Earlier this month, Mike Rowe hopped in the studio with John Rich to record a Christmas song. Many of his fans were surprised by this. However, if you know anything about Rowe’s history, it would seem like a natural progression. Long before Mike was out there taking on all of the world’s dirtiest jobs, he was an opera singer. Heck, all you have to do is listen to him talk to know he has a golden voice. Additionally, he and John Rich work together at Fox Business. Rich is on The Pursuit and Rowe has How America Works.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO