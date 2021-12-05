ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Betting odds released for Michigan’s CFP semifinal matchup with Georgia

By Von Lozon
Maize n Brew
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are headed to their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. In their way of a National Championship appearance are Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Even though Michigan has all the...

www.maizenbrew.com

On3.com

Wolverine TV: Cade McNamara, Aidan Hutchinson react to Michigan's College Football Playoff berth, Orange Bowl matchup with Georgia

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins and second-year freshman wideout Roman Wilson met with the media Sunday afternoon to discuss their College Football Playoff berth and upcoming Orange Bowl matchup with Georgia. • Michigan...
Maize n Brew

Betting odds released for Big Ten Championship between Michigan and Iowa

After the Michigan Wolverines won big against the Ohio State Buckeyes, they punched their ticket to the Big Ten Championship game for the first time ever. Their opponent is the Iowa Hawkeyes, who got to Indy after beating Nebraska on Friday and having Wisconsin lose to Minnesota on Saturday. The...
Red and Black

Numbers to know ahead of Georgia’s matchup with Georgia Tech

40.3 - Georgia's points per game. Georgia averages 40.3 points per game this season, enough to rank seventh in the country. The Bulldogs’ offense has endured changes and uncertainty at quarterback, injuries at wide receiver and struggles in the run game this season. However, it still has found success in finding the end zone. With plenty of pass catchers nearing a full return and Georgia Tech coming off of a 55-0 loss to Notre Dame, the stage is set for Georgia to put up a large number of points in Atlanta this weekend.
The Spun

Betting Lines Released For Current CFB Playoff Matchups

If the College Football Playoff match-ups were played tonight, No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama would be big favorites over No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Cincinnati. The newest CFP rankings were released on Tuesday night, and there was one big change. Following a massive win over Ohio State last Saturday, Michigan jumped from No. 5 to 2.
AL.com

Vegas releases conference championship game betting odds

The college football regular season is over. Betting opportunities are dwindling. Still, we get 10 conference championship games to bet on this coming weekend – plus a makeup game between Cal and USC. There’s also Army-Navy next weekend prior to bowl season. If you’ve been grinding picks all season, you’re...
Denver Post

CHSAA state football playoffs: Previewing this weekend’s semifinal matchups

No. 1 Valor (12-0) vs. No. 4 Grandview (10-2) A win away from its second straight trip to the 5A championship, Valor has lived up to its billing as the preseason title favorite so far this fall. The Eagles have yet to enter a fourth quarter trailing or tied, with Columbine giving them their toughest test to date in last week’s quarterfinal. A heavy dose of Oklahoma-bound RB Gavin Sawchuk (40 touches, 233 yards, one TD) extinguished the upset bid in a 17-7 win. Next up is a Grandview team fresh off a come-from-behind 20-16 win over Ralston Valley. Sophomore QB Liam Szarka appears to be peaking at the right time, with his two most productive games coming in back-to-back playoff wins: 314 yards/2 TDs vs. Mullen, and 229 yards/3 TDs vs. RV. The Valor defense (18 sacks, 10 interceptions, 8.9 points allowed/game) should offer plenty of resistance.
Maize n Brew

Blue By Ninety: Kings of the North

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay recap the Michigan Wolverines’ first Big Ten Championship since 2004. Jim Harbaugh and company booked their first trip to the College Football Playoff after the 42-3 shellacking of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Next up — a meeting with Kirby Smart and the No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs at the Orange Bowl in Miami on New Year’s Eve.
Maize n Brew

Big Ten Championship Open Thread: Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Alright, everybody. We are almost there. Just a few hours left until the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes do battle in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. For Michigan, everything is on the line — its first Big Ten title in 17 years, its first spot ever in the College Football Playoff, and a chance for its first National Championship since 1997.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Bowl Game Odds: Alabama-Georgia favored to meet in CFP title game

No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia have opened as significant favorites to meet in the College Football Playoff title game. The top-ranked Crimson Tide are 13.5-point favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati, while the Bulldogs opened as a 7.5-point favorite over No. 2 Michigan. Alabama is the +115 favorite to...
247Sports

College football spreads: Opening lines released for CFP, New Year's Six matchups

The New Year’s Six matchups, including the College Football Playoff, are set. With that, the Vegas oddsmakers have already released their opening lines for each game. Cincinnati and Alabama will go head-to-head in the first playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, and Michigan will face off against Georgia in the Orange Bowl for the right to go to the national championship. Vegas has already labeled clear favorites in each of those College Football Playoff clashes.
ourcommunitynow.com

Vegas releases bowl game betting odds

Alabama and Georgia are clear favorites in the College Football Playoff semifinals. What are the betting lines for all of the bowl games?
thelines.com

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Betting Odds

North Carolina Offense Stats (Rank) Georgia Tech Defense. 81.6 (39) Points/Gm 66.7 (146) 71.7 (105) Possessions/Game 69.9 (165) 48.3 (39) Field Goal % 42 (169) 55.6 (43) Effective FG % 47.7 (149) 59.1 (33) True Shooting % 50.1 (135) Georgia Tech Offense Vs. North Carolina Defense. Georgia Tech Offense Stats...
Maize n Brew

Michigan’s keys to victory against Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines have finally made it to Indianapolis and the only thing standing between them and the Big Ten title is the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa is representing the Big Ten West division after a 7-2 conference record and 10-2 overall record. Iowa was ranked No. 2 in the country at one point this season, but two straight losses derailed the Hawkeyes’ College Football Playoff hopes. After winning their last four games, they have put themselves in position to win the Big Ten. Here’s what Michigan needs to do to be Big Ten Champions:
WOKV

The Latest: Michigan, Georgia set for Orange Bowl CFP clash

The Latest from the College Football Playoff announcement and bowl selection day (all times Eastern):. No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 Georgia will meet in a College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida. The storied programs have met only twice,...
