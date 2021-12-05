ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pat Narduzzi and Kenny Pickett On Pitt Being ACC Champs

watchstadium.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead Coach Pat Narduzzi and quarterback Kenny Pickett reflect on...

watchstadium.com

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Pitt QB Pickett Named ACC POY And OPOY

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, who hit the historic aerial milestones of 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns this season, was named ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year this morning. The announcement was made on the ACC Network. Pickett, who received 52 of 64 first-place votes in...
NFL
247Sports

Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison, and Calijah Kancey among several Pitt Panthers to earn All-ACC honors

Over a dozen Pitt football players have earned a spot on the All-ACC team for their performance during a season which saw the Panthers capture the Coastal Division Championship. The All-ACC teams were released on Tuesday and Pitt landed three players on the first-team, five players on the second-team, four players on the third-team, and nine players as honorable mention selections.
247Sports

Pitt beats Syracuse 31-14 as Kenny Pickett ties Dan Marino's school-record of 79 touchdown passes

Kenny Pickett tied Dan Marino's school record of 79 touchdown passes as Pitt (10-2 overall, 7-1 ACC) overcame a sluggish start to beat Syracuse. Pitt would answer Syracuse's game-opening drive that ended with a touchdown with 28 straight points of their own to finish with the first 10-win season of the Pat Narduzzi era. Things looked they might go Syracuse's way on it's first drive of the game. A steady mix of passing and running the ball enabled the Orange offense to get down into Pitt’s red zone. Syracuse quarterback Garret Shrader would find wide receiver Courtney Jackson on a 12-yard touchdown which would give Syracuse a 6-0 lead with 7:35 left in the first quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Kenny Pickett Sets Pitt Record for Most TDs in Season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett broke a 40-year old record on Saturday, when he threw his 38th touchdown pass of the 2021 season against the Syracuse Orange. Pickett threw a 15-yard screen pass to freshman running back Rodney Hammond, Jr. in the second quarter to tie the game with Orange at 7-7 and tie him with Dan Marino and Rod Rutherford for the most prolific passing touchdown season in Pitt history.
SYRACUSE, NY
ACCSports.com

Pitt’s Pickett Voted ACC Player of the Year

Pitt record-setting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who led the Panthers to 10 regular-season wins and a Coastal Division title, has been voted the 2021 ACC Football Player of the Year. Florida State senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson II was selected as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in voting by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pitt Panthers#Acc Champions
The State

Kenny Pickett won the ACC for Pitt. He could win for the Carolina Panthers, too

To watch Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett Saturday night in the ACC football championship was to imagine what he would look like quarterbacking an entirely different group of Panthers. Pickett had the game’s most dazzling play in Pitt’s 45-21 win over Wake Forest Saturday — a controversial-fake-slide-turned-58-yard-rushing-TD that was the rare...
cardiachill.com

Kenny Pickett makes history in Pitt win over Syracuse

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett led his team to a 31-14 win over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Saturday night, but he also treated the Pitt fanbase to two sights it had not seen in more than a decade. The first was a 10-win season, and the second was a signal-caller with 37 touchdown passes in a single season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Herald

Pickett leads Pitt vs. Wake Forest in ACC title clash

No. 17 Pittsburgh (10-2, 7-1 ACC, No. 17 CFP) vs No. 18 Wake Forest (10-2, 7-1, No. 18), Saturday at 8 p.m. EST (ABC), at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Line: Pitt by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Pitt leads 1-0. WHAT'S AT STAKE?. The...
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Ahead of ACC Championship, Wake’s Clawson has praise for Pitt, Narduzzi

The first time Dave Clawson’s Wake Forest football team faced Pitt, the offense led by Kenny Pickett – then just a sophomore – carved the Demon Deacons up in Winston-Salem. Pickett threw for a then-career-high 326 yards and three touchdowns, completing 23-of-30 passes in a dominant 34-13 victory over Wake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Seattle Times

Pitt QB Pickett’s stock surging after ACC championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett has the records — and now he has an Atlantic Coast Conference championship to go along with them. Pickett’s ascent to a likely Heisman Trophy candidate and a prospective first-round NFL draft pick took another big step forward as he threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 58-yard score, helping Pittsburgh defeat Wake Forest 45-21 on Saturday night and giving the Panthers their first ACC title.
FanSided

Kenny Pickett just broke a 40-year-old Dan Marino record at Pitt

Kenny Pickett broke a 40-year-old single-season passing record set by none other than Pitt football legend Dan Marino. It was a record 40 years in the breaking, as Pitt football star quarterback Kenny Pickett has thrown for more touchdown passes in a season than Dan Marino. Though this may be...
Seattle Times

Pickett, No. 13 Pitt headline AP All-ACC honors for 2021

Newly crowned Atlantic Coast Conference champion Pittsburgh headlines The Associated Press All-ACC teams and individual awards for the 2021 season. The 13th-ranked Panthers had a league-best seven selections in results released Monday after voting by 14 sports writers who cover the conference. That list included quarterback Kenny Pickett as the unanimous choice for offensive player of the year, as well as national receiving touchdown leader Jordan Addison being an unanimous first-team pick at receiver.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

In This Together: Pitt’s Kenny Pickett Releases Heisman Statement

In case you hadn’t heard, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett is officially one of the four finalists headed to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation this weekend. As a finalist for the top award in college football, Pickett — like he has all season — is giving this award to those around him. Pitt football, his coaches and teammates and Pitt nation as a whole.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

It's official: Pitt's Kenny Pickett is a Heisman Trophy finalist

One phrase dominated Pitt’s remarkable run to an ACC championship. And as much as the Panthers might point to the team’s “we not me” slogan, anyone who’s watched Pitt this season — and everyone chanting in the blue seats of Bank of America Stadium this past weekend — knows the phrase is only two words long: Kenny Heisman.
Observer-Reporter

Pickett, Addison help Pitt lead All-ACC's team

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver Jordan Addison were among 12 players from No. 17 Pitt to headline the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-league team. Pickett and Addison were first-team picks for the offense in Tuesday’s release, while tackle Calijah Kancey was a first-team pick on defense. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy