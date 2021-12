Bearcats Open as Double-Digit Underdogs in Cotton Bowl Against Alabama

Cincinnati will play Alabama in Dallas on Dec. 31.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats made the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history on Sunday.

Cincinnati is 13-0 and the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I college football.

Despite being undefeated, the Bearcats were fourth in the rankings and will play No. 1 Alabama in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31. The Crimson Tide are 13.5-point favorites in the matchup against Luke Fickell's team according to multiple sports books .

Cincinnati is 0-9 all-time against the three other teams in the College Football Playoff.

They're 0-5 against Alabama, 0-3 against Georgia and 0-1 against Michigan. The Bearcats lost to the Bulldogs 24-21 in the Peach Bowl last season.

They have a shot to redeem themselves, but they're going to have to take down Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl.

Check out the Bearcats' odds of winning the National Championship below ( courtesy of SI Sportsbook ).

Courtesy of SI Sportsbook

