Driver hits tent along I-205, kills man inside

The driver of the car that crashed into the tent early Sunday was also injured.

A homeless man was killed when a car hit his tent along I-205 early Sunday.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The driver of the car, who was injured in the crash, was not immediately identified either.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 3:22 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a crash on northbound Interstate-205 at the Southeast Powell Boulevard off ramp. When they arrived, the officers located a crashed Honda sedan that appeared to have left the roadway and hit the occupied tent.

The adult male occupant of the tent was dead. The female driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to investigate. The ramp from northbound I-205 to Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reference case No. 21-339498 and contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention, Traffic Investigations Unit, or call 503-823-2103.