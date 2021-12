The last time the Blackhawks had gone to Washington D.C. and won a game against the Capitals, I turned 16-year-old. I do not remember exactly what I did for my “Sweet 16” birthday, but I can probably guess it was pretty high school cringe-worthy shenanigans. Much of how this Blackhawks season started was cringe-worthy, but since making the change at head coach on November 7, Chicago is 7-3-0 and hold wins over the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals in their last three games. They still have a long way to go before thinking about the coaching change completely turning the ship around, but they have at least put the rudder back on and have a direction forward.

