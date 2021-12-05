ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What happens if you eat too many Tums?

By Claire Maldarelli
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxEKt_0dEjJGgm00

This post has been updated. It was originally published on 5/28/2018.

Food is an excellent way to celebrate life’s adventures. From weddings to birthdays, and backyard summer barbecues (when safe from a public health standing, of course), good cooking is at the center of so many celebrations. Still, in the presence of such abundant deliciousness, we humans tend to— on occasion —overdo it. That’s where good old Tums antacids come in.

Too much fatty, rich, or fried food can lead to that dreaded indigestion and heartburn that sidelines you from the merriment and keeps you up at night. Many people, in these situations, turn to Tums and other similar antacids to relieve their symptoms. The Tums label advises taking only a few in one sitting, not exceeding 7,500 milligrams, which depending on the dosage (it comes in 500, 750, and 1,000 mg doses) can range anywhere from 7 to 15 tablets.

But what if you have like really, really bad heartburn, and you want to just nip it in the bud? Can you just take the whole bottle? In other words, can you overdose on Tums?

While death by Tums overdose is exceedingly rare, downing a bottles’ worth of Tums is ill-advised.

The reason we have so much acid in our stomachs in the first place is because it’s a key component to digestion. Without it, we wouldn’t be able to break down food and therefore wouldn’t be able to absorb nutrients from it.

But it’s also true that acid plays a key role in heartburn, caused by acid reflux. This condition occurs when the valve that covers the bottom of the esophagus (the tube of muscle that connects your mouth to your stomach) relaxes when it shouldn’t, allowing acid to flow back up the esophagus and cause that burning feeling in your chest.

Over time, this can lead to inflammation of the stomach lining, known as gastritis, as well as erosive sections, known as ulcers (though it’s far more common to get these two conditions via infection with a bacteria known as H. pylori ).

All that—heartburn, acid reflux, gastritis, and ulcers—is painful. What do Tums do? The reason Tums work so well is because their main ingredient, calcium carbonate is basic and when exposed to the hydrochloric acid in your stomach, the carbonate group binds to the hydrogen. This gets rid of the free floating acid, but in the process frees up calcium ions, allowing them to be absorbed by the body.

That leads to the main potential downside to the question of how many Tums can I take: a decent amount of readily absorbable calcium. The mineral is vital to bone and overall good health, but too much can be toxic to the body, particularly the heart and kidneys.

We know about this link between calcium and health problems partially because it used to be quite a common syndrome. Back in the day, the only method we had to treat peptic ulcer disease (in which an ulcer forms in the stomach lining) was with a combination of milk and sodium bicarbonate, and then later calcium bicarbonate. It was not uncommon for this to lead to something doctors dubbed “milk-alkali syndrome,” which causes high blood calcium levels (hypercalcemia), which can cause irregular heartbeat, metabolic alkalosis (too basic of a pH in the blood), and acute kidney injury. Researchers think the kidney problems result from too much calcium and neutralizing agents building up in the kidneys, which prevents them from being able to filter these compounds out.

[Related: Is it safe to take expired medication?]

Once we invented newer drugs, like Pepcid, Nexium, and Prilosec, that block acid from being excreted into the stomach rather than neutralize it when it’s already there, the cases of milk-alkali syndrome plummeted.

However incidental case reports show that milk-alkali syndrome still pops up from time-to-time, and often it stems from taking far too much calcium carbonate, or Tums.

Sign up for PopSci’s newsletter and receive the latest science and tech updates to your inbox.

So how many Tums can you take and how often can you take Tums? According to one report on recent cases of milk-alkali syndrome, the question is almost impossible to answer for the general population. When calcium carbonate was used to treat peptic ulcers, doctors often gave patients 20 to 60 grams of the neutralizing agent per day, and they noted, on average, that up to 35 percent of patients developed toxic symptoms. Other case reports show that people who took just 4 to 12 grams a day (that’s even less than the recommended maximum for Tums) went on to develop the syndrome. That same case report of milk-alkali syndrome found instances of the syndrome in people taking calcium carbonate daily to supplement their calcium intake.

In the reports , doctors note that certain individuals are far more susceptible to this syndrome than others. Those with impaired kidney function are at a higher risk, but sometimes, they note, it’s not easy to tell who is most susceptible.

Because of the variability in the number of grams of calcium carbonate it takes to lead to certain conditions like milk-alkali syndrome, it’s impossible to say how many Tums are too many Tums. As such, erring on the side of caution is best, taking only the recommended amount, and only supplementing for extra calcium if recommended by a doctor, is best. And if you find yourself taking that recommended maximum on a frequent basis, it could be a good idea to see a doctor to discuss how to improve your digestive ailment.

Have a science question you want answered? Email us at ask@popsci.com, tweet at us with #AskPopSci, or tell us on Facebook. And we’ll look into it.

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Breakfast to Eat If You Have Diabetes, Says Dietitian

Over 10.5% of the U.S. population has been diagnosed with diabetes as of 2020, and over 34.5% of U.S. adults are prediabetic, making diabetes an extremely serious issue for Americans today. Although fixed factors like age, genetics, and environment can affect your chances of getting diabetes, things like high blood...
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

Eat These Foods To Get Vitamin D In Your Diet

Vitamin D is a chemical that humans can’t make themselves – we have to get it from the food we eat, or from our skin when we’re exposed to sunlight. An estimated one billion people worldwide are deficient in vitamin D, which leaves them at higher risk of developing conditions such as osteoporosis, cancer and heart disease. But there are plenty of foods you can eat that will help boost your levels.
NUTRITION
WKRC

Study says those who like to drink coffee black often have psychopathic, sadistic traits

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) - A study said that black coffee drinkers often have psychopathic and sadistic traits. Researchers from the University of Innsbruck in Austria conducting the study investigated how bitter taste preferences might be associated with anti-social personality traits. In two U.S. American community samples, 953 people self-reported their taste preferences and answered personality questionnaires assessing Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism, everyday sadism, trait aggression, and the Big Five factors of personality.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tums#Calcium Carbonate#Drugs#Bacteria#Kidneys#Food Drink
PennLive.com

How many days can you eat Thanksgiving leftovers?

The big Thanksgiving Day meal is all but a memory. By this time, you’ve packed leftovers, including turkey, in the refrigerator to sustain you through Black Friday shopping and holiday decorating. Perhaps, you’ve already eaten a few turkey sandwiches. Unfortunately, there’s an expiration date on how long you can eat...
AGRICULTURE
Health

Why Am I Always Cold? 10 Reasons Why You Can't Stop Shivering

Feeling chilly when you're outside in the cool weather is one thing, but if you're always shivering while everyone else say they're toasty, then it's time to investigate. Here are 10 possible causes for why you're always so cold, and how you can get a handle on your out of whack internal thermostat.
FITNESS
bigeasymagazine.com

What Happens When You Really Learn About Wine?

Are you one of those people who is happy to drink wine, but basically has no idea how it works? It’s common enough, but few people feel any need to do anything about it and instead remain living in blissful ignorance. If you do want to learn more, you might start by trying to find wine tasting events in Melbourne where you can experience different wines that you don’t regularly purchase, how to appreciate them, what to look for in good wine, and more.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
taylorpress.net

I’m here to eat too

This column represents the thoughts and opinions of Jason Hennington. This is NOT the opinion of the Taylor Press. Over the past two weeks, I had a few journalistic firsts. I got to cover my first…
TAYLOR, TX
Woman's World

Drinking More of This Beverage Could Help You Avoid Heart Disease

Do you dutifully drink enough water per day, or do you (like many of us) let yourself get overly thirsty before gulping down a glass? It seems we’ve all heard we’re supposed to drink eight glasses a day, but how bad can it really be to miss a few? Turns out, pretty bad. In fact, being dehydrated may actually be a sneaky cause of heart disease!
HEALTH
EatThis

Too Much of This Can Cause "Deadly" Diabetes, Say Experts

In 2020, a year in which COVID-19 dominated the headlines, a largely preventable disease killed three times as many people: Diabetes. That epidemic is being driven by lifestyle choices, and you might be putting yourself in harm's way without realizing it. In particular, too much of one thing in your daily routine can cause a deadly case of diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
BHG

What Is Intermittent Fasting and Is It Right for You?

What we eat is important—but when we eat may deserve equal attention. Whether you are considering the best time to eat around exercise, work, or your kids' insane schedules, carving out proper timeframes for meals can impact your health. Intermittent fasting (IF) is a general term used to describe various methods of manipulating meal timing to create large windows of time without eating. Theoretically, this can help lower caloric intake and modify metabolism, but some science to back this up would be nice. IF has continued to gain popularity and unlike many other fad diets, there is some research to evaluate its effectiveness.
DIETS
Up and Coming Weekly

Have your cake and eat it, too

We are surrounded with the joy of the holidays, gatherings, parties, celebrations decorating and food. The thought of tasty morsels and delicate treats tempt us in every turn with commercials, magazines and social media. The famous Lucille Ball bonbons in the chocolate factory episode comes to mind as she struggles to keep up with the assembly line while devouring countless bonbons. An exaggeration but if you think about it, we tend to gobble down the once-a-year treats in a similar fashion. The average amount of calories consumed on Christmas day is from 5000 to 7,500 and that does not include the added daily consumption.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FIRST For Women

Eat More of This Popular Fruit to Heal Your Gut and Lower Your Cholesterol

Grapes are one of my favorite fruits to snack on. I pick out the perfect bite and revel in the pop of juicy taste and, sometimes, crunchy texture. I figured the fruit had some general health benefits (all fruits have to, right?) but never looked much into it. That’s why I was pleased to read this new study that found my fruit of choice can help heal your gut, which means eating grapes everyday is good for you!
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Unexpected Carb Doctors Say You Should Stop Having Because It Causes Bloating And Water Retention

Bloating and water weight are unfortunate digestive issues which are incredibly common and in fact plague nearly 74% of people according to a 2013 study. Some foods such as avocado and turmeric have been proven to ease bloating and reduce the appearance of a heavily distended stomach, but on the flip side, there are also certain foods, particularly those which are commonly regarded as healthy, which can make this digestive issue even worse.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
EatThis

What Taking Melatonin Every Day Does To Your Body

Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the body's sleep-wake cycle, a.k.a. the circadian rhythm. Its levels increase at night, when it puts the body into a winding-down state that's conducive to sleep. Our bodies produce it naturally, but some people take a melatonin supplement to help with insomnia or jet lag. But is it safe to take every day? Here's what taking melatonin every day does to your body, according to science. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Popular Science

Popular Science

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy