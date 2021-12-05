Derek Jeter, model wife Hannah welcome secret baby

N EW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter on Thursday welcomed their third child -- and third daughter -- the Yankees alum's website announced this weekend.

The couple had never revealed they were expecting another child.

"Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2," The Players' Tribune tweeted.

Derek, 47, and Hannah, 31, are already parents to daughters Bella Raine, 4, and Story Grey, 2 1/2.

Hannah Jeter, wife of inductee Derek Jeter, attends the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony with their children Bella and Story at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. Photo credit Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Derek Jeter poses with his Wife Hannah Davis during the retirement ceremony of his number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in New York City. Photo credit Al Bello/Getty Images

Jeter, a part-owner of the Miami Marlins, gushed about being a dad to girls earlier this year, telling People , "My girls are the absolute best. You know, you hear it before you have kids, people will tell you, 'Oh, wait until you have your own,' but it really is true."

He added, "Every day there's something new, and they learn something new every single day," the proud father added. "It's been wonderful. It's been more than I ever could have imagined."