ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Photo gallery: Bob Dole in Salisbury

By News Service Report
Salisbury Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dole, a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican...

www.salisburypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Government
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Dole
Person
Bob Dole
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy