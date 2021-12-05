Pat Narduzzi and Kenny Pickett On Pitt Being ACC Champs

Kenny Pickett tied Dan Marino's school record of 79 touchdown passes as Pitt (10-2 overall, 7-1 ACC) overcame a sluggish start to beat Syracuse. Pitt would answer Syracuse's game-opening drive that ended with a touchdown with 28 straight points of their own to finish with the first 10-win season of the Pat Narduzzi era. Things looked they might go Syracuse's way on it's first drive of the game. A steady mix of passing and running the ball enabled the Orange offense to get down into Pitt’s red zone. Syracuse quarterback Garret Shrader would find wide receiver Courtney Jackson on a 12-yard touchdown which would give Syracuse a 6-0 lead with 7:35 left in the first quarter.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO