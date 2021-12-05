Apparently Hawaii Is Expecting a Full-On Blizzard

Apparently, the state of Hawaii is set to be hit with a blizzard! Residents of the Aloha State are reportedly expected to see around twelve inches of snow.

ABC News announced on Friday (December 3rd) that a blizzard warning was issued in Hawaii. The wind gusts are anticipated to be 100 mph on the Big Island. The warning went into effect for the Big Island summits from 6 pm. Friday through 6 a.m. on Sunday local time.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the alert to Hawaii residents declared. Blowing snow would significantly reduce visibility at times. With periods of zero visibility. “The strong winds will likely cause significant drifting of snow.”

ABC News also revealed that while a blizzard warning for Hawaii may come as a surprise, snow is actually not uncommon. Summits of the Big Island’s Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa volcanoes reach nearly 14,000 feet in elevation. Along with the blizzard warning, a flood watch is in effect for all Hawaiian islands through Monday afternoon. This is due to a prolonging period of heavy rain.

As Hawaii Is Dealing With Blizzard Conditions, Denver Has Yet to See Accumulating Snow

Meanwhile, as the state of Hawaii experiences blizzard conditions, the Rockies are reportedly experiencing a major “snow drought.” This means that Denver, Colorado has yet to see its first snowfall of the season.

Ayesha Wilkinson, a National Weather Service meteorologist, told CNN that while everywhere in Colorado is experiencing some kind of drought conditions, Denver has just recorded its second-least snowiest November. No measurable snow. This meant that while the city has had some flurries, there have yet to be any snow accumulations. November 2021 is behind only 1949 when literally no snow fell from the sky.

Loryn Duke, Director of Communications at Steamboat Ski Resort, also spoke about the conditions of ski resorts during the drought. “Normally we have about 300 hours of snowmaking under our belts by this time of year, but we’ve been able to run our guns about 200 hours. Our snowmakers are literally filling in for Mother Nature.”

Duke adds that he and his crew have all the tools in their kits to assist Mother Nature. “Once Mother Nature shows up, we are ready to welcome her.”

NPR reports that as the Rockies faces snow droughts, the Pacific Northwest is having more rainfall than usual. In Bellingham, Washington, the 31-year-old record for most rainfall in meteorological fall is being shattered by more than six inches. This is a 37% increase. Unfortunately, with the rain comes more risk of mudslides.

Meanwhile, a winter storm is expecting to bring snow to North Dakota, northern Minnesota, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan over the next couple of days.