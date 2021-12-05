College football world reacts to Cincinnati in College Football Playoff

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are hosting the Grey Cup this year for the first time since 1996, and now, they’ll be playing in it as well. Hamilton (8-6 in the regular season this year) beat the 7-7 Montreal Alouettes 23-12 at home in last week’s Eastern Semi-Final, then edged the 9-5 Toronto Argonauts 27-19 Sunday on the road in the Eastern Final. And Sunday’s game came after they had a rough first half, falling behind 12-0 early on. But a switch from Jeremiah Masoli to Dane Evans at quarterback partway through the second quarter paid off, including with Evans forcing a crucial fumble (on a return after a Hamilton fumble) that prevented Toronto from adding to that lead with a touchdown or a field goal:

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO