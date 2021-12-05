Betting odds released for Michigan’s CFP semifinal matchup with Georgia

No. 1 Valor (12-0) vs. No. 4 Grandview (10-2) A win away from its second straight trip to the 5A championship, Valor has lived up to its billing as the preseason title favorite so far this fall. The Eagles have yet to enter a fourth quarter trailing or tied, with Columbine giving them their toughest test to date in last week’s quarterfinal. A heavy dose of Oklahoma-bound RB Gavin Sawchuk (40 touches, 233 yards, one TD) extinguished the upset bid in a 17-7 win. Next up is a Grandview team fresh off a come-from-behind 20-16 win over Ralston Valley. Sophomore QB Liam Szarka appears to be peaking at the right time, with his two most productive games coming in back-to-back playoff wins: 314 yards/2 TDs vs. Mullen, and 229 yards/3 TDs vs. RV. The Valor defense (18 sacks, 10 interceptions, 8.9 points allowed/game) should offer plenty of resistance.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO