survive, the family is now on the hunt for the attacks’ mastermind. The incident has caused some tension between the Dutton family, with some suspecting Jamie of being the culprit. Is Jamie really behind the attacks? And if so, will Rip make him pay for his deeds? Here’s everything you need to know in that regard!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park
cartermatt.com

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Prepare for season 1 episode 8

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight over on CBS? We know we just had a hiatus with the Vanessa Lachey series; are we at the end of it now?. Let’s begin this piece by sharing some good news after a two-week hiatus: You’re going to get season 1 episode 8 in just a matter of hours! “Legacy” looks on the surface to be a pretty great hour of TV; just think in terms of what is being brought to the table! There’s a difficult case at the core involving a tech billionaire, a sacred Hawaiian site, and also a dead body found under difficult circumstances. The synopsis below also hints that some romance could be in the cards for Jane Tennant, as well:
HAWAII STATE
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Recap: John Dutton Meets a New Adversary

Warning: spoilers ahead for season four of Yellowstone. Episode five of Yellowstone season four continues to bring the drama. The Duttons are still fighting for their family in a battle against multiple adversaries. "Under A Blanket of Red" shows each member of the Dutton family dealing with their own personal struggles. Jamie (Wes Bentley) gets official confirmation from Deer Lodge prisoner Terrell Riggins that his birth father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton), was behind the attack on the Duttons. Beth (Kelly Reilly) continues to get in deeper with Market Equities and seeks revenge. Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) continues to suffer the consequences of his fight with Walker, and Monica, Kayce, and Tate are looking to heal by relocating back to Broken Rock Reservation.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

How Yellowstone's Cole Hauser And Wes Bentley Feel About Working With Kelly Reilly As Beth Dutton

Some spoilers below for the latest Season 4 episodes of Yellowstone, so be warned. So far in Season 4, Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton survived an explosion, helped save a kid from homelessness after his father’s death, threatened to kill Jamie and received an offer to join an enemy’s team in order to take down a more loathsome enemy. Those are just the headlines, and we’re only four episodes in. But for all that Beth can be the kind of firecracker that would blow your entire arm off if you held it too long, Reilly’s Yellowstone co-stars Cole Hauser and Wes Bentley positively adore working with the actress when she’s both in and out of her Beth element. At least that’s how it sounded when CinemaBlend spoke with both actors timed to Season 4’s early days, as seen in the video above.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 preview: ‘I Want to Be Him’

Are you interested in learning a little bit more about Yellowstone season 4 episode 6? Within this piece, we can fill you in on some of the preliminary details!. The best place to start, though, is with the title: “I Want to Be Him.” What does that mean? The obvious clue is that it’s jealousy in some shape or form. Maybe this is Garrett Randall wishing he was John Dutton — heck, maybe it’s Jamie wishing he was John Dutton. One of the things that we’ve learned about both of these guys so far is that they’ve got a jealous side, and we think that is a pretty big motivator for what the two are doing.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Is Summer, Beth conflict ahead?

As we move into Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 this weekend, it’s clear that we’re going to see Piper Perabo stick around as Summer for at least a little while. When we last saw her, she was heading back to the ranch with John Dutton; then, the preview for this weekend’s episode made it seem like she could become an eventual love interest of his. Nothing is confirmed as of yet there, but these two were able to find some common ground, at least, despite their different backgrounds.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 5 Recap: “Under a Blanket of Red”

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone season four episode five opens to reveal the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is a lonely place for John Dutton (Kevin Costner) now that Kayce’s moved out in order to make Monica happy. John wraps up his day and is changing into comfy clothes preparing for bed when Beth’s (Kelly Reilly) sudden appearance surprises him. Drink in hand, seated by his fireplace, and reading a book, Beth confesses to being worried about him spending the night all alone in the big house. She recalls she’s only been the home’s sole inhabitant once in her life and remembers the house’s shifting noises made her feel it was about to come free of its foundation.
TV SERIES
Decider

5 Most Important Moments In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 5

John’s most pressing issue, however, is the protest, led by environmental activist Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo), outside the Montana Livestock Association, for which Kayce is commissioner. John thinks the timing of the demonstration is suspicious… and he’s not wrong. On yet another front, Jimmy (Jefferson White) starts to acclimate to life on the 6666, where an old cowboy gives him this advice about the profession: “You’ve gotta want this life. You’ve gotta want it all the way to your bones. And if you don’t, it can be absolute hell on earth.” Before Jimmy heads out on his first ride, he encounters a legendary horse trainer, the 93-year-old Buster Welch (playing himself), a random moment that lends itself to Yellowstone‘s trademark authenticity.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

When Will Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5 Release on Paramount?

In the fourth episode of ‘Yellowstone‘ season 4, John sends Kayce to investigate the man named Riggins, who could have been hired to assassinate them. The plan is also meant to test Jamie’s loyalty to the family. Things take a shocking turn for Jamie in the last few moments of the episode. Beth finds herself in a new business endeavor while Lloyd gets into Rip’s bad side. For a better idea of the latest episode, take a look at what we have laid out in the recap. Now, here is what episode 5 could reveal!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Good Doctor new tonight with season 5 episode 8?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to dive into the story of season 5 episode 8?. We wish that we were able to provide a lot of you with a satisfactory answer at the moment but, for the time being, it’s only bad news. There is no new episode of the Freddie Highmore series tonight; not only that, but it’s going to be off the air for the next few months at least. The promo below hints at a spring return date, which is highly unusual when you think about past seasons. Typically, they wrapped up in early spring, or at least slightly earlier than some other shows on the air. Based on what we’re seeing right now, it feels fair to assume that this is not going to be the case this time around.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Who Told Jamie All the Details of Dutton Attacks?

We are four episodes into the fourth season of the highly acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and there are plenty of questions surrounding the show. The first episode of season four answered a big question by revealing that each member of the Dutton family survived the third season attack. Obviously, the big question now is just who in the “Yellowstone” universe is behind the attacks. We will eventually learn the answer to that question at some point in the near future. In the meantime, there are plenty of other “Yellowstone” questions that need answers. Internet forum site, Reddit, is full of “Yellowstone” discussions regarding the major questions surrounding the show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Brecken Merrill Hints That the Show Is Adding a New ‘Cast Member’ in Episode 6

Yellowstone’s own Tate Dutton, Brecken Merrill, can barely contain his excitement for audiences to meet the newest addition to the Dutton family. “Let’s goooooo! Excited for you all to meet the newest cast member this week on Yellowstone,” Merrill posts to his official Instagram Wednesday. The actor behind the youngest Dutton is ecstatic, to say the least. And why wouldn’t he be? Judging by this completely unexpected reveal – Tate is getting a dog!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Katherine Cunningham Reveals the Youngest Member of the Cast in Adorable Photo

Last week on “Yellowstone,” viewers met an unexpected character who finally showed up after a whole season of waiting. That character was none other than the child of Jamie Dutton and Christina, his former girlfriend and campaign manager. Back in Season 2, they were living together until Jamie made amends with his family. Christina didn’t approve of the Duttons and how they treated Jamie. So while she told him she was pregnant, she also told him that he couldn’t be part of the baby’s life unless he got away from the Duttons.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Star Piper Perabo Says Fans Will Learn a Lot About Summer Higgins

Did you catch Yellowstone on Sunday night? If you missed out, then you missed the debut of Piper Perabo, who is playing Summer Higgins. Perabo is first seen on the Taylor Sheridan-created drama as a protester against ranches and animals. Also, she has her first run-in with John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. It was Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, who broke up the protest.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

319K+
Followers
33K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy