From what I understand, its well proven that Assange worked with the Russians to deliberately time info release to mess with the US elections. Thats not journalism. They guy is basically an enemy of the state and he hasnt been shy about admitting it. If you want protection as a journalist you gotta behave like a journalist. Hes like one of those Russians that claim theyre all peaceful while massing 150k troops on the border of a neighbor. Sorry, reality trumps your hot air.

