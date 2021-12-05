Pat Narduzzi and Kenny Pickett On Pitt Being ACC Champs

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, who hit the historic aerial milestones of 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns this season, was named ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year this morning. The announcement was made on the ACC Network. Pickett, who received 52 of 64 first-place votes in...
Over a dozen Pitt football players have earned a spot on the All-ACC team for their performance during a season which saw the Panthers capture the Coastal Division Championship. The All-ACC teams were released on Tuesday and Pitt landed three players on the first-team, five players on the second-team, four players on the third-team, and nine players as honorable mention selections.
In the midst of preparations for the ACC championship game, Pitt received a welcome distraction Tuesday morning. The Panthers placed a conference-high 12 players on the All-ACC first, second and third teams, plus nine who received honorable mention. Leading the way are three first-team selections: quarterback Kenny Pickett, wide receiver...
Kenny Pickett tied Dan Marino's school record of 79 touchdown passes as Pitt (10-2 overall, 7-1 ACC) overcame a sluggish start to beat Syracuse. Pitt would answer Syracuse's game-opening drive that ended with a touchdown with 28 straight points of their own to finish with the first 10-win season of the Pat Narduzzi era. Things looked they might go Syracuse's way on it's first drive of the game. A steady mix of passing and running the ball enabled the Orange offense to get down into Pitt’s red zone. Syracuse quarterback Garret Shrader would find wide receiver Courtney Jackson on a 12-yard touchdown which would give Syracuse a 6-0 lead with 7:35 left in the first quarter.
With Heisman and Biletnikoff candidates leading Pitt to its best season in four decades, the situation couldn’t have been much sweeter this season. Actually, if the goal is perfection, there’s always room for improvement. Pitt lost only two games during the regular season by a total of seven points. One...
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi often talks about grabbing an early advantage in games to make managing the second half easier. It’s even more important Saturday at the Carrier Dome. If Pitt (9-2, 6-1) can build a sizable lead against Syracuse (5-6, 2-5), it will give Narduzzi confidence to put some...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett broke a 40-year old record on Saturday, when he threw his 38th touchdown pass of the 2021 season against the Syracuse Orange. Pickett threw a 15-yard screen pass to freshman running back Rodney Hammond, Jr. in the second quarter to tie the game with Orange at 7-7 and tie him with Dan Marino and Rod Rutherford for the most prolific passing touchdown season in Pitt history.
Pitt record-setting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who led the Panthers to 10 regular-season wins and a Coastal Division title, has been voted the 2021 ACC Football Player of the Year. Florida State senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson II was selected as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in voting by...
To watch Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett Saturday night in the ACC football championship was to imagine what he would look like quarterbacking an entirely different group of Panthers. Pickett had the game’s most dazzling play in Pitt’s 45-21 win over Wake Forest Saturday — a controversial-fake-slide-turned-58-yard-rushing-TD that was the rare...
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett led his team to a 31-14 win over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Saturday night, but he also treated the Pitt fanbase to two sights it had not seen in more than a decade. The first was a 10-win season, and the second was a signal-caller with 37 touchdown passes in a single season.
No. 17 Pittsburgh (10-2, 7-1 ACC, No. 17 CFP) vs No. 18 Wake Forest (10-2, 7-1, No. 18), Saturday at 8 p.m. EST (ABC), at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Line: Pitt by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Pitt leads 1-0. WHAT'S AT STAKE?. The...
The first time Dave Clawson’s Wake Forest football team faced Pitt, the offense led by Kenny Pickett – then just a sophomore – carved the Demon Deacons up in Winston-Salem. Pickett threw for a then-career-high 326 yards and three touchdowns, completing 23-of-30 passes in a dominant 34-13 victory over Wake...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett has the records — and now he has an Atlantic Coast Conference championship to go along with them. Pickett’s ascent to a likely Heisman Trophy candidate and a prospective first-round NFL draft pick took another big step forward as he threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 58-yard score, helping Pittsburgh defeat Wake Forest 45-21 on Saturday night and giving the Panthers their first ACC title.
Kenny Pickett broke a 40-year-old single-season passing record set by none other than Pitt football legend Dan Marino. It was a record 40 years in the breaking, as Pitt football star quarterback Kenny Pickett has thrown for more touchdown passes in a season than Dan Marino. Though this may be...
Newly crowned Atlantic Coast Conference champion Pittsburgh headlines The Associated Press All-ACC teams and individual awards for the 2021 season. The 13th-ranked Panthers had a league-best seven selections in results released Monday after voting by 14 sports writers who cover the conference. That list included quarterback Kenny Pickett as the unanimous choice for offensive player of the year, as well as national receiving touchdown leader Jordan Addison being an unanimous first-team pick at receiver.
In case you hadn’t heard, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett is officially one of the four finalists headed to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation this weekend. As a finalist for the top award in college football, Pickett — like he has all season — is giving this award to those around him. Pitt football, his coaches and teammates and Pitt nation as a whole.
One phrase dominated Pitt’s remarkable run to an ACC championship. And as much as the Panthers might point to the team’s “we not me” slogan, anyone who’s watched Pitt this season — and everyone chanting in the blue seats of Bank of America Stadium this past weekend — knows the phrase is only two words long: Kenny Heisman.
Sitting in Pat Narduzzi’s office inside Pitt’s South Side training facility is an old, folded-up piece of paper that his father, Bill Narduzzi, kept in his pocket. “It’s called loyalty,” Narduzzi said of what the words on that scrap of paper represent. “I’m all about loyalty.”. The topic surfaced Thursday...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver Jordan Addison were among 12 players from No. 17 Pitt to headline the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-league team. Pickett and Addison were first-team picks for the offense in Tuesday’s release, while tackle Calijah Kancey was a first-team pick on defense. The...
Comments / 0