Chaplain’s thoughts … Seasons Greetings

Last night as I was listening to Christmas songs, in hopes of prepping myself for the upcoming obligatory festiveness I will have to emit for the next 15 days (and counting), the “Twelve Days of Christmas” song reared its jolly head. Admittedly, the lyrics gave me pause. In fact, I may have even reflected and pondered, specifically on the arduous task of the partridge sitting in the pear tree. After all, this particular bird sits in the tree for the entire 12 verses. He or she (or any of the other pronouns I may have neglected to mention) did not make any attempts to fly, ruffle feathers, grab a quick worm to eat or take a break to stretch his wings (in the interest of space, I’ve decided this bird has identified as male). Frankly, I get him. He must hang around for all 12 verses. He doesn’t have time to eat, sleep or fly. He was the first there and the last to go because he functions as the most critical and integral character. He is the only one mentioned in all 12 verses. Without him, the carol would not have existed.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO