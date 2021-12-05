ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Melrose residents, business owners step up to help fight crime

foxla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom smash-and-grab to follow-home robberies, Melrose has...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KABC

Fighting Back: Melrose Community Install Plate Recognition Technology To Fight Crime

(Hollywood, CA) — The Melrose Community is installing license plate recognition technology to help fight crime. Vice President of Melrose Action Peter Nicholas confirmed the decision did not involve the city or city property. It is not known where the cameras will be placed, but Nicholas said it will include both private and commercial properties. The data collected will only be accessible to law enforcement. The hope is that it will be easier to connect suspects to crimes if their vehicle is identified. Melrose Action has already raised more than 27-thousand dollars for the plate recognition technology.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Fighting crime is helping people to keep fit

Cash seized from criminals has been used to create an outdoor gym in a park in Chirk. The equipment was installed at the Recreation Ground after the grant was given to the town council by the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin. The money came from the Your...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Du Quoin Evening Call

Local police officers step up to help one of their own

WILLIAMSON COUNTY -- When Marion Police Detective Billy Lannom and K9 Officer Justin Francis told Carl Eggemeyer about the needs of a Williamson County family, it took no time for Eggemeyer to rally the troops to provide a helping hand. Eggemeyer, the president of the Williamson County Fraternal Order of...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
foxla.com

Crime spike across California troubling residents, local officials

California is seeing a major spike in crime.. from follow-home robberies to smash-and-grab robberies. The recent crime wave is startling residents, law enforcement and public officials. LA County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney joined FOX 11 to discuss the crime spike and blames it partly on bad law and bad policy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Repeat break-ins frustrate Seattle business owners; some take steps for extra protection

SEATTLE - A local business owner says the city is "out of control" and overrun with what he calls "unchecked crime." "I think the word on the street is there are not enough officers out there to be able to do their job," Steele Barber owner Matthew Humphrey told us. "And they’re not prosecuting them. So, most of them think it’s just free reign on the city."
SEATTLE, WA
foxla.com

Detroit police arrest James and Jennifer Crumbley after vehicle is found

DETROIT (FOX 2) - UPDATE: Both parents have been arrested by Detroit police after their vehicle was recovered in the 1000 block of Bellevue Street in Detroit just before 2 a.m. Saturday. Detroit police are actively searching for James and Jennifer Crumbley just northeast of Downtown after finding a black...
DETROIT, MI
foxla.com

US Marshals post $10K reward for info leading to arrest of Jennifer and James Crumbley

FOX 2 - US Marshals have posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jennifer and James Crumbley. As of 11 p.m. Friday, the US Marshals posted the wanted notice with tips that can be reported to 313-202-6458. Both were due to report today to law enforcement after being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter - but remain at large.
PUBLIC SAFETY
montanarightnow.com

Red Cross steps up to help families after Gibson Flats fire

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- After a disastrous morning Great Falls residents are still finding ways to recover from the Gibson Flats fire. On the day of the fire, more than 60 people were displaced and checked in at Great Falls Central Catholic. Red Cross has added at least five more families...
GREAT FALLS, MT
WKRC

Community steps up to help family after trailer burns down

MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A community is stepping up after a local mom lost everything when her trailer caught fire less than a month before Christmas. On Tuesday, Erica Mink says her trailer and everything in it burned to the ground. “You couldn’t even get to my trailer. It was...
MILFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy