ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Apparently Hawaii Is Expecting a Full-On Blizzard

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1zRW_0dEjONlE00

Apparently, the state of Hawaii is set to be hit with a blizzard! Residents of the Aloha State are reportedly expected to see around twelve inches of snow.

ABC News announced on Friday (December 3rd) that a blizzard warning was issued in Hawaii. The wind gusts are anticipated to be 100 mph on the Big Island. The warning went into effect for the Big Island summits from 6 pm. Friday through 6 a.m. on Sunday local time.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the alert to Hawaii residents declared. Blowing snow would significantly reduce visibility at times. With periods of zero visibility. “The strong winds will likely cause significant drifting of snow.”

ABC News also revealed that while a blizzard warning for Hawaii may come as a surprise, snow is actually not uncommon. Summits of the Big Island’s Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa volcanoes reach nearly 14,000 feet in elevation. Along with the blizzard warning, a flood watch is in effect for all Hawaiian islands through Monday afternoon. This is due to a prolonging period of heavy rain.

As Hawaii Is Dealing With Blizzard Conditions, Denver Has Yet to See Accumulating Snow

Meanwhile, as the state of Hawaii experiences blizzard conditions, the Rockies are reportedly experiencing a major “snow drought.” This means that Denver, Colorado has yet to see its first snowfall of the season.

Ayesha Wilkinson, a National Weather Service meteorologist, told CNN that while everywhere in Colorado is experiencing some kind of drought conditions, Denver has just recorded its second-least snowiest November. No measurable snow. This meant that while the city has had some flurries, there have yet to be any snow accumulations. November 2021 is behind only 1949 when literally no snow fell from the sky.

Loryn Duke, Director of Communications at Steamboat Ski Resort, also spoke about the conditions of ski resorts during the drought. “Normally we have about 300 hours of snowmaking under our belts by this time of year, but we’ve been able to run our guns about 200 hours. Our snowmakers are literally filling in for Mother Nature.”

Duke adds that he and his crew have all the tools in their kits to assist Mother Nature. “Once Mother Nature shows up, we are ready to welcome her.”

NPR reports that as the Rockies faces snow droughts, the Pacific Northwest is having more rainfall than usual. In Bellingham, Washington, the 31-year-old record for most rainfall in meteorological fall is being shattered by more than six inches. This is a 37% increase. Unfortunately, with the rain comes more risk of mudslides.

Meanwhile, a winter storm is expecting to bring snow to North Dakota, northern Minnesota, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan over the next couple of days.

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

Armadillo Bounty Hunter on North Carolina Invasion: ‘Like Hunting Aliens’

The nine-banded armadillo is a fixture in states like Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Growing up in Oklahoma, I saw countless armadillos. After my second summer in the great state of Tennessee, I noticed that I hadn’t seen a single armadillo, living or dead (with or without a beer can). I commented on it to some native Tennesseans, and they looked at me like I had three heads. Apparently, the leprosy-carrying tank rats didn’t typically make it this far north or east. However, that’s changed in recent years. Now, they’re invading North Carolina, and their numbers are exploding. But, folks like Jason Bullar, an armadillo bounty hunter, are evening the odds.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: California Bear Cub Takes Down Inflatable Reindeer

A bear cub took on a massive inflatable reindeer, and one California woman was there to see who won. Basically, it was us watching a viral video. Donna Hargett of Monrovia posted her video to Facebook showing the bear getting a few elbow drops on a neighbor’s blow-up reindeer. The bear’s mother watched nearby, and Hargett would not get any closer than 1,000 feet.
MONROVIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
Outsider.com

Iowa Farmer Named To 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Chances are, at some point in your life, you probably heard about the Forbes “30 Under 30” list. Ultimately, it’s an honor awarded to thirty different people under the age of thirty years old who made some kind of notable contribution to society over the past year. This year’s prestigious list is gaining attention because it recognized a job that tends to get overlooked: the farmer.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Paraglider Freefalls as Chute Fails Twice in Horrifying Video

Maud Perrin, a 20-year-old French paraglider, had a brush with death earlier this year. She was in southwestern Turkey above the deep blue waters of Oludeniz on the Turquoise Coast when disaster struck. A cool head, some safety precautions, and a truckload of luck kept Perrin alive to take to the skies another day.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#State Of Hawaii#Extreme Weather#Abc News#Hawaiian#National Weather Service#Cnn
Outsider.com

Rare Abraham Lincoln Penny Sells for Staggering Price

A rare Lincoln penny from 1922 sold online for $2,910. Imagine finding one of those in your spare change! The penny sold after 32 bids were placed on eBay. The penny, featuring 16th President Abraham Lincoln, is missing a mint mark. Typically, a mark should be visible under the coin’s mint year. A mint mark is a letter that identifies where the coin was made. For the penny in question, it’s missing a D under the year 1922. This type of rare penny has been referred to as the “1922 No D Lincoln cents.” Jamie Hernandez, a price guide editor for Professional Coin Grading 3Service says that there was “sloppiness in the production.”
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

Upstate New York Family Breaks Christmas Lights World Record… Again

When you think about decorating for Christmas, what comes to mind? For many, it brings to mind digging out a box of lights and maybe an inflatable Santa out of the shed. Others might choose to put a nice lighted Nativity scene on the lawn. These are all solid choices. However, one New York family takes things to a whole new level. This year, their Christmas light display broke a world record.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Announces 17-Date Amphitheater Tour in 2022

Tis the season of giving – and Tim McGraw is giving us an early Christmas surprise. As if the country music icon isn’t busy enough filming the “Yellowstone” spinoff “1883,” the singer somehow found time to schedule a 17 date tour in 2022. And we’re all stoked to see the “Something Like That” performer back on stage! The Grammy winner announced the tour – which will feature concerts all across the United States – in a press release Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym’s Role on Show Gave Her a Crash Course on NYC

Learning a new city can certainly be a daunting experience. Especially if that city is the Big Apple itself, New York City. But, as one FBI star recently learned, filming the popular CBS series takes the cast on so many locations, anyone can soon learn all of the ins-and-outs that they need in order to navigate the bustling metropolis. And, says Missy Peregrym, the actress who portrays FBI’s Maggie Bell, this is how she learned her way around the massive city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Spent 24 Hours with Windy City Firefighters to Research for Show

Many actors research their roles in preparation. It not only helps give a real-world perspective, but it prepares them emotionally. This is also true for “Chicago Fire” actor Taylor Kinney, who was able to spend 24 hours with a real local firehouse in the Windy City. The star went on a ride-a-long, which helped him become more connected to his character.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Is John Dutton’s Former Flame Returning?

On Friday, a Yellowstone star we haven’t seen this season so far revealed that her character is making a return during Sunday’s brand new episode. Governor Lynelle Perry actress Wendy Moniz shared a still shot from this weekend’s upcoming episode. The photo includes her character talking closely with the show’s patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). It seems to confirm her first appearance to date in Season 4 of the hit Paramount drama. The last we saw Governor Perry was in the final episode of Season 3, “The World Is Purple.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

319K+
Followers
33K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy