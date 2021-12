There is still a Playoff for Notre Dame to wonder about. Of all the absurdity of the last 24 hours, that remains the most unfathomable part of Brian Kelly’s abrupt departure for LSU, that he did so while the Irish could still make the College Football Playoff this year, a third time in four seasons. Their title chances may be slim, but they are not dead, and a coach abandoning a chance at a championship, no matter how unlikely, is unprecedented in this sport, if not all sports.

