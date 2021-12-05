ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Aid group says tribal violence kills 24 in Sudan's Darfur

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

CAIRO — Tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs killed at least 24 people Sunday in Sudan's western Darfur region, an aid group said. It was the latest bout of intercommunal violence to rock the conflict-stricken region. The fighting grew out of a financial dispute late Saturday between two individuals...

m.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

Sudan politician freed a month after arrest during coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – One of the highest profile Sudanese politicians detained during an Oct. 25 military coup has been freed a month after he was arrested, the man, Mohamed al-Faki, said on Monday. Western powers had condemned last month’s takeover and suspended economic assistance to Sudan, which has been trying...
POLITICS
KEYT

Sudan says 6 soldiers killed in Ethiopia border fighting

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s armed forces says that six of its forces were killed in fighting in the country’s border region with Ethiopia. It comes a day after the military claimed that Ethiopian military and militia forces attacked the border area of al-Fashaqa, a disputed agricultural area that straddles the two countries. The fighting is the latest turbulence for Sudan, after generals deposed the country’s transitional civilian government in a coup last month, before eventually reinstating the prime minister under military oversight. Sudan has also seen an apparently unrelated resurgence of tribal violence in its south in recent days. The UN’s said late last week that at least 43 people have been killed in fighting in Darfur.
MILITARY
Reuters

Sudan's Burhan dismisses senior intelligence officers, sources say

KHARTOUM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leader has overhauled top intelligence positions, dismissing at least eight general intelligence officers and replacing the head of military intelligence, two official sources told Reuters on Sunday. The decision by Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan comes a week after he struck a...
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Sudan group condemns UN's call to support reinstated PM

CAIRO — A Sudanese pro-democracy group has condemned comments by the U.N. chief urging citizens to support a deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, so the country can have "a peaceful transition towards a true democracy." The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which was at the forefront of the uprising against...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
abc17news.com

Correction: Sudan-Darfur story

CAIRO (AP) — In a story published Dec. 5, 2021, about violence in the West Darfur region of Sudan, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the clashes took place in the Krinding camp for displaced persons. In fact, it occurred in the Kreinik area near the provincial capital of Genena. The hashtag about the violence reads “Kreinik is bleeding” not “Krinding is bleeding.”
AFRICA
dallassun.com

Dozens Killed in Renewed West Darfur Clashes

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Inter-communal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs left at least 30 people dead and 40 others injured in Sudan's West Darfur state on Sunday, according to eyewitnesses and officials. Local militia supported by a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, attacked internally displaced persons in Kreinik camp and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Sudan's Burhan says military will exit politics after 2023 elections

KHARTOUM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sudan's military will exit politics after elections scheduled for 2023, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Reuters in an interview on Saturday, adding that the deposed former ruling party would have no role in the transition. Following a military takeover led by Burhan in late October...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Darfur#West Darfur#Central Darfur#Sudan#Non Arabs#Twitter#African#Saharan
AFP

Sudan youth radio gagged for 6 weeks after coup

A lively youth-run radio station, Sudan's 96.0 FM was muzzled for 46 days after authorities banished the channel from the airwaves following an October 25 military coup. "I felt like a person who had the ability to speak and suddenly stopped.. It's a painful feeling," Khaled Yehia, production manager of "Hala 96", told AFP from the station's headquarters overlooking the Nile in Khartoum. Sudan, with a long history of military coups, has undergone a fragile journey toward civilian rule since the 2019 ousting of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir following mass street protests. A joint military-civilian transitional government took over, but the troubled alliance was shattered on October 25 when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a military coup that sparked international condemnation, mass protests and deadly crackdowns.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

UN says large quantities of food looted in northern Ethiopia

Large quantities of U.N. food earmarked for malnourished people in northern Ethiopia have been looted from warehouses, reportedly by elements of Tigrayan forces and the local population, the United Nations said Wednesday.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the small-scale theft of food from warehouses in the town of Kombolcha in the Amhara region escalated to mass lookting of warehouses across the Kombolcha area in recent days.In addition, he said three U.N. World Food Program trucks used for humanitarian operations were commandeered by military personnel for their own use on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dujarric said the exact amount of food that...
AFRICA
AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The announcement at a Nairobi stadium packed with political bigwigs and thousands of supporters followed speculation that the 76-year-old -- who was the face of Kenya's opposition for decades -- had struck a power-sharing deal with Kenyatta to secure his backing for the top job. "I do hereby accept to present myself as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections of the 9th of August 2022," he declared to loud cheers, adding that he was committed to building a "democratic and progressive Kenya in our lifetime". A mainstay of Kenyan politics, the former prime minister -- fondly referred to as "Baba" ("daddy" in Kiswahili) -- remains hugely popular despite losing four shots at the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KOMU

3 more hostages released in Haiti, Christian aid group says

Three more members of a group of 17 hostages kidnapped in Haiti in October were released Sunday night, according to a statement from the US-based Christian Aid Ministries. "We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details," the statement said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

India’s military chief, 12 others killed in helicopter crash

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state, the air force said. It said in a tweet that the helicopter “met with a tragic accident.” The dead included Rawat’s wife. The air force said one officer, Group Capt. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

France races to identify suspect in Saudi journalist's death

French authorities raced Wednesday to verify the identity of a suspect in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was arrested at an airport near Paris A judicial official told The Associated Press that the suspect can be held until Thursday morning -- 48 hours after he was detained at Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport on a 2019 Turkish arrest warrant. The official requested anonymity in accordance with the French justice system’s customary practices.French radio network RTL said a Saudi national named Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi was arrested Tuesday as he was trying to board a flight to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Libya upper house calls for election delay

Libya's upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the latest dispute over the vote intended to help end 10 years of violence. A United Nations-led political process targeting December 24 polls has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for elections and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward. The High Council of State, which is equivalent to a senate, suggested the presidential vote could take place in February to avoid further threatening the country's political transition. "Pushing forward with presidential elections without any formal constitutional or legal rules, amid tension, mistrust among (Libyan) actors and foreign interference, could destroy the entire political process," it said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

No SOS before chopper crash killed Indian military chief

An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy