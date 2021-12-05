ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch all the goals from Saturday's Scottish Premiership

SkySports

Rangers: Jermain Defoe to be used as player only by Scottish Premiership champions

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has backed Jermain Defoe to play an 'important' role on the pitch for Rangers after confirming the striker will not be part of his coaching staff. The 39-year-old former England international was handed a player-coach role by Steven Gerrard when he signed a new one-year deal in the summer.
BBC

Saturday's Scottish football: Reaction as Hibernian, Dundee & Hearts win

BBC Scotland coverage of Scottish football has not quite ended for the day, with Sportscene's highlights show to come on Sportscene at 19:30 on the BBC Scotland channel and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 23:40. Former Scotland forward James McFadden and Livingston assistant Marvin Bartley join host Jonathan Sutherland.
BBC

Irish Premiership - All the goals from Saturday's games, plus post-match reaction

Mark Sterling, Andy Gray, Richard Petrie and Stephen Alexander. That's all from us on a day of stunning drama and talking points galore. In the big game of the day, Linfield won at Coleraine, with the home side feeling aggrieved at Linfield's winner, after they claimed the ball had struck referee Tim Marshall in the build-up.
SkySports

Livingston 0-1 Hearts: Liam Boyce earns visitors Scottish Premiership win

Liam Boyce's second-half strike earned Hearts a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. The Northern Irishman scored his 11th goal of the season to turn the game in the Jambos' favour following a first half in which they were reliant on goalkeeper Craig Gordon to keep them on level terms.
BBC

FA Cup goals: Watch seven great goals from second round

Watch the best goals from the FA Cup second round, including Aaron Morley's long-range strike for Rochdale against Plymouth. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup second-round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
BBC

Peterborough Panthers re-sign six riders from Premiership title team

Peterborough Panthers have re-signed six of their title-winning team for the 2022 campaign. Captain Scott Nicholls, Ulrich Ostergaard, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Chris Harris and youngster Jordan Palin will all return. The only exception is Bjarne Pedersen, who has retired and will be replaced by Danish rider Ben Basso.
Telegraph

Inside Line: Three try-scoring trends from a fascinating Premiership weekend

Just before the league’s first break for European competition, this weekend of Premiership fixtures felt significant. Six matches, from a West Country derby on Friday evening to a meeting between runaway leaders and reigning champions on Sunday afternoon at Welford Road, brought plenty to ponder. It is safe to suggest that this campaign will continue to captivate us over the ensuing six months or so.
BBC

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Match of the Day: "Absolutely great. A very difficult game, we had to fight against an opponent that changed their approach. They normally are a footballing side we didn't see much of that today. "They defended deep with a lot of players and go...
SkySports

Scottish Premiership: 10 games now live in December and January including Old Firm, Edinburgh derbies

Two more Scottish Premiership games have been added to a Sky Sports' live schedule for December and January which includes Old Firm and Edinburgh derbies. A total of 10 matches in December and January will now be shown on Sky Sports - the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the cinch Premiership - with Celtic's trip to Hearts and Rangers' visit to Ross County after the winter break the latest to be added.
SkySports

Rangers: Scott Arfield hopes to extend stay at Scottish Premiership champions

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield wants to do what he can to impress new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and earn a new deal at Ibrox. The 33-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and, although he can talk to other clubs from next month, he's keen to stay the Scottish Premiership leaders.
