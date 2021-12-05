Melrose residents, business owners step up to help fight crime

(Hollywood, CA) — The Melrose Community is installing license plate recognition technology to help fight crime. Vice President of Melrose Action Peter Nicholas confirmed the decision did not involve the city or city property. It is not known where the cameras will be placed, but Nicholas said it will include both private and commercial properties. The data collected will only be accessible to law enforcement. The hope is that it will be easier to connect suspects to crimes if their vehicle is identified. Melrose Action has already raised more than 27-thousand dollars for the plate recognition technology.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO