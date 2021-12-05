ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 men dead, another wounded

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A shooting in a Philadelphia neighborhood early Sunday left two men dead and a third hospitalized, authorities said.

The shooting in the city’s Kensington section neighborhood occurred around 4:30 a.m. The gunfire erupted near an after-hours club, but it wasn’t clear if the shooting stemmed from an incident there or if the men had been in the club.

The three men were all taken to a hospital where two of them were pronounced dead a short time later. One of the deceased victims had been shot four times — twice in the chest and twice in the face — while the other was shot twice in the chest and once to the back.

The wounded man was shot in the face, back and stomach, authorities said, and he was hospitalized in stable condition. The names of the victims were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

