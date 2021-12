The Broncos beat themselves. It was clear to me that Denver could move the ball at will and if not for some lucky breaks and calls that weren't made against the Chiefs, Denver would easily win last night and likely will when we play them Jan 9th in Denver. Chief's offense is still an issue. Hill dropping passes, very little production from Hill and Kelce last night and Mahomes is throwing garbage. Only luck kept the turnover count from being worse. Skip and Shannon who I normally can't tolerate nail the Chief's issue 100%.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO