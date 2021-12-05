ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama finishes at No. 1 in final College Football Playoff rankings

By Caroline Darney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GtyOO_0dEjIxAS00

We’ve made it. The end of another college football season. A relatively straightforward weekend of conference championship games cleared up the playoff picture, cementing Big Ten champ Michigan, SEC champ Alabama, AAC champ Cincinnati, and a Georgia team that dominated the regular season as the final four. But what order?

Alabama jumped to No. 1 with the win over the Dawgs, and Michigan held steady at No. 2, meaning they’ll play a Georgia team that slipped to No. 3. Cincinnati hung in for the No. 4 and final spot as the only undefeated team in the field.

Alabama and Cincinnati will square off in the Cotton Bowl, while Michigan and Georgia will head to Miami for the Orange Bowl. Both games are on December 31.

By getting the nod, Cincinnati becomes the first ever Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoffs.

Notre Dame finished just outside looking in at No. 5, as did Ohio State at No. 6, leapfrogging Oklahoma State after the Cowboys fell literal inches short against Big 12 champ Baylor.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
CBS Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi Named Finalist For Eddie Robinson Coach Of The Year Award

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. Narduzzi’s being named as a finalist comes after Pitt finished its regular season schedule with an 11-2 record. The team recently won its first ACC Championship, defeating Wake Forest 45-21 last weekend in Charlotte. Pitt will face Michigan State on December 30 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The full list of finalists includes the following other coaches: Blake Anderson, Utah State Dave Aranda, Baylor Luke Fickell. Cincinnati Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Billy Napier, Louisiana Nick Saban, Alabama Kalani Sitake, BYU Kirby Smart, Georgia Jeff Traylor, UTSA Mel Tucker, Michigan State Kyle Whittingham, Utah
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sec#Aac#Notre Dame#Ohio State#Oklahoma State#Cowboys
107.9 LITE FM

The Two Former BSU Coaches Who Will Save Oregon Football

Mario Cristobal has left Eugene and the Oregon Ducks to return home to coach his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes. The Ducks find themselves once again looking for their next head coach—the leader who would get them into the College Football Playoffs and eventually compete for national championships. There's...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh previews Michigan's B1G Championship Game showdown vs. Iowa

Michigan has finally done it, getting the gigantic monkey off the back with an incredible win vs. Ohio State in The Game. The big stars for the Wolverines were Aidan Hutchinson and Hassan Haskins in what turned out to be a complete performance for Michigan. Jim Harbaugh’s squad kept the Buckeye offense off-balance while dominating the trenches on both sides of the ball.
IOWA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy