Watch all the goals from Saturday's Scottish Premiership

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has backed Jermain Defoe to play an 'important' role on the pitch for Rangers after confirming the striker will not be part of his coaching staff. The 39-year-old former England international was handed a player-coach role by Steven Gerrard when he signed a new one-year deal in the summer.
As Liverpool prepare to take on Southampton at Anfield in a Premier League clash on Saturday, here are the match highlights from the last time the two teams met. 2020/21 was a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp's team as they were hit by an injury crisis and loss of form of key players.
BBC Scotland coverage of Scottish football has not quite ended for the day, with Sportscene's highlights show to come on Sportscene at 19:30 on the BBC Scotland channel and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 23:40. Former Scotland forward James McFadden and Livingston assistant Marvin Bartley join host Jonathan Sutherland.
Dundee United boss Thomas Courts tells BBC Scotland: "We started very tentatively, we were on the back front, that's really not like us. "Towards the end we kept pushing, but it was all huffing and puffing. It was unlike it to perform like that so there is a lot for us to review.
Rangers remain four points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership with Hearts keeping up the pressure with a victory at Tynecastle. Giovanni van Bronckhorst made the perfect start to life as Rangers boss in the Scottish Premiership as he oversaw a 3-1 win over Livingston. Scott...
Mark Sterling, Andy Gray, Richard Petrie and Stephen Alexander. That's all from us on a day of stunning drama and talking points galore. In the big game of the day, Linfield won at Coleraine, with the home side feeling aggrieved at Linfield's winner, after they claimed the ball had struck referee Tim Marshall in the build-up.
Managing director Stewart Robertson insists Rangers do not need to sell any players as he claims the club are moving towards financial sustainability. The Ibrox club reported a £23.5million operating loss for last season in their annual accounts. The deficit for the year to June 30, 2021 was more than...
Sportscene along shortly... You can catch up with highlights from all tonight's matches and yesterday's win for Motherwell on BBC One Scotland at 22:35 GMT. We'll be back tomorrow for Celtic v Hearts. That should be a cracker. Cheers for now. 'Soft' sending off cost us - Martindale. FT: Aberdeen...
Ryan Hedges and David Bates netted their first cinch Scottish Premiership goals of the season to ease the pressure on Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass as the Dons overcame 10-man Livingston 2-0. Hedges drilled home a low effort midway through the first half and was on the receiving end of the...
Liam Boyce's second-half strike earned Hearts a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. The Northern Irishman scored his 11th goal of the season to turn the game in the Jambos' favour following a first half in which they were reliant on goalkeeper Craig Gordon to keep them on level terms.
Diogo Jota has surely finished the Merseyside derby off as he scores Liverpool's fourth goal against Everton. Is turning into a bloodbath now. Diogo Jota has scored a sumptuous goal past Jordan Pickford to grab Liverpool's fourth of the game. Watch Diogo Jota's goal here:. Liverpool Starting XI. Alisson, Trent...
VAR is highly unlikely to be introduced in Scotland in time for next season - but the country's referees are trying "to speed it along". It could be implemented after the break for next year's Qatar World Cup finals, which finish on 18 December. The 42 senior clubs will vote...
It’s no secret that Rafa Benitez used to be the Liverpool manager and last night was his first Merseyside Derby as Everton manager. Jurgen Klopp’s men were dominant at Goodison Park and following our second goal, the supporters saw fit to start singing about our former boss. It was of...
Watch the best goals from the FA Cup second round, including Aaron Morley's long-range strike for Rochdale against Plymouth. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup second-round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
Peterborough Panthers have re-signed six of their title-winning team for the 2022 campaign. Captain Scott Nicholls, Ulrich Ostergaard, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Chris Harris and youngster Jordan Palin will all return. The only exception is Bjarne Pedersen, who has retired and will be replaced by Danish rider Ben Basso.
Just before the league’s first break for European competition, this weekend of Premiership fixtures felt significant. Six matches, from a West Country derby on Friday evening to a meeting between runaway leaders and reigning champions on Sunday afternoon at Welford Road, brought plenty to ponder. It is safe to suggest that this campaign will continue to captivate us over the ensuing six months or so.
Arsenal were downed 2-1 at Goodison Park last night, with Everton overturning a half-time deficit. The Gunners failed to get going yesterday, possibly blighted by the absence of Emile Smith Rowe in midfield, and it was a slow start by both sides in fairness. While Everton likely went into the...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Match of the Day: "Absolutely great. A very difficult game, we had to fight against an opponent that changed their approach. They normally are a footballing side we didn't see much of that today. "They defended deep with a lot of players and go...
Two more Scottish Premiership games have been added to a Sky Sports' live schedule for December and January which includes Old Firm and Edinburgh derbies. A total of 10 matches in December and January will now be shown on Sky Sports - the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the cinch Premiership - with Celtic's trip to Hearts and Rangers' visit to Ross County after the winter break the latest to be added.
Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield wants to do what he can to impress new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and earn a new deal at Ibrox. The 33-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and, although he can talk to other clubs from next month, he's keen to stay the Scottish Premiership leaders.
Comments / 0