Comets lead the way with All-District honors

By Andy Morphew The Duncan Banner
 5 days ago
A district that features Velma-Alma and Bray-Doyle saw the Comets lead the way with several 2021 District B-4 All-District honors and selections to the Class B All-Star game.

Velma-Alma, who won the district for a second year in a row, had Coach Randy Norton selected as Coach of the Year while winning two other individual awards for a couple of their players.

Senior Tristan Wainscott took home the MVP honors as the quarterback and linebacker for the Comets while Lane Jones took home the defensive player of the year honors.

The rest of the honors were on the offensive and defensive unit at their respective positions as the Comets had two offensive lineman selected on the All-District team.

Bryan Ely and Stetson Page were two of the six selections for the offensive line, while the next selection for the Comets was one of their receivers getting the nod.

Jackson Henson was one of five receivers selected with the Bray-Doyle Donkeys’ receiver Ethan Bandy being another and the first player from Bray-Doyle to gather a selection.

Romeo Faulk was the last offensive selection on the All-District team for the area as the Comets’ player was selected for offensive specialty position on the All-District team.

Colby Kilcrease was selected as a linebacker for the Defensive All-District team to represent Velma-Alma and was one of four selections on the defensive side of the ball for the Comets.

Logan Oliver and Cooper Paramore were the two Comets selected for defensive line positions while Bray-Doyle’s Alex Alvarez was selected to be half of the defensive line selections on the All-District team.

Crue Garrett was the lone defensive back selection for the Comets and wrapped up the entire selection process with 11 players from Velma-Alma selected.

Jayden Phillips from Bray-Doyle was the final defensive team All-District member as he was selected as the defensive specialty position on the team.

Out of all those All-District selections, the coaches picked six All-Stars to be represented from the district with two members of the Comets being part of the six slots.

Wainscott was the first selection and Trenton Wright was the second selection with coaches also picking alternate in different positions.

Bray-Doyle picked up two alternate selections for the All-Star game as Bandy and Alvarez were selected in their respective position ranks as alternates for the team.

