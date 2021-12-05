ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMU hosting key 2022 target for unofficial visit

Scarlet Nation

Lashlee targeting by SMU was easy decision for Mustangs

SMU might have been waiting for Sonny Dykes to officially be named the head coach at TCU before making its own announcement that Rhett Lashlee would take his place in Dallas. But Monday after Dykes' name also remerged at Oklahoma, the school got tired of waiting and confirmed the hire of Lashlee on its Twitter account so that Lashlee could begin recruiting.
DALLAS, TX
Southern Methodist University
College Sports
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas set to host four-star ATH Kendrick Law for official visit

Now that Texas’ coaching staff has nothing but free time on their hands, they have been hitting the recruiting trail harder than ever before. The Longhorns have a prime opportunity to bring in prospects that are either in shock from a coaching change and reconsidering their recruitment, or players who are in the transfer portal. The staff has been touching bases with numerous recruits recently, and have even made headway with a couple.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Look: Alabama visits top DB target Earl Little Jr.

Alabama cornerbacks coach Jay Valai made a quick trek down to South Florida on Wednesday night to visit with priority defensive back target Earl Little Jr. out of American Heritage High School. Little is just days away from announcing his college decision on Dec. 15 and will have plenty of college coaches stopping in until then.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou reportedly losing key assistant to SMU

Rhett Lashlee is building his initial staff at SMU, and the Mustangs’ head coach looks to have settled on one of Missouri’s assistants as his offensive coordinator. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Casey Woods, the Tigers’ tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, is set to join the program. Woods is completing his 2nd season in Columbia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Key matchups, how to watch Virginia host Pittsburgh

Get the inside story on Virginia's new coach and what it means for the future of Virginia football and save 50% on a new annual membership. If it's time to upgrade from your monthly membership and get 50% off a one-year subscription to Wahoos247. The Game: Pitt (2-5 #201 KenPom)...
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

SMU OL commit Quinton Harris talks official visit to Texas Tech

Arlington (Texas) Seguin offensive tackle and SMU commit Quinton Harris had a terrific official visit to Texas Tech over the weekend. “Texas Tech was fun and a nice experience,” Harris told 247Sports. “I got to meet the coaching staff followed along by the players of the school. Seeing the architecture building while visiting the campus was very nice because it’s something I want to major in college and I also learned more about the educational part of the school and how they run things.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Spartans hosting Miss. State LB Aaron Brule for official visit today

Michigan State is hosting former Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule on an official visit that begins today, a source tells Spartan Tailgate. In his Bulldogs career, the redshirt junior accumulated 142 tackles, 18 tackles-for-losses and eight sacks. His visit is expected to begin at 5pm EST today and he'll be joined by his mother. Earlier today, Paul Jones of the Mississippi State 247Sports site indicated that Michigan State was a school that Brule had interest in shortly after entering the portal.
MICHIGAN STATE

