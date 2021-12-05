SMU hosting key 2022 target for unofficial visit

Michigan State is hosting former Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule on an official visit that begins today, a source tells Spartan Tailgate. In his Bulldogs career, the redshirt junior accumulated 142 tackles, 18 tackles-for-losses and eight sacks. His visit is expected to begin at 5pm EST today and he'll be joined by his mother. Earlier today, Paul Jones of the Mississippi State 247Sports site indicated that Michigan State was a school that Brule had interest in shortly after entering the portal.
