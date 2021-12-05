Dolph Lundgren Remembers the Late Great Brandon Lee

The shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October reopened interest in the case of Brandon Lee. The son of the iconic martial artist Bruce Lee, Brandon was in the early part of what — by all accounts — would be a big career in 1993. But Brandon Lee died while filming The Crow after live rounds somehow ended up in a prop gun. He was only 28 years old.

Dolph Lundgren, who starred with Brandon Lee in Showdown in Little Tokyo, said he still remembers getting the phone call about Brandon Lee’s death.

“I have great memories of Brandon,” Lundgren told Decider. “He was a great guy, and he was a good fighter. I mean, he was half-Swedish. I believe his mom, Linda Lee, was first-generation American, but her family was Swedish. So we had that in common. And I became very friendly with him and stayed friendly even after we did the movie. So I was shocked when I heard that he’d been shot on a movie set. I still remember the call. He was a guy who would’ve been a huge star. But it was a fun movie to do with him, and he was a very special guy.”

His death was a watershed moment for the film and television industry. It sparked major changes thanks to a push from Lee’s family to keep this from ever happening again. Sadly, that didn’t happen.

Hutchin died on the set of Rust after a live rounded ended up in the prop gun. The bullet also struct director Joel Souza, who survived. It was a difficult reminder for Lee’s family.

“Twenty-eight years ago, I was shattered by the shock and grief of losing the love of my life, Brandon Lee, so senselessly,” his former fiancee Eliza Hutton, now 57, told People. “My heart aches again now for Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son, and for all those left in the wake of this avoidable tragedy.”

Alec Baldwin Said He Considered Suicide After Shooting

During a rehearsal on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin said the assistant director Dave Halls handed him an antique .45 pistol., telling him it was safe. Moments later, the gun fired, hitting Hutchins in the chest and then Souza in the shoulder.

Alec Baldwin told George Stephanopoulos in his first televised interview since the shooting that he didn’t pull the trigger. He contends, and Halls agrees, that the gun fired on its own. Gun experts doubt this claim, but the Santa Fe, New Mexico, Sheriffs Office is investigating what happened that day.

But Baldwin said he feels awful about what happened even if he doesn’t feel responsible.

https://youtu.be/ZOKpiWrUPUI

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Alec Baldwin Exclusive Interview – Part 1 | ABC News (https://youtu.be/ZOKpiWrUPUI)

“I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible,” he said. “And I don’t say that lightly,” he said. “I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”