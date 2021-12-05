Alabama finishes at No. 1 in final College Football Playoff rankings

We’ve made it. The end of another college football season. A relatively straightforward weekend of conference championship games cleared up the playoff picture, cementing Big Ten champ Michigan, SEC champ Alabama, AAC champ Cincinnati, and a Georgia team that dominated the regular season as the final four. But what order?

Alabama jumped to No. 1 with the win over the Dawgs, and Michigan held steady at No. 2, meaning they’ll play a Georgia team that slipped to No. 3. Cincinnati hung in for the No. 4 and final spot as the only undefeated team in the field.

Alabama and Cincinnati will square off in the Cotton Bowl, while Michigan and Georgia will head to Miami for the Orange Bowl. Both games are on December 31.

By getting the nod, Cincinnati becomes the first ever Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoffs.

Notre Dame finished just outside looking in at No. 5, as did Ohio State at No. 6, leapfrogging Oklahoma State after the Cowboys fell literal inches short against Big 12 champ Baylor.