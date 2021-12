Arizona moved up six spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25, after beating Sacramento State while several other teams in the middle of the poll lost. The Pac-12 again still has three ranked teams, with UCLA dropping from No. 2 to No. 5 after losing to Gonzaga and USC rising from 24 to 20 after winning the Wooden Legacy event.

